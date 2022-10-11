Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
China's Xi Downplays Need for Rapid Growth, Proclaims Covid Achievements
BEIJING — Chinese President Xi Jinping affirmed Sunday the country's recent shift away from rapid growth and greater focus on national self-sufficiency, especially in technology. Xi was speaking at the opening ceremony of the ruling Communist Party of China's 20th National Congress, held once every five years. His same...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
China Is No Longer Just Any Emerging Market — It Has Become Its Own Beast
The share of Chinese stocks in the benchmark MSCI emerging markets index fell from a peak of 43.2% in October 2020 to 32% in July 2022, Morgan Stanley analysts pointed out. WisdomTree last month became the latest firm to launch an emerging markets ex-China fund, following Goldman Sachs earlier in the year.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Xi Wanted China to Be at the Tech Frontier. 5 Years on, Tensions With the U.S. Have Dented That Goal
Xi Jinping once declared China should "prioritize innovation" in "cutting-edge frontier technologies, modern engineering technologies, and disruptive technologies." Five years on, at the Communist Party of China's 20th National Congress, Xi will take stock of China's achievements in science and technology, which have yielded mixed results. The global reality for...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Bitcoin Reverses Lower After Thursday's Big Rally But Remains in the $19,000 Level
Cryptocurrencies were little changed on Friday as investors sought to extend the previous day's rally. Bitcoin was lower by 1% at $19,175.00, and ether gained 1% to trade at $1,299.66. Both assets ended their fourth down weeks in the last five. Crypto jumped Thursday, following the movement of stocks after...
RELATED PEOPLE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The stage was set for a meltdown Thursday. The consumer price index came in hot, indicating that inflation was not slowing down, despite the Federal Reserve's recent rate hikes. Stocks plummeted at the beginning of the trading day, falling to their lowest levels since 2020. But then a funny thing happened. The markets reversed course in a stunning manner. The Dow closed over 800 points higher while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq jumped by more than 2% each. The S&P broke a six-day losing streak. It's just one day, though, and the Fed is set to keep raising rates as long as prices keep surging. Earnings season is kicking in, as well, and that could bring more surprises for investors. (More on that below.) Read live market updates here.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Even Amid Inflation and Recession Worries, There Are Opportunities to Build Wealth, Top-Ranked Advisors Say
Financial advisors who landed on the 2022 CNBC FA 100 list are hearing concerns about high inflation and a possible recession from their clients. While those top experts admit they don't know exactly how today's uncertainties will shake out, there are definite reasons to be both optimistic and opportunistic, they say.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
UK Markets Await Major Press Conference After PM Truss Fires Finance Minister
U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss will hold a news conference on Friday afternoon amid mounting speculation that the government is considering a tax cut U-turn. On a day of fast-moving developments, Truss fired Kwarteng after less than six weeks in the role. Truss is under immense pressure to rethink her...
U.K.・
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Albertsons, JPMorgan Chase, Beyond Meat and More
JPMorgan Chase (JPM) – JPMorgan Chase shares added 2.3% in the premarket after beating top and bottom line estimates for the third quarter. The bank's results were boosted by higher net interest income, helping offset lower deal-making revenue and higher loan loss reserves. Wells Fargo (WFC) – Wells Fargo...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Consumer Spending Was Flat in September and Below Expectations as Inflation Takes Toll
Retail and food services sales in total were little changed in September against the estimate for a 0.3% gain. Excluding autos, sales rose 0.1%, vs. the estimate for spending to be unchanged. The numbers are not adjusted for inflation, indicating that consumer spending slowed. Consumer spending was flat in September...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
UK Cliff Edge Arrives as Bank of England Prepares to End Its Emergency Bond Buying
The central bank announced the two-week intervention in the long-dated bond market on Sep. 28, having been informed that a number of liability driven investment (LDI) funds — held by pension schemes — were hours from collapse. Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng will now deliver an updated medium-term fiscal...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Xi Warns Against Foreign Interference in Taiwan, Says China Will ‘Never Promise to Renounce' Force
Chinese President Xi Jinping said China reserves the option of "taking all measures necessary" against "interference by outside forces" on the issue of Taiwan. In a wide-ranging speech Sunday, Xi spoke firmly about China's resolve for reunification with the self-governed island, which Beijing considers part of its territory. Xi was...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
The Female Venture Capitalist Creating Billions in a New World of Work Beyond the Office
Female venture capitalist Brianne Kimmel's Worklife Ventures has invested in 50 portfolio holdings since 2019, some which have surpassed $1 billion in value. She previously ran a startup initiative for business software company Zendesk and her VC is backed by Marc Andreessen and Zoom Video Communications CEO Eric Yuan. She...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
A Shift in Global Energy Demand Could Be Coming This Winter
Following a summer of cooling prices, oil is back in focus as an inflation issue. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) reached $92 a barrel on Sunday, up from $77 just two weeks prior. In the exchange-traded fund space, the VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) has risen 36% this year. The fund...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
U.S. Satellite Giant Viasat's $7.3 Billion Takeover of UK Rival Inmarsat Faces In-Depth Competition Probe
The Competition and Markets Authority is investigating Viasat's takeover of Inmarsat over concerns it would make it harder for competitors such as Elon Musk's SpaceX and U.K. firm OneWeb to target the aviation sector. Specifically, the CMA is worried the deal would lead to higher prices for onboard Wi-Fi on...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Musk Says SpaceX Cannot Fund Starlink in Ukraine ‘Indefinitely' After Report He Asked Pentagon to Pay
Elon Musk said Friday that SpaceX cannot continue to fund Starlink terminals in Ukraine "indefinitely." It follows a CNN report that SpaceX told the U.S. government it could no longer fund Starlink services in Ukraine, citing documents obtained from the Pentagon. Last week, Musk tweeted that the operation had cost...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Europe Is Still Quietly Importing Russian Nuclear Energy
Russia's nuclear fuel industry remains conspicuously untouched by European sanctions more than seven months into the Kremlin's war in Ukraine. Despite eight rounds of sanctions, shipments of nuclear fuel to EU member states continue to make their way from Russia. Ariadna Rodrigo, EU sustainable finance manager at environmental group Greenpeace,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
UK's Royal Mail Reveals Plans to Cut Up to 6,000 Jobs by Next Summer
Royal Mail revealed plans Friday to cut up to 6,000 jobs by next summer following a summer of strikes by postal workers in the U.K. The group on Friday reported a half-year adjusted operating loss of £219 million ($247.2 million), citing around £70 million of direct negative impact from three days of postal worker strikes.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
UK PM Liz Truss Announces Another Huge U-Turn and Names Jeremy Hunt as Finance Minister
Truss scrapped the pledge to reverse predecessor Boris Johnson's hike of corporation tax from 19% to 25%, a decision estimated to restore around £18 billion ($20.1 billion) to the U.K. Treasury's coffers by 2026. Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng was fired earlier on Friday after less than six weeks in...
U.K.・
Comments / 0