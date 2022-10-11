City will begin reviewing proposals for leasing, buying Sioux Falls parking ramp in 2023

City officials say they plan to begin reviewing proposals for leasing or purchasing the city's downtown parking ramp in early 2023.

Business Development Coordinator Dustin Powers addressed the council at its Tuesday informational meeting, where he said an eight-person team will work to review the proposals, which can be submitted starting in November.

The city will use the negotiated sale process, which Powers said was used for Cherapa Place and Railyard Flats, and enables the city to be more flexible on which proposals they consider.

The council will vote on a resolution of intent to lease and list at their Nov. 1 meeting, Powers said, and the official announcement of solicitation will take place on Nov. 7.

The project team, which will include a city councilor, several city directors and a member of the 2035 Downtown Plan Advisory Committee, will then begin reviewing the proposals Jan. 7, though proposals could be turned in until the city enters a negotiation phase with a chosen applicant.

Councilors Greg Neitzert and Pat Starr expressed concerns about how much work had been put into identifying the issues that have troubled the ramp, which was originally supposed to be accompanied by 15 stories of restaurants, hotels and other retail establishments.

Instead, the city terminated an agreement with Village River Group, citing breach of contract, and Mayor Paul TenHaken authorized the city to enter into a $500,000 settlement agreement with Village River Group in March, saying it was preferable to "the costs of pursuing a long path of costly litigation."

Neitzert said he didn't think there was a sense of what led to those problems, or any effort to address or identify them "besides just putting on a happy face and moving forward."

There was no discussion of what would become of the temporary pop-up park that was recently opened near the ramp, with artificial turf and wooden spools for tables. Jackie Nelson with the parks and recreation department said that city leaders "are in discussions" regarding a mural that has been proposed to be painted on the concrete face of the ramp.