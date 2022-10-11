ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Broward Health opening overflow units after recent rise in pediatric ICU patients

By Jacqueline Quynh
CBS Miami
 1 day ago

Broward Health opening overflow units after recent rise in pediatric ICU patients 01:38

FORT LAUDERDALE - Broward Health is putting an urgent warning for South Florida as RSV cases could be on the rise.

This past weekend, the Salah Foundation Children's Hospital at Broward Health said its pediatric intensive care unit was overwhelmed with cases.

"What we're seeing here is that patients are progressing to a level that requires great care," said Dr. Hector Rodriguez-Cortes.

He is the chief of the pediatric department.

"For us, we call it common cold symptoms but it's called a respiratory syncytial virus."

RSV is believed to be the contributing factor behind why all 12 of the hospital's PICUs were filled up, forcing staff to use overflow units.

"We're just supportive care when they come in with these viruses, if they need oxygen, Motrin, Tylenol, just keep them comfortable support their respiratory symptoms as they happen just help them get through the virus," Laurie Garcia, PICU Interim Nurse Manager told CBS 4.

Broward Health estimates over 70% of pediatric patients were diagnosed were some kind of respiratory issue over the weekend. Doctors with Kidz Medical Services are also seeing it in their offices.

"They can also have a lot of inflammation so a lot of mucus, also in the lungs, so when they go into the lungs, some of them, they cannot breathe very well, so we see little babies can do worse than others, so RSV changes a lot," Dr. Maria Franco, pediatric pulmonologist said.

This comes at a time other states are also seeing an increase.

The latest report from the Florida Dept. of Health from the last two weeks of September shows that RSV activity in children 5 and under was notably above levels observed at this time in typical years.

Dr. Rodriguez-Cortes said there are a number of factors that can push cases up, and masks may have kept cases at bay during the last two pandemic years.

"Now that slowly the community is back to normal, I think this is what was protecting us," he said.

Symptoms include:

  • Runny nose.
  • Decrease in appetite.
  • Coughing.
  • Sneezing.
  • Fever.
  • Wheezing.

Children with underlying health issues may have more severe cases.

"We're doing this not to alarm the community just to give you a heads up that this is going and you need to be prepared," he added.

RSV is also considered very contagious, but typically older children and adults will see symptoms go away in one to two weeks.

WSVN-TV

American Airlines plane evacuated after having ‘issues’ at MIA

MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - An American Airlines flight had to return to Miami International Airport after “issues” occurred on the flight. Just before 9 p.m. Wednesday, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were dispatched to Miami International Airport referencing a plane came in with an “issue,” according to a spokesperson for MIA.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Local leaders respond to Parkland jury recommendation of life in prison

Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Vickie L. Cartwright:"Our district understands that the jury's recommendation in the sentencing phase of the trial will impact our students, staff, families and the entire community. Our thoughts and support are with the families of the victims of the tragedy. We have mental health professionals at each school in the district. Additional personnel are being deployed to schools throughout our District and stand ready to assist those in need."Broward State Attorney Harold F. Pryor:"The dreadful, horrific crimes perpetrated by this school mass shooter in Parkland on Valentine's Day of 2018 have changed our community...
PARKLAND, FL
