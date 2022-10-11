ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Ridgewood over Hackensack - Boys soccer recap

Jack Erb scored one of the goals and assisted on the other as Ridgewood edged Hackensack 2-1 in Ridgewood. Chris Fiol also scored and Jacob Marcovici added an assist for Ridgewood. The game was tied at the break before the hosts broke the deadlock in the second half. Lucas Barrales...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Bergen Charter over Wallington - Boys soccer recap

Anthony Garcia’s second half goal proved to be the winner, as Bergen Charter notched a 1-0 victory over Wallington in Wallington. Anthony Zieaba assisted Garcia’s finish for the Yellow Jackets, who are now 12-4 on the season. Wallington fell to 7-5 with the defeat. The N.J. High School...
WALLINGTON, NJ
NJ.com

No. 4 Ridgewood over Demarest - Girls soccer recap

Isabella Winn starred for Ridgewood, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 4-1 win over Demarest in Demarest. Kat Slott added one goal for Ridgewood, which broke the game open in the second half following a scoreless first half. Katie Bisgrove made six saves in the victory. The...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
NJ.com

Hillside over Union Catholic - Boys soccer recap

Isaac Nascimento paced Hillside with two goals in its 4-0 win over Union Catholic in Hillside. Jordy Sanchez added one goal and two assists in the victory while Marc Castro recorded one goal. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up...
HILLSIDE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#The Boys
NJ.com

Delsea over Timber Creek - Girls soccer recap

Jenna Master, Brihanna Rodriguez and Ava Reardon each knocked in a goal as Delsea won at home, 3-0, over Timber Creek. Master, Jocelyn Rodriguez and Emily Ambrose added an assist apiece for Delsea (11-2), which played to a scoreless tie at halftime. Arianna Myers saved four shots to earn the...
FRANKLINVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Mainland over Pleasantville - Boys soccer recap

Roody Ducasse and Ethan Roovins scored one goal each for Mainland in its 2-1 overtime win over Pleasantville in Linwood. Jeff Thomas made eight saves in the win. Mainland led 1-0 at halftime. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up...
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

Highland over Deptford - Boys soccer recap

Matthew Schilling paced Deptford with two goals in its 3-0 win over Highland in Gloucester. Tommy Newman added one goal in the victory. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

No. 12 Eastern shuts down Lenape - Girls soccer recap

Eva Sprewell, Kylie Yap and Tiernan Harris provided the goals as Eastern, No. 12 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won at home, 3-0, over Lenape. Lily Burt and Jolie Brancaccio each added an assist for Eastern (13-1-2), which led 1-0 at halftime. Ava Clark made two saves to record the...
MEDFORD, NJ
NJ.com

Girls soccer: Martin leads No. 13 Rancocas Valley past No. 20 Shawnee

Sophomore Joanna Martin scored twice in the second half to lead Rancocas Valley, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 2-0 win over 20th-ranked Shawnee in Mount Holly. Senior Kennedy Garcia and junior Leah Howe had an assist apiece for Rancocas Valley (12-1-1), which won its fifth straight game and obtained its seventh shutout of the season.
MOUNT HOLLY, NJ
NJ.com

Seneca over Cherry Hill East - Girls soccer recap

Gabby Miller led with two goals and two assists as Seneca won at home, 4-2, over Cherry Hill East. Maddy Schwartz and Ava Palladino added a goal apiece for Seneca (9-5), which played to a 2-2 tie at halftime. Cherry Hill East is now 6-8. The N.J. High School Sports...
CHERRY HILL, NJ
NJ.com

Passaic over Paterson Kennedy - Boys soccer recap

Fernando Perez scored two goals for Passaic in a 4-2 victory over Paterson Kennedy in Passaic. Daniel Cuacuil had a goal and an assist for Passaic (6-6), which led 3-0 at halftime. Oscar Gomez added a goal and Ronny Lima made 11 saves. Paterson Kennedy falls to 7-5 on the...
PASSAIC, NJ
NJ.com

Glassboro over Gloucester Catholic - Girls soccer recap

Tamia Smith led with two goals and an assist as Glassboro won at home, 5-1, over Gloucester Catholic. Marissa Pasquarello, Emma Marino and Valentina Maccarone each knocked in a goal for Glassboro (5-5-1), which led 2-0 at halftime. Ana Yucis put Gloucester Catholic (2-8) on the scoreboard. The N.J. High...
GLASSBORO, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
224K+
Followers
127K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy