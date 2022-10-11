Read full article on original website
Toys for Tots is back for its 75th anniversary
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Toys for Tots collections have started in Marquette County. For 75 years, the Toys for Tots program has been collecting Christmas presents for kids. This year, the program will focus its efforts on getting gifts to older, teenage kids. All toys and monetary donations go directly back to families in Marquette County.
Shiras Institute makes donations to Marquette Lions Club and Kids Cove Playground
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Board members from the Shiras Institute presented the Marquette Lions Club with a check for more than $8,000 Monday afternoon. This was the second check from the Shiras Institute for planned renovations at Marquette Lions Lakeside Park. With this donation, the Lions have met their goal...
Silver Creek Thrift hosting Feeding America event Thursday
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be distributing food for the second day in a row in Marquette County. Thursday’s event will take place at Silver Creek Church and Thrift Store, at 219 Silver Creek Road in Marquette. Food distribution will begin at 10 a.m. and will run while supplies last, or until noon. There will be enough food for roughly 300 families. The mobile food pantry is a drive-thru event; it is requested you stay in your vehicle.
Fundraiser “Bowl for Kids’ Sake” returns
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After a three-year hiatus, it’s time to once again bowl for a good cause. The fundraiser “Bowl for Kids’ Sake” returns to Marquette, the funds will go towards the Big Brother, Big Sisters of Marquette and Alger Counties. The fundraiser will take...
BCHC sub-committee to hold open house at Alberta sawmill
BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend, an effort to preserve a historic U.P. sawmill continues. The Alberta Sawmill stands as a part of the Michigan Tech University (MTU)’s Ford Center outside L’Anse. It is the last remaining sawmill of five that Henry Ford built and used in...
NMU’s Rural Heath Essay Contest open to UP high school seniors
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - NMU Center for Rural Health is hosting an essay competition for high school seniors in the U.P. Seniors who intend to pursue a healthcare career are invited to participate in the contest. The deadline to enter is this Sunday, Oct. 16. The U.P. will be split...
Marquette’s 14th annual Haunted Hayride creeping up on the calendar
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Take a look at this photo from Travel Ironwood. Around 700 people showed up for the annual Plaidurday picture op. Also happening in Upper Michigan... Marquette County Haunted Hayride preparations continue. Founder/organizer Andi Goriesky talks about the amazing effort of the participating organizations to keep this...
Marquette County Dispatcher retires after 25 years
Negaunee, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette dispatcher is retiring after a long eventful career. After 25 years Kristie Buruse expressed that it was time. Buruse now plans to spend her free time doing things like traveling. She also said she will still work now and then but nothing full-time. Buruse said she is looking forward to being a normal U.P. citizen.
Gwinn School Board Policy Committee discusses flags
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - During a meeting Monday night, the Gwinn Area Community School Board’s district policy committee recommended against adopting a policy prohibiting banners, flags, or similar items. The policy would have only allowed the display of the state, school and U.S. flag. The district faced public pushback...
Marquette County Economic Club in search of more members
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Economic Club of Marquette County is holding another meeting next week. The meeting will be Monday, Oct. 17 at 5:30 p.m. and will cover the topic of cyber security.
‘We thought it would be fun’: Bobaloon’s hosts a food truck rally in Escanaba
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Despite the rain on Wednesday, it was an unseasonably warm October day in Escanaba. Some local business owners took advantage of that weather. Dave and Jessica Thorsen recently started the Rollin’ Tacos food truck. “We did about a year and a half of experimenting with...
Lakeview School students learn about fire safety
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Students at Lakeview Elementary and Middle School learned the importance of fire prevention Tuesday. Firefighters from the City of Negaunee, Negaunee Township and Richmond Township took part in multiple demonstrations at both schools. “Fire can be scary [for kids] but it’s still a conversation that needs...
Nominations open for annual Folklife Award
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center needs your help with nominations for its Folklife award. The center is looking for nominations of individuals or organizations who promote or participate in U.P. folk traditions in their community. Whether it’s those who quilt, do traditional dance or make documentaries, all are accepted as long as it is promoting folklore in the U.P.
Revolve CC announces 2022 conference schedule
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Organizers of Marquette’s annual Revolve Creative Collaboration Conference (”Revolve CC”) have announced its 2022 conference schedule. On Nov. 4-5, Revolve CC will host four keynote speakers and two design paths: Ignite and Forge. Ignite aims to set your creativity ablaze with seminar-focused conversations about creative work. Forge focuses on making and workshop-like sessions.
Marquette Regional History Center to host Archaeology Fair
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An archaeology event is coming to Marquette this weekend. The Marquette Regional History Center will host an Archaeology Fair this Saturday. The fair will introduce youth and adults alike to archaeology through hands-on activities, dig site stories, games, and displays. The fair will be included with museum admission.
CG Financial Services opens new office in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new financial services business held its grand opening Wednesday afternoon in Marquette. The Lake Superior Community Partnership joined staff at CG Financial Services for a ribbon cutting Wednesday. CG Financial Services provides adaptive financial planning for individuals and businesses. Financial advisors from CG Financial say...
Houghton’s Wake Up Keweenaw series focuses on recycling for October
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - This month’s edition of Wake Up Keweenaw focused on new opportunities for Houghton County to recycle on Wednesday. Marquette County Solid Waste (MCSW) Director of Operations Brad Austin presented on the topic in an hour-long presentation. He spoke about new recycling efforts in the U.P.,...
Annual Haunted Barn set to open at Dickinson County Fairgrounds
NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Creepy goblins, scary ghouls and fun for the whole family starts this weekend at the Dickinson County fairgrounds’ annual Haunted Barn. For six years mother and daughter duo Mary Clark and Missy Spade have worked hard to provide a spooky experience for the Dickinson County community.
Historic statue restoration project completes in Dickinson County
VULCAN, Mich. (WLUC) - A historic Dickinson County statue has a new face. The restoration project of a 62-year-old wooden statue of a miner is now complete. As cars drive through Vulcan on US-2, the statue of a miner towers over the highway at the Iron Mountain Iron Mine. “Big...
‘They’re going to have what they need’: Michigan Broadband opens new location in Escanaba
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Broadband now has offices in Escanaba and it’s celebrating bringing internet to rural areas. As announced by Senator Debbie Stabenow last week, Michigan will receive more than $250,000 to serve about 67,000 people, thanks to a U.S. Treasury grant from the Capital Project Fund.
