Officials: Student sent threats that closed East Lansing school Tuesday

By Ken Palmer, Lansing State Journal
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Uoxs_0iV82beN00

EAST LANSING − Officials said they believe a student at MacDonald Middle School made social media threats that prompted them to close the school on Tuesday.

In a Tuesday evening letter to parents, East Lansing schools Superintendent Dori Leyko said a Snapchat account used to disseminate the threats has been linked to a student's email address.

"The individual is a MMS student who posed on Snapchat as a father seeking retaliation on students who bullied his son," Leyko said in the email. "Based on the information we have, we believe this story to be (fabricated) by the student and that no such situation existed."

The threats of violence were "shared widely" among students on Monday night, generating tips, she wrote.

The student believed to have communicated the threats will not be at the school for "an undetermined amount of time," and the middle school will be open on Wednesday, she said.

"We take all threats to our school community very seriously and recognize the stress, fear and anxiety experienced by many of our students, staff and families as a result of this situation," Leyko said in the letter. "Counselors and social workers will be available at school for students who would like to access support."

Earlier Tuesday, Leyko said officials learned of social media posts that appeared to have been written by an adult late Monday "threatening to follow students to and from school and to shoot up the school," Her message said the unidentified person and suspected adult appeared to have written the threats in response to bullying of the person's son.

School officials worked with the East Lansing Police Department until 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in attempts to investigate the available information, Leyko said. As of that time, it remained unknown whether the threats were credible, and officials decided to close the school on Tuesday.

All other school buildings in the school district remained open Tuesday. Decisions were to be made Tuesday morning and communicated to staff and families concerning in-person conferences that were already scheduled for the day.

Officials thought they'd "essentially hit a wall without any resolution to this situation" on Tuesday before the person who made the threats was identified, Leyko said in her Tuesday evening email.

"We are thankful that several individuals sent screenshots of these threats to trusted adults, school officials, OK2SAY and ELPD," she wrote, adding she also is grateful for the police department's quick response and for "a speedy and prioritized investigation."

Tuesday was the second time this calendar year that MacDonald Middle School closed over a discovered threat. On March 24, students were sent home after a note containing a threat was discovered at the school.

Contact Ken Palmer atkpalmer@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @KBPalm_lsj.

