Read full article on original website
Related
NFL: Washington Commanders at Baltimore Ravens
Aug 27, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens linebacker Tyus Bowser (54) runs across the field during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears place starting LB on injured reserve
Bad news for Chicago Bears regarding a starting linebacker. The Chicago Bears have been without starting weakside linebacker Matt Adams for much of their first five games. Adams missed Weeks 3 and 4 with a hamstring injury. In Week 5 against the Minnesota Vikings, Adams sustained a calf injury. He only played four snaps in Week 5.
numberfire.com
Saquon Barkley (shoulder) limited on Wednesday, Giants not concerned
New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (shoulder) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 6's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Barkley injured his shoulder in Week 5's win over the Green Bay Packers but was able to return to the game and play an impactful role. The Giants are reportedly not concerned about the injury and Barkley is expected to be good to go for Week 6's clash with Baltimore.
Yardbarker
Arizona Cardinals Sign RB Corey Clement to the Practice Squad
The former Dallas Cowboy, Corey Clement, has been signed to the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad. The running back out of University of the Wisconsin has played five years in the NFL, four with the Eagles, and one with the Cowboys. Clement was a free agent heading into 2022, allowing...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Giants punter Jamie Gillan still in UK, but expected back
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — (AP) — The New York Giants expect punter Jamie Gillan to be back at practice in a couple of days once a passport issue in the United Kingdom is resolved. Gillan, who was born in Scotland, was forced to remain in the U.K. after...
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at San Francisco 49ers
September 18, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan argues with the referee against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Brian Robinson Jr. to start for Commanders against Bears
Brian Robinson Jr. is expected to start for the Washington Commanders tonight against the Chicago Bears, according to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. Thursday’s matchup at Soldier Field will serve as an encore for the rookie running back who made his NFL debut last week against the Tennessee Titans, just over a month after being shot in an attempted burglary.
Former Eagles OT, Cowboys' Jason Peters returns to Philly for SNF clash
If anyone understands the magnitude of the Philadelphia Eagles-Dallas Cowboys rivalry, it's Jason Peters. The Cowboys, and their 40-year-old offensive tackle, will travel to Philly and face off against the Eagles in a much-anticipated game on Sunday Night Football. This time around, the matchup will look – and feel – a bit different for Peters.
IN THIS ARTICLE
San Francisco 49ers at Atlanta Falcons: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 6 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 6 matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Atlanta Falcons.
saturdaytradition.com
New Orleans Saints signing former Maryland RB to practice squad, per report
Jake Funk was quickly picked up by another NFL team after getting waived by the L.A. Rams on Wednesday. He is now a member of the New Orleans Saints’ practice squad, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Funk was available after clearing waivers, sources told Rapoport. There were...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
How Telemundo Deportes Is Bringing Thanksgiving to Qatar
How Telemundo Deportes is bringing Thanksgiving to Qatar originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Thanksgiving will be full of football this year. Not only does the NFL have three matchups in store. The original football will take center stage when World Cup matches are held on Turkey Day for the first time in history.
Yardbarker
Ravens Place S Marcus Williams On IR, Release CB Daryl Worley
Williams suffered a serious wrist injury that Ravens HC John Harbaugh said will require him to miss a “significant” amount of time. Williams, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Saints back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $6.2 million contract with New Orleans before the Saints used the franchise tag on him.
Comments / 0