ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Democratic nominee for governor details education platform

By Ian Round
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mGXr5_0iV82g4000

Jason Martin, the Nashville doctor and Democratic nominee for governor, advocated for more education funding and anti-poverty wraparound services at a sparsely attended event near the Tennessee State Capitol on Tuesday, Oct. 11.

At the event, attended mostly by teachers, campaign staffers and media, Martin said he opposed private school vouchers and charter schools, both supported by Republican Gov. Bill Lee.

Martin also criticized a law that empowers parents to protest books in school libraries, which has forced teachers across the state to digitally catalog every book in their classrooms.

“We’ve choked our public schools and that’s led to them not delivering the results we want,” Martin said. “It’s not our teachers’ fault.

“If you want to do something about crime, you have to do something about poverty,” he said. “If you want to do something about poverty, you have to invest in education.”

He also pushed for expanded physical and mental health care.

When Lee and the Republican-dominated state legislature passed a new school funding formula earlier this year, they increased education funding by $1 billion.

While an unprecedented increase, it wasn’t enough to move Tennessee past some neighboring states in terms of per-student funding or teacher pay. Martin said that “speaks to the depth of neglect that has taken place in this state.”

The Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement Act (TISA) sets a base level of funding for each student, plus “weights” for students in poverty, English learners, students with disabilities and students in rural districts.

It’s expected to bring much more money to Memphis-Shelby County Schools, where many students live in high-poverty neighborhoods.

Critics say TISA puts too much power in the hands of the Tennessee Department of Education, is too favorable to charter schools and will require local jurisdictions to raise taxes in a few years.

Martin referred to TISA as “a weapon to get charter schools in your community, whether you want them or not.”

He didn’t specify how much more money he would give to schools, but he said the state can afford it.

He said millions in surplus dollars that accumulate every quarter due to conservative budget estimates have put the state government in an unprecedented financial position.

Should the state need to raise more revenue, though, he said it should legalize and tax marijuana.

“We actually have plenty of money on hand to do the things we want to do,” Martin said.

Early voting begins Wednesday, Oct. 19, and concludes Nov. 3. Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Comments / 33

Ammons
1d ago

Oh yeah, a Democrat would love to get their hands on our surplus and spend,spend,spend.

Reply(9)
13
Related
actionnews5.com

Tennessee clergy leaders promote ‘yes’ vote on amendment 3

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clergy leaders across Tennessee are sharing why they think it’s important to vote ‘yes’ on a controversial amendment on the Nov. General Election ballot. Amendment 3 focuses on changing the wording of a section in the Tennessee Constitution regarding slavery. It currently reads:
TENNESSEE STATE
WLKY.com

Will Republicans unseat one of the Ky Senate's most outspoken Democrats?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Republicans were surprised when Karen Berg won a special election in 2020 for what they assumed was a solid red seat in Kentucky District 26. Now, they're hoping a Louisville Metro Council member James Peden can win the seat back, with some name recognition in a newly drawn district that favors him and a focus on core Republican issues like crime fighting.
LOUISVILLE, KY
eastridgenewsonline.com

Know Your Tennessee Constitutional Amendments

November’s midterm elections approach, and for Tennesseans, that means only a handful of major hot-ticket races. Gov. Bill Lee has opposition for his second term from Dr. Jason Martin of Nashville. Martin entered the race as a reaction to Lee’s oft-criticized — from all political segments — handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state, but Lee has given him plenty of fodder since 2020, from support of the recent abortion ban to the governor’s quest to bring charter schools affiliated with ultra-conservative Hillsdale College to the state.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Education
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
Nashville, TN
Education
City
Nashville, TN
City
Campaign, TN
radio7media.com

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and Local Officials Attend Ribbon Cutting in Lawrenceburg

TENNESSEE GOVERNOR BILL LEE ALONG WITH LOCAL AND COUNTY OFFICIALS ATTENDED A RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY TODAY IN LAWRENCE COUNTY. THE CEREMONY WAS FOR TCAT PULASKI’S CNC MACHINING TECHNOLOGY PROGRAM AND WAS HELD AT THE TENNESSEE ENTERPRISE CENTER IN LAWRENCEBURG. THE MISSION OF THE CNC MACHINING PROGRAM IS TO PROVIDE STUDENTS WITH A BROAD RANGE OF EXPERIENCE OF ALL MACHINE TOOLS THAT ONE WILL COME IN CONTACT WITH AFTER GRADUATION AND THROUGHOUT THEIR CAREER. MACHINISTS, TOOL AND DIE MAKERS, INDUSTRIAL MAINTENANCE EMPLOYEES, AND MACHINE OPERATORS ALL REQUIRE SKILLS IN THE MACHINING OF METAL BY MACHINE TOOLS.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#School Vouchers#Crime#Poverty#Politics State#Politics Governor#Democratic#Republican#Fundi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Public Education
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
wkyufm.org

Hundreds of healthcare workers ask Tennessee lawmakers to reconsider the state’s all-out abortion ban

More than 700 Tennessee health care workers have signed an open letter to state lawmakers, asking them to revisit the state’s all-out abortion ban. Many of them are OB-GYNs like Dr. Nikki Zite of Knoxville, who helped write the letter. She says an original draft asked legislators to repeal the abortion ban, but Zite says repeal seemed too far-fetched.
TENNESSEE STATE
smokeybarn.com

Rob. Co. Elections: Who’s On The Ballot – Nov 8, 2022

ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – Early Voting for the November 8th Ballot in Robertson County begins Wednesday, October 19, 2022, thru November 3, 2022. The November 8th Robertson County Ballot consists of elections for the State Governor and State Reps, Cities of Adams, Cedar Hill, Town of Coopertown, Cross Plains, Millersville, Orlinda, Portland, Ridgetop, Springfield and White House.
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TN
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy