ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

City will begin reviewing proposals for leasing, buying Sioux Falls parking ramp in 2023

By Trevor J. Mitchell, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
Argus Leader
Argus Leader
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TFTVR_0iV82X4L00

City officials say they plan to begin reviewing proposals for leasing or purchasing the city's downtown parking ramp in early 2023.

Business Development Coordinator Dustin Powers addressed the council at its Tuesday informational meeting, where he said an eight-person team will work to review the proposals, which can be submitted starting in November.

The city will use the negotiated sale process, which Powers said was used for Cherapa Place and Railyard Flats, and enables the city to be more flexible on which proposals they consider.

The council will vote on a resolution of intent to lease and list at their Nov. 1 meeting, Powers said, and the official announcement of solicitation will take place on Nov. 7.

The project team, which will include a city councilor, several city directors and a member of the 2035 Downtown Plan Advisory Committee, will then begin reviewing the proposals Jan. 7, though proposals could be turned in until the city enters a negotiation phase with a chosen applicant.

Councilors Greg Neitzert and Pat Starr expressed concerns about how much work had been put into identifying the issues that have troubled the ramp, which was originally supposed to be accompanied by 15 stories of restaurants, hotels and other retail establishments.

Instead, the city terminated an agreement with Village River Group, citing breach of contract, and Mayor Paul TenHaken authorized the city to enter into a $500,000 settlement agreement with Village River Group in March, saying it was preferable to "the costs of pursuing a long path of costly litigation."

Neitzert said he didn't think there was a sense of what led to those problems, or any effort to address or identify them "besides just putting on a happy face and moving forward."

There was no discussion of what would become of the temporary pop-up park that was recently opened near the ramp, with artificial turf and wooden spools for tables. Jackie Nelson with the parks and recreation department said that city leaders "are in discussions" regarding a mural that has been proposed to be painted on the concrete face of the ramp.

Comments / 0

Related
dakotanewsnow.com

Rapid City Central Student Turns Chairs on “The Voice”

The stories within the Native American Day parade in Sioux Falls. Hundreds lined the street of Downtown Sioux Falls Monday for the Native American Day parade, but the day took on a different meaning for everyone. State, city leaders improving infrastructure in Valentine. Updated: 22 hours ago. The second oldest...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sioux Falls, SD
Government
City
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls, SD
Traffic
dakotanewsnow.com

Pork plant backers say Sioux Falls is only place for facility

The stories within the Native American Day parade in Sioux Falls. Hundreds lined the street of Downtown Sioux Falls Monday for the Native American Day parade, but the day took on a different meaning for everyone. Updated: 8 hours ago. The second oldest stretch of road within Nebraska is getting...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
sfsimplified.com

How the city is pushing for more big names, fewer country acts

ASM Global (formerly known as SMG) has been managing the Denny Sanford Premier Center, Arena, Convention Center and Sioux Falls Stadium for the last five years. As its contract was up for renewal this year, the city took a look at how best to incentivize the company to focus on bringing in a more diverse group of acts and events to benefit the community as a whole.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ESPN Sioux Falls

Have You Noticed A Lot of Grasshoppers All Over Sioux Falls?

Before we felt the cool, crisp fall weather, the summer heat was embracing the Sioux Empire. Warm weather always attracts different insects including grasshoppers. When I go for a run outside, I usually enjoy a workout on the Sioux Falls bike trails. There is something that I have noticed recently while running on the bike trails. Besides seeing all the leaves changing colors, there still have been a whole lot of grasshoppers hanging out on the bike trails.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Construction Maintenance#Powers#Cherapa Place#Village River Group
sdpb.org

Multiple hoax "active shooter" calls made to South Dakota schools

Police are looking into multiple hoax threats called into schools across South Dakota Thursday. This comes the same day the shooter of a Parkland, Florida school received a life sentence. Brookings PD has confirmed that in addition to a threat called at Brookings High School, schools in Sioux Falls, Rapid...
dakotanewsnow.com

Sioux Falls Nightwatch sees increase in demand

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Nightwatch is made up of volunteers that supply about four meals a week to community members all around Sioux Falls. This with the goal of offering hope where people live. A total of twelve churches and organizations rotate turns volunteering each week to serve...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls man sentenced for illegal handgun buys

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A federal judge has sentenced a Sioux Falls man to five years of probation for arranging to have two handguns purchased for him before he was old enough to buy them. Jayden Guenther, age 20, paid two other people to purchase two new Glock...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Smith, Noem differ on when food sales tax should be repealed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Both main-party gubernatorial candidates were in Sioux Falls Wednesday and both were focused on South Dakota’s food sales tax. The day started with Jamie Smith, the Sioux Falls lawmaker and Democratic candidate, joining eight Republican lawmakers in calling for a special legislative session to be held before the Nov. 8 election to repeal the food sales tax.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

UPDATE: 11-year-old located safely

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls are asking for help in locating an 11-year-old. Ubbe Stirler was last seen near 12th St/Cloudas Ave around 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Ubbe was wearing a grey shirt with orange decals and carrying a black backpack. He is considered endangered...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Hartley man cited for trespassing on farm

ROCK RAPIDS—A 30-year-old Hartley man was cited about 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, on a charge of first-offense trespassing in Lyon County. The citing of Michael William Stofferan stemmed from him parking a vehicle on farm property along Kingbird Avenue without having permission from the owner to do so, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
LYON COUNTY, IA
ESPN Sioux Falls

Watch Chicken Literally Cross The Road in Sioux Falls

Sometimes stories around Sioux Falls and the Sioux Empire just write themselves. You really cannot make this stuff up!. It was an eventful Sunday morning in downtown Sioux Falls. Last week, some of my friends from college came to visit Sioux Falls. Yesterday, I was driving them to the Sioux Falls Regional Airport for their flight home when I noticed a small creature crossing the street. My friend Dalton captured this comedic moment.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

South Dakota hoax active shooter calls confirmed

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — This story has been updated with more information. At around 8:45 a.m. on Thursday, October 13, the Brookings Police Department received a call from a man about an active shooter at the Brookings High School. According to a news release from police, the School Resource...
BROOKINGS, SD
Argus Leader

Argus Leader

2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
448K+
Views
ABOUT

Sioux Falls South Dakota News - argusleader.com is the home page of Sioux Falls South Dakota with in depth and updated Sioux Falls local news.

 http://argusleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy