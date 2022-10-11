ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NEXT Weather: One more pleasant day before strong cold front brings gusty storms

By Kate Bilo
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L7EPk_0iV82zaZ00

NEXT Weather: Strong storms possible Thursday night 03:03

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Monday was a tough act to beat, with brilliant sunshine and a high that touched the 70-degree mark, but Tuesday's weather likely takes the cake for the nicest of the week. Highs were around 5 degrees above average, and sunshine and low humidity made for a stunning fall day.

We have one more warm and pleasant day Wednesday before a strong cold front brings gusty storms and a subsequent cooldown Thursday.

Wednesday morning may start with patchy fog, but then we'll see a mix of clouds and sunshine through the day with clouds thickening as the afternoon progresses. Highs will once again top out in the low 70s, so on the warm side of seasonable (our average high is 69).

Thursday morning's commute looks largely quiet, with clouds and some fog possible as we await the arrival of a strong cold front in the afternoon. Pre-frontal rain will likely start to pick up by midday especially north and west of Philadelphia, with stronger thunderstorms arriving by late afternoon and continuing into the evening.

While conditions for severe weather are not optimal, there looks to be at least a brief window across parts of our area where wind shear and instability will be maximized, leading to the risk of severe thunderstorms.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HDiTg_0iV82zaZ00

The greatest risk appears to be severe straight-line gusts in excess of 60 mph, but given the high level of wind shear near the surface, we cannot rule out a brief isolated tornado. We will also have to monitor the potential for heavy rainfall and possible flooding with this line of storms, especially since it appears that storms may for a time move in a south-to-north fashion, training over the same areas.

Please stay with the Eyewitness Weather Team as we track this period of potential severe weather developing for Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K7b5T_0iV82zaZ00

By Friday morning, thankfully, the sun is back and we are expecting great weather for the Phillies' return to Philadelphia and for the upcoming weekend, with highs in the mid-60s.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

NEXT Weather: Gusty storms could bring heavy rain, isolated tornado to Philly region

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Wednesday was pleasant, but a strong cold front will bring gusty storms and a subsequent cooldown Thursday. The morning commute on Thursday looks largely quiet, with clouds and some fog possible as we await the arrival of a strong cold front in the afternoon. There will be some scattered showers on Thursday morning, but pre-frontal rain will likely start to pick up by midday especially north and west of Philadelphia, with stronger thunderstorms arriving by late afternoon and continuing into the evening.While conditions for severe weather are not optimal, there looks to be at least a brief window...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

NEXT Weather: First frost for parts of the Delaware Valley on Sunday morning

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Saturday night will be our coldest of the season thus far and the coldest since we dipped to 40 degrees on April 28. The saying "Frost on the Pumpkin" will be true Saturday night for much of the Lehigh Valley, Upper Bucks, Upper Montgomery, Upper Chester, Berks, Monroe and Carbon Counties.Under clear skies with light winds, temperatures will drop quickly to the 30's away from the city. The first Frost Advisory of the season has been issued for areas farther northwest of Philadelphia from midnight tonight through Sunday morning at 8 a.m.Any temperature sensitive vegetation needs to be protected if you wish to enjoy it a bit longer this fall.Closer to I-95 and eastward, there are no advisories for the remainder of southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware or South Jersey. Temperatures in these areas will hover in the upper 30s and low 40s with upper 40s at the Shore.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

Phillies-Braves NLDS Game 2 delayed due to weather

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The start time of Game 2 of the National League Division Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Atlanta Braves on Wednesday was delayed because of rain. The Braves announced on Twitter that pending any additional changes to the weather forecast, first pitch will be at 7:30 p.m. First pitch was originally scheduled for 4:35 p.m.Zack Wheeler is scheduled to start for the Phillies against righty Kyle Wright.The Phillies took Game 1 of the best-of-five series, 7-6, on Tuesday. They have a 1-0 series lead.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Over a dozen people displaced after fire roars through multiple West Philadelphia homes

