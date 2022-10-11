Read full article on original website
BCHC sub-committee to hold open house at Alberta sawmill
BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend, an effort to preserve a historic U.P. sawmill continues. The Alberta Sawmill stands as a part of the Michigan Tech University (MTU)’s Ford Center outside L’Anse. It is the last remaining sawmill of five that Henry Ford built and used in...
Silver Creek Thrift hosting Feeding America event Thursday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be distributing food for the second day in a row in Marquette County. Thursday’s event will take place at Silver Creek Church and Thrift Store, at 219 Silver Creek Road in Marquette. Food distribution will begin at 10 a.m. and will run while supplies last, or until noon. There will be enough food for roughly 300 families. The mobile food pantry is a drive-thru event; it is requested you stay in your vehicle.
Houghton City Council upholds easement removal for downtown construction project
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton City Council voted four-to-two Tuesday evening to uphold an easement release decision involving the construction of a new building in downtown Houghton. The easement was focused on a sidewalk running along 326 Shelden Ave. to the downtown parking deck. The development company Braveworks owns...
Toys for Tots is back for its 75th anniversary
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Toys for Tots collections have started in Marquette County. For 75 years, the Toys for Tots program has been collecting Christmas presents for kids. This year, the program will focus its efforts on getting gifts to older, teenage kids. All toys and monetary donations go directly back to families in Marquette County.
Marquette County Economic Club in search of more members
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Economic Club of Marquette County is holding another meeting next week. The meeting will be Monday, Oct. 17 at 5:30 p.m. and will cover the topic of cyber security.
Brookridge Heights giving back to first responders as they strive for 4,044 good deeds
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Brookridge Heights Assisted Living is keeping its residents connected to the community by giving back. It’s part of the center’s grateful giveback campaign, in which the goal is to have residents, team members and visitors do 2,022 good deeds in the community this year.
Keweenaw Search & Rescue to hold first fundraiser
KEWEENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw County Search and Rescue Team will be holding its first fundraiser this Saturday, Oct. 15 from 12 - 4:00 p.m. at the Horizons School in Mohawk. Dine-in and take-out will be available for a pulled pork dinner that includes potato salad, coleslaw, chips,...
Marquette Haunted Hayride previews its annual event
SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Haunted Hayride is getting ready to host its annual event at the Marquette County Fairgrounds. Or as they’re called this time of year the scare grounds. Coordinator Andi Goriesky says the event is more than just a spooky ride. “It is a...
Houghton’s Wake Up Keweenaw series focuses on recycling for October
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - This month’s edition of Wake Up Keweenaw focused on new opportunities for Houghton County to recycle on Wednesday. Marquette County Solid Waste (MCSW) Director of Operations Brad Austin presented on the topic in an hour-long presentation. He spoke about new recycling efforts in the U.P.,...
City of Marquette, Houghton Fire Departments say number of fires are normal this time of year
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. fire departments want to ensure you’re safe when starting a furnace for the colder weather. This reminder comes after multiple fires in the past four days across the Upper Peninsula. Pete Windsor from the Marquette City Fire Department said before you turn on your furnace, make sure it is safe and clean to use.
Marquette’s 14th annual Haunted Hayride creeping up on the calendar
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Take a look at this photo from Travel Ironwood. Around 700 people showed up for the annual Plaidurday picture op. Also happening in Upper Michigan... Marquette County Haunted Hayride preparations continue. Founder/organizer Andi Goriesky talks about the amazing effort of the participating organizations to keep this...
Marquette County Dispatcher retires after 25 years
Negaunee, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette dispatcher is retiring after a long eventful career. After 25 years Kristie Buruse expressed that it was time. Buruse now plans to spend her free time doing things like traveling. She also said she will still work now and then but nothing full-time. Buruse said she is looking forward to being a normal U.P. citizen.
State of Michigan report finds abuse and neglect at Mission Point in Hancock
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Mission Point Nursing and Physical Rehabilitation Center of Hancock has been cited for abuse and neglect following an investigation from the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs. The 106-page report found the facility has “insufficient staff to meet resident needs,” based on three factors:...
UPDATE: Family of 6 displaced by Village of Laurium house fire
VILLAGE OF LAURIUM, Mich. (WLUC) - A family of six has been displaced after their house in the Village of Laurium caught fire Monday morning. The Salvation Army of Hancock is seeking donations to help. There are 4 adults, two children, and two small dogs. The Salvation Army said right...
Investigation finds abuse, neglect at Upper Peninsula nursing facility
HANCOCK, MI – An investigation by the state found neglect and abuse of patients at Mission Point Nursing and Physical Rehabilitation Center of Hancock in the Upper Peninsula. One patient, identified as #59, developed pressure ulcers from being left in the same position, according to a 106-page report by...
UPDATE: Two transported to hospital following crash near Houghton County Airport
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Two people were transported to UPHS - Portage following a crash on US-41 near the Houghton County Airport Thursday morning. The Michigan State Police responded to the scene. All lanes of traffic remained open. A TV6 reporter on the scene said one vehicle was involved and...
UPDATE: Employees escape overnight fire in Marquette Township, cause under investigation
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A fire at a Marquette Township business was quickly put out early Monday morning. It started just before 1:00 a.m. at the back door of Range Telecommunications. The answering service and alarm monitoring business is on US-41, across from My Place Hotel. The Marquette Township...
The search process: how police handle missing persons cases
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan law enforcement is sharing what happens in the minutes, hours and days after someone is reported missing. The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, or NamUs, reports 613 current open missing persons cases in Michigan. Nationwide, there are around 6.5 missing persons for every 100,000 people. Luckily, most missing persons cases are solved quickly.
