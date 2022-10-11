ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Classic Rock 96.1

The Best TikTok’s from Rose City Music Festival in Tyler, Texas

It’s a party that will be talked about for a long time. This past weekend on the red brick streets of downtown Tyler, Texas was the inaugural Rose City Music Festival. The lineup of musicians brought a little bit of everything to East Texas and everyone had a great time. It’s going to be fun to see this music festival continue to grow but it was a fantastic first year for the festival.
TYLER, TX
Classic Rock 96.1

Roses, Wine, Movies + Monster Trucks Top The List Of East Texas Events This Weekend

Another awesome East Texas weekend is just days away and again there are plenty of things happening in East Texas to keep us all entertained throughout the weekend. The weather looks like it'll be cooperating too. It will sunny and quite warm for Saturday but a cool down and chance of rain is coming our way on Sunday, but that will be after most of the awesome events have wrapped up.
TYLER, TX
Tyler, TX
Tyler, TX
ketk.com

PET OF THE WEEK: Heidi

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – SPCA of East Texas brought Heidi, a 10-week-old puppy, to visit East Texas Live on Wednesday. She was one of five born to a stray mom in the East Texas area, with an estimated birth date of Aug. 2. Based on photos of her mom, SPCA of East Texas believe she is a lab/Aussie mix who will grow to at least 50 pounds.
TYLER, TX
inforney.com

Fans react to inaugural Rose City Music Festival

Music fans from different areas of East Texas screamed and jumped with excitement on Saturday night at the downtown Tyler Square for the inaugural Rose City Music Festival. Cherish Green, from Nacogdoches, started a chant that echoed, “Nelly, Nelly, Nelly” among VIP crowd members. “I’m in love,” she...
TYLER, TX
KTRE

Injured Troup football player Cooper Reid making progress in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KLTV) - Cooper Reid, the Troup High School football player who suffered a head injury during a game, continues to make progress in the hospital, according to the Cooper Reid #22 prayers and updates Facebook page. Cooper is recovering at TIRR Memorial Hospital in Houston following his injury...
TROUP, TX
KLTV

Gilmer ISD bus driver discovers body while on route

The night opened with a performance by the Tyler Legacy orchestra, followed by a dance performance. Dance students performed to the song ‘Como La Flor’ by late Mexican singer, Selena. Dry weather keeps several East Texas lakes at low levels. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. “Hopes that we...
GILMER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Whataburger and James Avery Introduce Their 2 New Bracelet Charms

Good ole Whataburger. I love a number 5 with onion rings with a side of Jalapeno Ranch to dip them in. For breakfast, my go to is a sausage egg and cheese biscuit (man I was upset when they got rid of the jalapeno cheddar biscuit). The thing is, there's more ways than getting Whataburger for breakfast, lunch or dinner to show off your Whataburger fandom. One of those ways is the James Avery line of charms.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

GMET family grows just a little bit bigger

‘CannaBus’ makes pit stop in Nacogdoches during medical cannabis education tour. Terrance Bauh speaks about the “Ride for Your Rights” CannaBus Tour as it makes a pit stop in Nacogdoches and aims to educate Texans interested in getting a medical cannabis prescription. East Texas Alzheimer's Alliance president...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KTRE

More East Texans hunting, fishing for food

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - As hunting seasons start opening up in East Texas, many are looking at the necessity of hunting and fishing as opposed to just a past time, seeing where the economy and food prices are. Places like Sportsman’s Outfitters and Academy are seeing lots of business from...
TYLER, TX
ketk.com

One Love Longview offers resources for East Texans in need

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Representatives from One Love Longview stopped by East Texas Live on Tuesday to talk about the services they provide. Founder/Executive Director Amanda Veasy and Director of Mental Health & Addiction Recovery Services Tina Rushing said One Love Longview is a non-profit organization that provides:. Free...
LONGVIEW, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Blue Bell reintroduces holiday flavor for limited time

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Blue Bell announced that starting Thursday they will be reintroducing a popular holiday flavor to stores. The ice cream company said peppermint bark will be sold in stores for a limited time and that eggnog ice cream can also be found in stores. “The holiday season is right around the corner,” […]
TYLER, TX

