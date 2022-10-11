ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

bizneworleans.com

PJ’s Coffee Adds Locations on Both Sides of Lake

NEW ORLEANS – PJ’s Coffee is opening two new company-owned shops in the greater New Orleans area with plans for more on the horizon. Once the new stores are up and running, Ballard Brands — run by Paul, Steven, and Scott Ballard — will operate 12 PJ’s stores in the area. Nationwide, there are nearly 150 locations.
verylocal.com

The Doullut Steamboat Houses of New Orleans

The confections that are New Orleans’ two Doullut Steamboat Gothic Houses rise incongruously above the other, far humbler, structures in the largely working-class Holy Cross neighborhood that hugs the Mississippi River from the eastern side of the Industrial Canal to Jackson Barracks, where Orleans Parish gives way to that of St. Bernard.
WWL

A Katrina survivor with a disability tells her story

NEW ORLEANS — Karen Nix was working at Tulane Medical Center, monitoring the vitals of patients, when the levees failed and Hurricane Katrina flooded New Orleans on August 29, 2005. By evening the medical center was inundated – water rose several feet into the first floors of buildings. Everyone...
WWL

New Orleans Archdiocese removes questions about disabilities for school applicants

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Archdiocese said it has changed questionnaires on Catholic School applications to remove questions about prospective students' disabilities. This comes after a WWL-TV investigation looked at claims in a class-action lawsuit in August alleging that Catholic schools discriminated against prospective students with physical and learning disabilities. The lawsuit specifically alleged that the Archdiocese was violating state anti-discrimination laws by asking questions on student applications designed to illicit information about disabilities.
WWL

Tulane hospitals partnering with local LCMC Health

NEW ORLEANS — A local hospital system will soon be joining into a partnership with several others in the New Orleans area. Tulane hospitals are severing ties with Nashville-based Hospital Corporation of America, and partnering with the local LCMC Health. LCMC Health already manages local hospitals you are familiar...
wbrz.com

Former NFL player's son arrested days after deadly hit and run on Ben Hur Road

BATON ROUGE - A driver who fled the scene of a deadly crash over the weekend has surrendered to police several days after the wreck. The Baton Rouge Police Department said that suspect, 21-year-old Walter Andrew Brister IV of Mandeville, was arrested on a charge of felony hit-and-run driving. Due to his charge, police are not allowed to release his booking photo under Louisiana law.
munaluchi

Colorful Wedding Inspiration at the Chateau LeMoyne Hotel, New Orleans

Featured in MunaLuchi Bride magazine, Issue No. 26, this lively colorful wedding shoot tells the story of a couple who met and fell in love in New Orleans. Designed by Amanda Price Events and captured by the talented Theresa Elizabeth Photography, their dynamic vendor team set a vibrant scene for love at the Chateau LeMoyne Hotel. With an intimate private ceremony followed by a dinner with family against a backdrop of lush floral arrangements, it was the perfect venue for their nuptials! Boozy popsicle treats by Le DOODLE and a decadent charcuterie board spread by Messina’s Catering added some extra Louisiana flair.
WDSU

NOPD: Woman shot, injured in St. Roch

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Tuesday night in St. Roch. A woman was shot on Spain Street and Treasure Street around 9:20 p.m. Police say she was taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound to her body. This...
WWL

NOPD reports homicide in New Orleans East

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department said on Thursday afternoon that they are investigating a homicide after a man was killed in New Orleans East. Authorities say a man was killed at the 5800 block of Plaza Drive, and that he was declared dead on the scene.
Louisiana Illuminator

Sinking homes, damaged roads: How a New Orleans community struggles against subsidence

This story was reported through a partnership that includes the Louisiana Illuminator, Floodlight, The Lens, WWNO-FM and The Guardian.  NEW ORLEANS – In the early 1990s, James Wright lost his family home in the 9th Ward neighborhood when a new school was built on his block. “They basically took our houses because they gave us […] The post Sinking homes, damaged roads: How a New Orleans community struggles against subsidence appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
WWL

WWL

