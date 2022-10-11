ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hancock, MI

Comments / 0

Related
WLUC

BCHC sub-committee to hold open house at Alberta sawmill

BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend, an effort to preserve a historic U.P. sawmill continues. The Alberta Sawmill stands as a part of the Michigan Tech University (MTU)’s Ford Center outside L’Anse. It is the last remaining sawmill of five that Henry Ford built and used in...
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Silver Creek Thrift hosting Feeding America event Thursday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be distributing food for the second day in a row in Marquette County. Thursday’s event will take place at Silver Creek Church and Thrift Store, at 219 Silver Creek Road in Marquette. Food distribution will begin at 10 a.m. and will run while supplies last, or until noon. There will be enough food for roughly 300 families. The mobile food pantry is a drive-thru event; it is requested you stay in your vehicle.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Houghton City Council upholds easement removal for downtown construction project

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton City Council voted four-to-two Tuesday evening to uphold an easement release decision involving the construction of a new building in downtown Houghton. The easement was focused on a sidewalk running along 326 Shelden Ave. to the downtown parking deck. The development company Braveworks owns...
HOUGHTON, MI
WLUC

Toys for Tots is back for its 75th anniversary

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Toys for Tots collections have started in Marquette County. For 75 years, the Toys for Tots program has been collecting Christmas presents for kids. This year, the program will focus its efforts on getting gifts to older, teenage kids. All toys and monetary donations go directly back to families in Marquette County.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Business
Hancock, MI
Business
City
Hancock, MI
WLUC

Keweenaw Search & Rescue to hold first fundraiser

KEWEENAW COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Keweenaw County Search and Rescue Team will be holding its first fundraiser this Saturday, Oct. 15 from 12 - 4:00 p.m. at the Horizons School in Mohawk. Dine-in and take-out will be available for a pulled pork dinner that includes potato salad, coleslaw, chips,...
KEWEENAW COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Marquette Haunted Hayride previews its annual event

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Haunted Hayride is getting ready to host its annual event at the Marquette County Fairgrounds. Or as they’re called this time of year the scare grounds. Coordinator Andi Goriesky says the event is more than just a spooky ride. “It is a...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Services#Anime And Manga#Business Industry#Linus Business
WLUC

Marquette’s 14th annual Haunted Hayride creeping up on the calendar

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Take a look at this photo from Travel Ironwood. Around 700 people showed up for the annual Plaidurday picture op. Also happening in Upper Michigan... Marquette County Haunted Hayride preparations continue. Founder/organizer Andi Goriesky talks about the amazing effort of the participating organizations to keep this...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Marquette County Dispatcher retires after 25 years

Negaunee, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette dispatcher is retiring after a long eventful career. After 25 years Kristie Buruse expressed that it was time. Buruse now plans to spend her free time doing things like traveling. She also said she will still work now and then but nothing full-time. Buruse said she is looking forward to being a normal U.P. citizen.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nintendo
WLUC

State of Michigan report finds abuse and neglect at Mission Point in Hancock

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Mission Point Nursing and Physical Rehabilitation Center of Hancock has been cited for abuse and neglect following an investigation from the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs. The 106-page report found the facility has “insufficient staff to meet resident needs,” based on three factors:...
HANCOCK, MI
WLUC

UPDATE: Family of 6 displaced by Village of Laurium house fire

VILLAGE OF LAURIUM, Mich. (WLUC) - A family of six has been displaced after their house in the Village of Laurium caught fire Monday morning. The Salvation Army of Hancock is seeking donations to help. There are 4 adults, two children, and two small dogs. The Salvation Army said right...
HANCOCK, MI
WLUC

The search process: how police handle missing persons cases

MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Upper Michigan law enforcement is sharing what happens in the minutes, hours and days after someone is reported missing. The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, or NamUs, reports 613 current open missing persons cases in Michigan. Nationwide, there are around 6.5 missing persons for every 100,000 people. Luckily, most missing persons cases are solved quickly.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy