Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas African American Museum presents Joseph Jacob "Jake" Simons Jr. Day at the MuseumTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The Texas African American Museum congratulates Elder Waymon Stewart newly appointed Pastor of the Whitehouse COGICTour Tyler TexasWhitehouse, TX
Tour Tyler Texas Gospel Group of the Year is Minister R.L. Taylor and The Sons of The Father of Arlington, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
PATH Board member Kristina Ross on her induction to the Bishop Gorman Catholic School Athletic Hall of FameTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Fundraiser hosted by Lone Star Harley-Davidson benefits local nonprofit Empowerment Community Development CorporationTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Related
The Best TikTok’s from Rose City Music Festival in Tyler, Texas
It’s a party that will be talked about for a long time. This past weekend on the red brick streets of downtown Tyler, Texas was the inaugural Rose City Music Festival. The lineup of musicians brought a little bit of everything to East Texas and everyone had a great time. It’s going to be fun to see this music festival continue to grow but it was a fantastic first year for the festival.
Roses, Wine, Movies + Monster Trucks Top The List Of East Texas Events This Weekend
Another awesome East Texas weekend is just days away and again there are plenty of things happening in East Texas to keep us all entertained throughout the weekend. The weather looks like it'll be cooperating too. It will sunny and quite warm for Saturday but a cool down and chance of rain is coming our way on Sunday, but that will be after most of the awesome events have wrapped up.
Lunchtime in The Rose City? Tunes at Noon Returns to Downtown Tyler
Downtown Tyler, TX is alive and thriving. This past weekend our first-ever Rose City Music Festival with Koe Wetzel, Nelly and more, was a massive success as 7,000 music lovers filled the square up for the show. Now some more good news for all you live music lovers in the Rose City.
Tyler City Council greenlights new Lindsey Park entrance project
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Lindsey Park in Tyler could soon have an improved entrance. The Tyler City Council approved allocating money from the city and state for the new park project at their Wednesday meeting. Renderings for the plans include an archway over the entry with the park name, stone wall planters, trees, a new […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Stranger Things’ actress joins campaign to support Longview animal shelter
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) — A “Stranger Things” actress is helping to support the Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center in their campaign to help animals find forever homes. Hendrix Yancey, who played 013 in the Netflix Original, showed for support for LCAC’s campaign “Shelter Things” in a YouTube video, urging fans to adopt animals from […]
ketk.com
PET OF THE WEEK: Heidi
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – SPCA of East Texas brought Heidi, a 10-week-old puppy, to visit East Texas Live on Wednesday. She was one of five born to a stray mom in the East Texas area, with an estimated birth date of Aug. 2. Based on photos of her mom, SPCA of East Texas believe she is a lab/Aussie mix who will grow to at least 50 pounds.
inforney.com
Fans react to inaugural Rose City Music Festival
Music fans from different areas of East Texas screamed and jumped with excitement on Saturday night at the downtown Tyler Square for the inaugural Rose City Music Festival. Cherish Green, from Nacogdoches, started a chant that echoed, “Nelly, Nelly, Nelly” among VIP crowd members. “I’m in love,” she...
KTRE
Injured Troup football player Cooper Reid making progress in Houston
HOUSTON, Texas (KLTV) - Cooper Reid, the Troup High School football player who suffered a head injury during a game, continues to make progress in the hospital, according to the Cooper Reid #22 prayers and updates Facebook page. Cooper is recovering at TIRR Memorial Hospital in Houston following his injury...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KLTV
City of Tyler Engineering Department presents Grande Boulevard reverse curve study to Council
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - City of Tyler Traffic Engineer Cameron Williams presented the City Council with a preliminary engineering report with results from the West Grande Boulevard Reverse Curve Study. C.T. Brannon Corporation’s report provided information on existing conditions and options for improvements to West Grande Boulevard between Gleneagles Drive...
KLTV
Gilmer ISD bus driver discovers body while on route
The night opened with a performance by the Tyler Legacy orchestra, followed by a dance performance. Dance students performed to the song ‘Como La Flor’ by late Mexican singer, Selena. Dry weather keeps several East Texas lakes at low levels. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. “Hopes that we...
Why is the Delicious Chick-fil-A at the Longview Mall Closed?
Depending on what day it is that you've clicked on this, you either noticed the signs, or you tried to get a spicy chicken sandwich at the Chick-fil-A in the Longview, TX Mall. and you were shut out. Either way, we've got some good news. You won't have to wait...
Whataburger and James Avery Introduce Their 2 New Bracelet Charms
Good ole Whataburger. I love a number 5 with onion rings with a side of Jalapeno Ranch to dip them in. For breakfast, my go to is a sausage egg and cheese biscuit (man I was upset when they got rid of the jalapeno cheddar biscuit). The thing is, there's more ways than getting Whataburger for breakfast, lunch or dinner to show off your Whataburger fandom. One of those ways is the James Avery line of charms.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ketk.com
Small Town Salute: Frankston named after woman who donated land to city
FRANKSTON, Texas (KETK) – Frankston is in Anderson County and about 1,200 people live there. Two theories are given as to how Frankston got its name. The one most accepted is that Frankston was named for Frankie Miller, a young woman who donated land for the downtown city park.
KLTV
GMET family grows just a little bit bigger
‘CannaBus’ makes pit stop in Nacogdoches during medical cannabis education tour. Terrance Bauh speaks about the “Ride for Your Rights” CannaBus Tour as it makes a pit stop in Nacogdoches and aims to educate Texans interested in getting a medical cannabis prescription. East Texas Alzheimer's Alliance president...
Low lake levels affecting safety, East Texas anglers
ATHENS, Texas (KETK) – Micah Wolfe is the owner of the Lake Palestine Resort and he says the low lake levels are impacting East Texans. “The biggest effect of course is the much higher presence of stumps, so there is a lot of safety to worry about or watch out for,” he said. Though it […]
Northeast Texas Cancer and Research Institute in Tyler set to open next month
TYLER, Texas — A new cancer institute is set to open next month in Tyler that will provide patients with specialized care at a local level. The Northeast Texas Cancer and Research Institute in Tyler at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital is a collaboration between Christus Health and Texas Oncology.
KLTV
City of Tyler is one step closer to adding safety measures to Grande Boulevard ‘S’ curve
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler is one step closer to implementing additional safety measures to a section of Grande Boulevard, also known as the ‘S’ Curve. On Wednesday, Traffic Engineer Cameron Williams presented the City Council with a preliminary engineering report with results from the West Grande Boulevard Reverse Curve Study.
KTRE
More East Texans hunting, fishing for food
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As hunting seasons start opening up in East Texas, many are looking at the necessity of hunting and fishing as opposed to just a past time, seeing where the economy and food prices are. Places like Sportsman’s Outfitters and Academy are seeing lots of business from...
ketk.com
One Love Longview offers resources for East Texans in need
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Representatives from One Love Longview stopped by East Texas Live on Tuesday to talk about the services they provide. Founder/Executive Director Amanda Veasy and Director of Mental Health & Addiction Recovery Services Tina Rushing said One Love Longview is a non-profit organization that provides:. Free...
Blue Bell reintroduces holiday flavor for limited time
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Blue Bell announced that starting Thursday they will be reintroducing a popular holiday flavor to stores. The ice cream company said peppermint bark will be sold in stores for a limited time and that eggnog ice cream can also be found in stores. “The holiday season is right around the corner,” […]
Comments / 0