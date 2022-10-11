ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Comments / 0

Related
underdogdynasty.com

RECAP: Louisiana Upset Marshall In Wednesday Night Clash

The Thundering Herd were favored by 7.5 heading into their midweek home clash against the visiting Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns. Louisiana running back Chris Smith was a late scratch due to an injury, adding to anxiety for Cajuns’ fans. However, Michael Desormeaux’s team picked up the slack to earn their first Sun Belt victory of the year. The final score was 23-13.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana

If you are one of those people who could eat pizza every day then this article is definitely for you. That's because I have put together a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are known for serving absolutely amazing food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Huntington, WV
Sports
City
Sun, LA
Lafayette, LA
Football
City
Huntington, WV
Local
Louisiana Football
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Sports
State
Alabama State
State
West Virginia State
Huntington, WV
Football
City
Lafayette, LA
Lafayette, LA
Sports
KLFY.com

85th International Crowley Rice Festival begins Oct. 20

CROWLEY, La. (KFLY) – The 85th International Rice Festival that takes place in Crowley will begin Oct. 20. The festival will feature many musical talents and other events. All events will take place at 303 North Parkerson Avenue, Crowley, LA 70526. The musical talent on the Supreme Rice Stage...
CROWLEY, LA
cenlanow.com

Destination Louisiane: Ideal Market, Louisiana’s largest Hispanic grocer

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — “I really enjoy shopping here. Especially getting the pan dulce here, if I ever have a craving for something sweet,” said Emilie Rodriguez. Rodriguez is pursuing a graduate degree at Louisiana State University. She is also a first-generation college student from San Diego, Ca. Her most recent grocery run included picking up some Mexican candy, limes, and cookies to share with classmates.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Streaming#South Alabama Jaguars#Cbs Sports#American Football#Louisiana Tv#Laborn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KLFY.com

St. Edward’s Church Fair

ST. EDWARDS PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The St. Edward’s Church fair wants to highlight community at St. Edward’s Parish in New Iberia. St. Edward’s parish is especially founded to serve the African American community. The fair will raise money for St. Edward’s Church and school. This fair has covered insurance for the school and church in the parish for decades. There will be a parade, games, a train ride, face painting, and more. Raffle tickets are available for purchase at the parish office at 201 W. Lemelle in New Iberia. The parade will begin at 10 a.m. Booths will open at 11 a.m. Mass is at 5:30 p.m.
NEW IBERIA, LA
theadvocate.com

Owners of Bon Temps Grill to open bluesy New Orleans lounge in former Jolie's location

The owners of Bon Temps Grill are bringing new life to the iconic Pinhook Road building that once housed Jolie's Louisiana Bistro and Ruth's Chris Steakhouse. Brothers Patrick and Steven O'Bryan said their latest venture, Whiskey & Vine, will bring the golden era of New Orleans jazz clubs to Lafayette with live blues music, classic Southern dishes and an expansive drink menu.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KATC News

Body found in Bayou Teche

A male body was located in the water in the 4800 block of Bayouside Drive, according to Katherine Breaux, spokesperson for the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office.
1063radiolafayette.com

Big Reunion At Comeaux High

2 – 4 pm Big, Big Reunion socializing time. 4 – 6pm Yearbook Group Photo Recreations (details below) 4:15 – 4:45pm Sports: football, basketball, baseball, track, volleyball, cross country, wrestling, etc. 4:45 – 5:15pm Clubs: Key, Astra, 4-H, FHA, FTA, FDA, FBLA, Honor Society, FFA, Science, Thespians,...
LAFAYETTE, LA
WAFB

Popular Mexican restaurant closing Baton Rouge location

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After a decade, Caliente Mexican Craving is permanently closing the doors to its West Lee Drive location on Sunday, Oct. 23. Management announced the decision to close the restaurant on social media Monday, Oct. 10. They wrote, “...We have enjoyed getting to know you and serving you the past 10 years. Thank you for supporting our small, family owned business...”
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy