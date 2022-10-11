ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

News On 6

Watch: 'Vintage Market Days' Coming To Creek County

More than 100 merchants are setting up shop with all kinds of unique items for Vintage Market Days in Kellyville. The event kicks off on Friday at the Creek County Fairgrounds. It is one of 60 similar events in 25 states this season supporting small businesses and local merchants around...
CREEK COUNTY, OK
Z94

Take a Look Inside This Haunted Oklahoma Historical Home!

With Halloween just around the corner now is the perfect time to plan a trip to visit the historic and allegedly haunted 'Tulsa Cave House' for some fall fun! If you've never heard of it before, it's a Sooner State landmark!. Close to downtown Tulsa, you can't miss it, it's...
TULSA, OK
KTUL

City celebrates 6th annual Tulsa Native American Day

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Monday is Indigenous Peoples Day, also known as Native American Day, and the City of Tulsa is celebrating with an all-day event at Dream Keepers Park. The 6th Annual Tulsa Native American Day is sponsored by the Greater Tulsa Area Indian Affairs Commission, which promotes the theme "Our Journey Continues."
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Watch: Tulsa Zoo Prepares For Annual 'HallowZOOeen' Event

Spooky season is here and in two weeks, the Tulsa Zoo will welcome guests for its annual event, HallowZOOeen. The Tulsa Zoo is gearing up for its annual family-friendly event, HallowZOOeen. "Anyone from age two to 92 can attend and have a great time,” said Monica Ericson-Simmons, Tulsa Zoo Director...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Watch: Lori Fullbright Details Ben Montgomery Cold Case

Only one murder in Tulsa remains unsolved from 2019. Ben Montgomery was shot and killed in his apartment and no one has been arrested yet. News On 6 anchor Lori Fullbright has been working on an Oklahoma's Own Original Report on this case, which airs tonight at 9 and 10 p.m.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Hundreds attend funeral for a well-known Muskogee racer

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The family of Hayden Ross, a 20-year-old motorist and racer, told FOX23 hundreds attended his funeral service at the Thunderbird Speedway in Muskogee Wednesday night. Ross was killed around 4 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, in an ATV crash. Loved ones said Ross loved his friends and...
News On 6

City Of Jenks To Install Tomb Of The Unknown Soldier At Veterans Park

The City of Jenks is installing special plaques to honor those who have served the country. A Tomb of the Unknown Solder will soon be installed at Veterans Park in Jenks. The city will install four monuments. Two will be blank, one will have a "never forget" garden plaque, and the other will have markers commemorating the event.
JENKS, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Report: Oklahomans pay the highest for homeowner insurance

TULSA, Okla. — Jennifer Kelley and her husband Christopher built their home in Bixby in 2020. She was surprised last month when here homeowner’s insurance renewed with a 40 percent increase. “I thought our insurance would be inexpensive because it was a new home. It’s all brick but that wasn’t the case. It was more,” Kelley said, “And two years later, our insurance is increasing by $700, which we never had any claims and we have excellent credit.” Claims and credit history can affect the cost of homeowner’s insurance. But, not in the Kelley’s case.
BIXBY, OK
blackchronicle.com

From Braum’s to OSU, Blackwell Is paving path to success

Stephen Howard | Manager of Communications | 405-744-4363 | [email protected]. Daysia Blackwell was like numerous 15-year-olds in Duncan, Oklahoma — in want of a. job to pay for after-school actions. The native Braum’s Ice Cream and Dairy retailer. employed her on, however wanting again, Blackwell ended up...
DUNCAN, OK
sfnnews.com

Edmond Santa Fe dethrones 2 Tulsa Schools

The Edmond Santa Fe marching band beat the Union and Jenks marching bands for the first time in Santa Fe history at the Owasso Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 25. The Owasso Invitational is an annual marching band competition where schools across the Midwest region come and compete against each other for individual scores and to be ranked against other schools.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Candidate Joy Hofmeister Holds Campaign Event At Tulsa Bar

Gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister is holding a campaign event in Tulsa. Hofmeister set up at Bar 473 Saturday evening, giving Tulsans a chance to meet her, talk about her campaign, and get a yard sign. A News On 6 Sooner Poll shows Hofmeister is leading Governor Kevin Stitt by nearly...
TULSA, OK
okcfox.com

Five Oklahoma tribes to endorse Joy Hofmeister for governor

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Leaders from five of the largest tribes in Oklahoma are coming together on Tuesday for a press conference where they will announce their endorsement of Joy Hofmeister for Governor of Oklahoma. The Cherokee, Chickasaw, Muscogee, Choctaw and Seminole Nations will make the announcement at the...
TULSA, OK

