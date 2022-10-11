ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Lady Chaps, ASU tangle in battle of LSC contenders

By Staff Reports
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 1 day ago
The Lubbock Christian University women's soccer team, coming off its first loss of the season Saturday, faces another strong challenge when the Lady Chaparrals play Angelo State in another Lone Star Conference road match Wednesday. The start time is 7 p.m. in San Angelo.

UT Tyler prevailed 1-0 against LCU (6-1-5, 3-1-2).

Dallas Baptist (9-1-1, 5-1-1) is atop the conference standings with 16 points, followed by Angelo State (10-2-1, 5-2) with 15 points and St. Edward's (8-2-3, 4-1-2) with 14. LCU is one of three teams with 11 points.

Lady Chaps forward Lexi De La Cruz (eight goals, one assist, 17 points) is tied for third in the LSC in goals and sits fourth in points. Graycen Rasmussen (5-2-12) is second in the conference in shots with 36 among the top 10 in goals and points.

Angelo State's top weapons are Grace Jordan (6-1-13) and Reagan Urbany (4-2-10).

LCU men's soccer

Lubbock Christian University had a four-match unbeaten streak snapped Saturday and now goes on the road to face Eastern New Mexico in Lone Star Conference action.

LCU (4-5-3, 1-1-1) and ENMU (4-4-1, 1-2) square off at 8:30 p.m. CDT Wednesday in Portales, New Mexico.

No. 8 Midwestern State outlasted LCU 2-1 on Saturday in Wichita Falls. In their four matches before that, the Chaparrals had beaten West Texas A&M and Oklahoma Christian, ranked No. 18 and No. 16 at the time, and tied Midwestern State and Texas A&M.

Tariq Bakkali and Pablo Diez lead the LCU attack, each with 11 points on four goals and three assists. Chaps goalkeeper Tom Miles has three shutouts and a goals-against average of 1.00.

Jaime Oliva leads ENMU with nine points on three goals and three assists.

LCU women's golf

LAWTON, Okla. — Alexandra Escamilla tied for 15th place individually, helping Lubbock Christian University finish seventh out of eight teams in the Oklahoma Intercollegiate that concluded Tuesday at Lawton Country Club.

Escamilla, coming off a 79 in the first round, closed with a 1-over-par 72, a season best for the freshman from Midland Trinity. She made five birdies, including ones back to back on the 16th and 17th holes.

LCU shot 23-over 307 in the second round and finished the 36-hole event two strokes behind Texas A&M-Kingsville.

LCU's Lily Griffin (79-74) finished 23rd in the field of 54. Also playing for the Lady Chaps were Prestley Hammond (79-81), Kyra Schmuhl (82-81) and Aspen Escamilla (84-80).

Oklahoma Christian had three players in the top 10 and won by five strokes over Cameron and six over Angelo State.

