Watch: 'Vintage Market Days' Coming To Creek County
More than 100 merchants are setting up shop with all kinds of unique items for Vintage Market Days in Kellyville. The event kicks off on Friday at the Creek County Fairgrounds. It is one of 60 similar events in 25 states this season supporting small businesses and local merchants around...
Take a Look Inside This Haunted Oklahoma Historical Home!
With Halloween just around the corner now is the perfect time to plan a trip to visit the historic and allegedly haunted 'Tulsa Cave House' for some fall fun! If you've never heard of it before, it's a Sooner State landmark!. Close to downtown Tulsa, you can't miss it, it's...
City celebrates 6th annual Tulsa Native American Day
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Monday is Indigenous Peoples Day, also known as Native American Day, and the City of Tulsa is celebrating with an all-day event at Dream Keepers Park. The 6th Annual Tulsa Native American Day is sponsored by the Greater Tulsa Area Indian Affairs Commission, which promotes the theme "Our Journey Continues."
Watch: Tulsa Zoo Prepares For Annual 'HallowZOOeen' Event
Spooky season is here and in two weeks, the Tulsa Zoo will welcome guests for its annual event, HallowZOOeen. The Tulsa Zoo is gearing up for its annual family-friendly event, HallowZOOeen. "Anyone from age two to 92 can attend and have a great time,” said Monica Ericson-Simmons, Tulsa Zoo Director...
Watch: Lori Fullbright Details Ben Montgomery Cold Case
Only one murder in Tulsa remains unsolved from 2019. Ben Montgomery was shot and killed in his apartment and no one has been arrested yet. News On 6 anchor Lori Fullbright has been working on an Oklahoma's Own Original Report on this case, which airs tonight at 9 and 10 p.m.
Hundreds attend funeral for a well-known Muskogee racer
MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The family of Hayden Ross, a 20-year-old motorist and racer, told FOX23 hundreds attended his funeral service at the Thunderbird Speedway in Muskogee Wednesday night. Ross was killed around 4 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, in an ATV crash. Loved ones said Ross loved his friends and...
Prayer Rally being held for Broken Arrow couple still fighting to reunite with their grandson
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A prayer rally is being held this weekend for a Broken Arrow couple fighting to reunite with their grandson. T-shirts are also being sold for the Woolley’s legal funds, and a new billboard is up at the intersection of Highway 51 and Highway 69 in Wagoner to promote the upcoming prayer rally.
City Of Jenks To Install Tomb Of The Unknown Soldier At Veterans Park
The City of Jenks is installing special plaques to honor those who have served the country. A Tomb of the Unknown Solder will soon be installed at Veterans Park in Jenks. The city will install four monuments. Two will be blank, one will have a "never forget" garden plaque, and the other will have markers commemorating the event.
Report: Oklahomans pay the highest for homeowner insurance
TULSA, Okla. — Jennifer Kelley and her husband Christopher built their home in Bixby in 2020. She was surprised last month when here homeowner’s insurance renewed with a 40 percent increase. “I thought our insurance would be inexpensive because it was a new home. It’s all brick but that wasn’t the case. It was more,” Kelley said, “And two years later, our insurance is increasing by $700, which we never had any claims and we have excellent credit.” Claims and credit history can affect the cost of homeowner’s insurance. But, not in the Kelley’s case.
Tulsa man wants answers after receiving State Fair parking tickets
A Tulsa man wants answers from the city after getting ticketed five times for things he said he didn't do.
From Braum’s to OSU, Blackwell Is paving path to success
Stephen Howard | Manager of Communications | 405-744-4363 | [email protected]. Daysia Blackwell was like numerous 15-year-olds in Duncan, Oklahoma — in want of a. job to pay for after-school actions. The native Braum’s Ice Cream and Dairy retailer. employed her on, however wanting again, Blackwell ended up...
Business Gives Green Country Vietnam Veteran Free Dentures
A dental practice in Catoosa is celebrating Veteran’s Day a little early by giving one Tulsa veteran the gift of free dental care. Randy Thrower is headed to Florida to meet up with some of his Navy shipmates he hasn’t seen in 50 years. Affordable Dentures and Implants...
Tulsa Higher Education Consortium Helps Students Succeed In College
TULSA, Okla. - An organization here in Tulsa is working to help students succeed in college. Doctor Laura Latta with the Tulsa Higher Education Consortium joined us on Thursday to talk about about the resources and programs that they offer.
TPS Discusses Safety At Board Meeting After McLain Homecoming Shooting
TULSA, Okla. - Tulsa's school board discussed safety, following the McLain homecoming game shooting. News On 6's Ashlyn Brothers joined us live with TPS' plan to hire new campus officers.
Edmond Santa Fe dethrones 2 Tulsa Schools
The Edmond Santa Fe marching band beat the Union and Jenks marching bands for the first time in Santa Fe history at the Owasso Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 25. The Owasso Invitational is an annual marching band competition where schools across the Midwest region come and compete against each other for individual scores and to be ranked against other schools.
Candidate Joy Hofmeister Holds Campaign Event At Tulsa Bar
Gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister is holding a campaign event in Tulsa. Hofmeister set up at Bar 473 Saturday evening, giving Tulsans a chance to meet her, talk about her campaign, and get a yard sign. A News On 6 Sooner Poll shows Hofmeister is leading Governor Kevin Stitt by nearly...
Five Oklahoma tribes to endorse Joy Hofmeister for governor
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Leaders from five of the largest tribes in Oklahoma are coming together on Tuesday for a press conference where they will announce their endorsement of Joy Hofmeister for Governor of Oklahoma. The Cherokee, Chickasaw, Muscogee, Choctaw and Seminole Nations will make the announcement at the...
Claremore street shuts down for Christmas movie shoot
CLAREMORE, Okla. — A Christmas movie set is taking over downtown Claremore and causing a street to shut down to traffic. The City of Claremore said Will Rogers Boulevard from South Cherokee Avenue to Muskogee Avenue will be closed to traffic until Thursday, Oct. 13 at 10 a.m. The...
Photos: Christmas movie set takes over downtown Claremore
Claremore movie set A Christmas movie set is taking over downtown Claremore. The shoot is for the same Christmas movie that’s been seen filming throughout Green Country, that will star Candace Cameron Bure. (Brandon Hubbard)
Ranchers in Northeast Oklahoma facing difficult decisions due to extreme drought
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Monday’s rain did little to make a dent in the drought in Northeast Oklahoma. The lack of measurable rainfall and the shortage of hay has created a dire situation for ranchers whose livelihood depends on their herd having access to water and hay. Cherokee County...
