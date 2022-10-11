Read full article on original website
Ridgewood over Hackensack - Boys soccer recap
Jack Erb scored one of the goals and assisted on the other as Ridgewood edged Hackensack 2-1 in Ridgewood. Chris Fiol also scored and Jacob Marcovici added an assist for Ridgewood. The game was tied at the break before the hosts broke the deadlock in the second half. Lucas Barrales...
Bergen Charter over Wallington - Boys soccer recap
Anthony Garcia’s second half goal proved to be the winner, as Bergen Charter notched a 1-0 victory over Wallington in Wallington. Anthony Zieaba assisted Garcia’s finish for the Yellow Jackets, who are now 12-4 on the season. Wallington fell to 7-5 with the defeat. The N.J. High School...
No. 4 Ridgewood over Demarest - Girls soccer recap
Isabella Winn starred for Ridgewood, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 4-1 win over Demarest in Demarest. Kat Slott added one goal for Ridgewood, which broke the game open in the second half following a scoreless first half. Katie Bisgrove made six saves in the victory. The...
Hillside over Union Catholic - Boys soccer recap
Isaac Nascimento paced Hillside with two goals in its 4-0 win over Union Catholic in Hillside. Jordy Sanchez added one goal and two assists in the victory while Marc Castro recorded one goal.
Delsea over Timber Creek - Girls soccer recap
Jenna Master, Brihanna Rodriguez and Ava Reardon each knocked in a goal as Delsea won at home, 3-0, over Timber Creek. Master, Jocelyn Rodriguez and Emily Ambrose added an assist apiece for Delsea (11-2), which played to a scoreless tie at halftime. Arianna Myers saved four shots to earn the...
Holy Cross Prep over Burlington Township - Girls soccer recap
Natalie Schultz made six saves and Holy Cross Prep scored all five of its goals in the first half during a 5-0 triumph over Burlington Township in Burlington. Madison Ferraris made 15 saves for Burlington Township (2-10). Jessica Wojnar and Ashley Baran scored goals for Holy Cross Prep (13-1) during...
Mainland over Pleasantville - Boys soccer recap
Roody Ducasse and Ethan Roovins scored one goal each for Mainland in its 2-1 overtime win over Pleasantville in Linwood. Jeff Thomas made eight saves in the win. Mainland led 1-0 at halftime.
Highland over Deptford - Boys soccer recap
Matthew Schilling paced Deptford with two goals in its 3-0 win over Highland in Gloucester. Tommy Newman added one goal in the victory.
Bonola’s hat trick fuels Penns Grove - Boys soccer recap
Vincent Bonola pumped in a hat trick, helping vault Penns Grove to a 4-1 victory over Overbook in Penns Grove. Ruben Dominguez scored the other goal for the Red Devils, who are now 9-2-1 on the year. Overbook fell to 3-9-1 with the defeat.
No. 12 Eastern shuts down Lenape - Girls soccer recap
Eva Sprewell, Kylie Yap and Tiernan Harris provided the goals as Eastern, No. 12 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won at home, 3-0, over Lenape. Lily Burt and Jolie Brancaccio each added an assist for Eastern (13-1-2), which led 1-0 at halftime. Ava Clark made two saves to record the...
Girls soccer: Martin leads No. 13 Rancocas Valley past No. 20 Shawnee
Sophomore Joanna Martin scored twice in the second half to lead Rancocas Valley, No. 13 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 2-0 win over 20th-ranked Shawnee in Mount Holly. Senior Kennedy Garcia and junior Leah Howe had an assist apiece for Rancocas Valley (12-1-1), which won its fifth straight game and obtained its seventh shutout of the season.
No. 6 Ramapo survives 2OT thriller against Northern Highlands - Girls soccer recap
With 34 seconds left in double overtime, Ramapo, No. 6 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Northern Highlands 3-2 in Franklin Lakes. Ramapo improved to 11-2 while Northern Highlands fell to 7-6.
Pennsauken over Holy Cross Prep - Boys soccer recap
Nicholas Bonilla scored twice, helping lift Pennsauken to a 3-1 victory over Holy Cross Prep in Delran on Thursday afternoon. In winning their second game of the year, the Indians also received a goal from Brandon Dorado to help take a 3-0 lead at half. Holy Cross Prep fell to...
Point Pleasant Boro over Toms River North - Shore Conference Girls Soccer Tournament, Second Round
Kyleigh Cilento’s second half goal proved to be the winner, as seventh-seeded Point Pleasant Boro notched a 1-0 victory over tenth-seeded Toms River North in Point Pleasant. Anna McCourt assisted the game-winner for 11-1 Point Boro. The victorious Panthers advance to play the winner of Red Bank Catholic and...
Seneca over Cherry Hill East - Girls soccer recap
Gabby Miller led with two goals and two assists as Seneca won at home, 4-2, over Cherry Hill East. Maddy Schwartz and Ava Palladino added a goal apiece for Seneca (9-5), which played to a 2-2 tie at halftime. Cherry Hill East is now 6-8.
Essex County Tournament boys soccer roundup 1st round games, Oct. 13
Joaquin Niehenke buried a second-half penalty kick to push top-seeded and No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, Seton Hall Prep, to a 1-0 win over 16th-seeded Bloomfield, in the first round of the Essex County Tournament, in West Orange. The Pirates (12-2) will face eighth-seeded Montclair Kimberley in the...
Passaic over Paterson Kennedy - Boys soccer recap
Fernando Perez scored two goals for Passaic in a 4-2 victory over Paterson Kennedy in Passaic. Daniel Cuacuil had a goal and an assist for Passaic (6-6), which led 3-0 at halftime. Oscar Gomez added a goal and Ronny Lima made 11 saves. Paterson Kennedy falls to 7-5 on the...
No. 14 Ocean City over Lower Cape May - Field hockey recap
Mia Pancoast scored twice, lifting Ocean City - No. 14 in the NJ.com Top 20 - to a 3-0 victory over Lower Cape May in Ocean City. Julia Neff added a goal and Tricia Nicoletti chipped in with two assists for the Raiders, who are now 8-2-2 on the year.
Boys soccer Group and conference rankings for Oct. 13
Here are the latest statewide boys soccer rankings in each group and conference, through games played on Wednesday, Oct. 12.
Glassboro over Gloucester Catholic - Girls soccer recap
Tamia Smith led with two goals and an assist as Glassboro won at home, 5-1, over Gloucester Catholic. Marissa Pasquarello, Emma Marino and Valentina Maccarone each knocked in a goal for Glassboro (5-5-1), which led 2-0 at halftime. Ana Yucis put Gloucester Catholic (2-8) on the scoreboard.