PHILADELPHIA - A fire quickly consumed a string of row homes in West Philadelphia on Tuesday, putting over a dozen people out of their homes. Velice Hids, who lives on the 200 block of North Hobart Street, says she smelled smoke and heard a loud smack before running to the window to see where the startling noise could have come from. As soon as she looked out her window, she says she saw flames shooting from the row home across the street.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#One More Day#Wind Shear
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania Task Force One returns home after helping Hurricane Ian victims

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two weeks ago, Hurricane Ian made landfall in Southwest Florida. The storm ravaged community after community and the recovery process is expected to take quite some time.Members of Pennsylvania Task Force One returned home Wednesday after their deployment to Florida.The selfless heroes who make up Pennsylvania Task Force One, which includes at least three K-9 rescue dogs, left Pennsylvania two weeks ago on Sept. 28. After a stop in South Carolina, they headed to Fort Myres beach and Sanibel Islander in Florida.Both areas were devasted by Ian's ferocity."Really devastating destruction," Donna Garrett said. "It was quite something...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Delaware LIVE News

I-95 southbound to close as project nears completion

I-95 southbound through Wilmington will be closed from Friday, Oct. 14 at 9 a.m. until Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 5 a.m., the Delaware Department of Transportation announced Tuesday. Motorists coming from Pennsylvania will be directed to use I-495 Southbound. Local traffic entering I-95 SB will be detoured off at Exit 8 (US 202) and directed back to I-95 southbound via ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
CBS Philly

Former Trolley Car Diner in Mount Airy gets moved to storage facility in Wayne

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The former Trolley Car Diner is on the move. The landmark is about to be moved from Mount Airy to Wayne Junction.There's already been several attempts to move this iconic trolley diner car. The question is, will the city succeed on Wednesday?  The iconic diner has sat in this same location for nearly 20 years on Germantown Avenue, but on Wednesday morning it's going to a new home.  "'We're going to get to restore it and find a reuse for it somewhere else," Ken Weinstein, former owner of the Trolley Car Diner, said.In September, the city attempted...
WAYNE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
firststateupdate.com

Crash Involving A Pedestrian Closes Lanes On I-95 In Newark

Just before 10:10, Wednesday morning rescue crews reponed to I-95 NB between Route 896 and the service center in Newark for reports of a pedestrian struck. Initial reports are that a male patient was struck by a tractor-trailer and has been rushed to the Trauma Center.
NEWARK, DE
buckscountyherald.com

County Line Road Bridge to reopen next week, new construction stage begins

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) said the bridge carrying County Line Road over a tributary to Little Neshaminy Creek is scheduled to reopen on Monday, Oct. 17, following its replacement under a project to rebuild and improve a 3.1-mile section of the highway in Warrington Township, Bucks County and Horsham Township, Montgomery County.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

Top 5 Philadelphia Destinations That Were Made For A Romantic Getaway

- If you’re single and seeking a partner, have you considered going online? Perhaps you’re contemplating a weekend break to somewhere exciting - like Philadelphia? To find your perfect traveling companion for a romantic excursion, your best bet would be to sign up for a digital dating service. If you'd love to meet someone older, opt to register with a dating website for cougars. These outlets make it so easy to track down kindred spirits. You’ll soon be making meaningful connections. Here are five Philadelphia places you must visit to inspire your search for someone interesting.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
nccpdnews.com

GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING NEW CASTLE MAN – JOSHUA NATHANIEL

(New Castle, DE 19720) The New Castle County Division of Police has issued a Gold Alert for Joshua Nathaniel of New Castle (18). On Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at 8:00PM officers were dispatched to the unit block of Ashley Drive – New Castle in reference to a missing person report. Officers learned that Joshua left his residence after making comments that caused concern for his welfare.
NEW CASTLE, DE
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
96K+
Followers
23K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy