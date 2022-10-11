Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Bridge City Gumbo Fest, Praise Fest and more metro area community news
BRIDGE CITY GUMBO FESTIVAL: Music and amusements, as well as food, will be part of the Bridge City Gumbo Festival from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Angel Square, 1701 Bridge City Ave. Admission is $5; parking is free. PRAISE FEST: Gospel music artists, entertainers and speakers...
NOLA.com
Fewer students are enrolling in New Orleans area colleges and universities. Here's why.
New Orleans colleges and universities are reporting declines in fall enrollment, though a dip beneath the topline numbers reveals a more complicated picture, with private institutions faring better than the smaller, less-selective public campuses still recovering from the upheaval of the pandemic and Hurricane Ida. Inflation, a strong job market...
wwno.org
Listen: What reporters found when they investigated New Orleans' fastest sinking neighborhood
The telltale signs of subsidence are all over Village de l’Est in New Orleans, Louisiana. As the ground sinks, it pulls away from slab foundations and street maintenance holes and causes driveways to crack. In a city sitting below sea level, New Orleans residents are well-aware that we’re sinking....
bizneworleans.com
PJ’s Coffee Adds Locations on Both Sides of Lake
NEW ORLEANS – PJ’s Coffee is opening two new company-owned shops in the greater New Orleans area with plans for more on the horizon. Once the new stores are up and running, Ballard Brands — run by Paul, Steven, and Scott Ballard — will operate 12 PJ’s stores in the area. Nationwide, there are nearly 150 locations.
verylocal.com
The Doullut Steamboat Houses of New Orleans
The confections that are New Orleans’ two Doullut Steamboat Gothic Houses rise incongruously above the other, far humbler, structures in the largely working-class Holy Cross neighborhood that hugs the Mississippi River from the eastern side of the Industrial Canal to Jackson Barracks, where Orleans Parish gives way to that of St. Bernard.
A Katrina survivor with a disability tells her story
NEW ORLEANS — Karen Nix was working at Tulane Medical Center, monitoring the vitals of patients, when the levees failed and Hurricane Katrina flooded New Orleans on August 29, 2005. By evening the medical center was inundated – water rose several feet into the first floors of buildings. Everyone...
NOLA.com
DA Jason Williams wins delay over possible release of long-serving inmate
Thelma Smith hoisted her ailing, 78-year-old frame into a seat in the center of an Orleans Parish courtroom on Wednesday. She hoped it would be the day a judge freed her son after 36 years in prison over a murder that changed an Uptown neighborhood. William Long III and his...
New Orleans Archdiocese removes questions about disabilities for school applicants
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Archdiocese said it has changed questionnaires on Catholic School applications to remove questions about prospective students' disabilities. This comes after a WWL-TV investigation looked at claims in a class-action lawsuit in August alleging that Catholic schools discriminated against prospective students with physical and learning disabilities. The lawsuit specifically alleged that the Archdiocese was violating state anti-discrimination laws by asking questions on student applications designed to illicit information about disabilities.
Saints Injury Report: Chris Olave returns to practice, Thomas & Lattimore DNP
NEW ORLEANS — There's good news and bad news for Saints fans on today's practice report. Wide receiver Chris Olave returned to practice today after a suffering a concussion during last week's win over the Seahawks, but star players Michael Thomas and Marshon Lattimore remained absent. Thomas, Lattimore, Jarvis...
Tulane hospitals partnering with local LCMC Health
NEW ORLEANS — A local hospital system will soon be joining into a partnership with several others in the New Orleans area. Tulane hospitals are severing ties with Nashville-based Hospital Corporation of America, and partnering with the local LCMC Health. LCMC Health already manages local hospitals you are familiar...
wbrz.com
Former NFL player's son arrested days after deadly hit and run on Ben Hur Road
BATON ROUGE - A driver who fled the scene of a deadly crash over the weekend has surrendered to police several days after the wreck. The Baton Rouge Police Department said that suspect, 21-year-old Walter Andrew Brister IV of Mandeville, was arrested on a charge of felony hit-and-run driving. Due to his charge, police are not allowed to release his booking photo under Louisiana law.
Colorful Wedding Inspiration at the Chateau LeMoyne Hotel, New Orleans
Featured in MunaLuchi Bride magazine, Issue No. 26, this lively colorful wedding shoot tells the story of a couple who met and fell in love in New Orleans. Designed by Amanda Price Events and captured by the talented Theresa Elizabeth Photography, their dynamic vendor team set a vibrant scene for love at the Chateau LeMoyne Hotel. With an intimate private ceremony followed by a dinner with family against a backdrop of lush floral arrangements, it was the perfect venue for their nuptials! Boozy popsicle treats by Le DOODLE and a decadent charcuterie board spread by Messina’s Catering added some extra Louisiana flair.
NOLA.com
Regis Prograis, New Orleans' 'Rougarou' fighter, will get his shot at a world title
Regis Prograis had hoped to fight for the vacant WBC super welterweight championship in his native New Orleans. That didn’t work out. But the way Prograis sees it, he’s been getting the next best thing — starting his training for his upcoming bout against Jose Zepeda with two weeks of workouts at the New Orleans Boxing Club.
theadvocate.com
A lot to unpack: How 1720s French 'casket girls' brought vampires to the Ursuline Convent
It’s Halloween season in New Orleans, so let’s talk about vampires. But not Anne Rice’s bloodsucking dandies, which are already getting their fair share of adulation right now thanks to AMC’s “Interview with the Vampire” TV series. And not Bram Stoker’s aristocratic, garlic-fearing Transylvanian, either.
NOLA.com
Judge fines New Orleans lawyer $400K for allegedly revealing information about accused priest
A federal bankruptcy judge in New Orleans leveled a whopping $400,000 penalty Tuesday against a lawyer for clergy abuse survivors who allegedly revealed protected information about a priest to a Catholic school principal and a news reporter. U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Meredith Grabill issued the sanctions against attorney Richard Trahant in...
WDSU
NOPD: Woman shot, injured in St. Roch
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night in St. Roch. A woman was shot on Spain Street and Treasure Street around 9:20 p.m. Police say she was taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to her body. This...
NOPD reports homicide in New Orleans East
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department said on Thursday afternoon that they are investigating a homicide after a man was killed in New Orleans East. Authorities say a man was killed at the 5800 block of Plaza Drive, and that he was declared dead on the scene.
Losing ground: How one New Orleans community is sinking
In the early 1990s, James Wright lost his family home in New Orleans’ 9th Ward when a new school was built on his block. “They basically took our houses because they gave us very little money for them,” he said. “And most of the people were old Black people who owned their homes.”
Forecast: You can't root for Joe Burrow to win Sunday and be a Saints fan
NEW ORLEANS — Let's get one thing crystal clear -- if you are going to the Saints game Sunday wearing a Joe Burrow or Ja 'Marr Chase jersey and rooting for the Cincinnati Bengals to win -- you aren't a Saints fan. Save your, "I'm a Saints fan, but...
Sinking homes, damaged roads: How a New Orleans community struggles against subsidence
This story was reported through a partnership that includes the Louisiana Illuminator, Floodlight, The Lens, WWNO-FM and The Guardian. NEW ORLEANS – In the early 1990s, James Wright lost his family home in the 9th Ward neighborhood when a new school was built on his block. “They basically took our houses because they gave us […] The post Sinking homes, damaged roads: How a New Orleans community struggles against subsidence appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
