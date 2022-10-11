ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marquette, MI

WLUC

Toys for Tots is back for its 75th anniversary

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Toys for Tots collections have started in Marquette County. For 75 years, the Toys for Tots program has been collecting Christmas presents for kids. This year, the program will focus its efforts on getting gifts to older, teenage kids. All toys and monetary donations go directly back to families in Marquette County.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Silver Creek Thrift hosting Feeding America event Thursday

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be distributing food for the second day in a row in Marquette County. Thursday’s event will take place at Silver Creek Church and Thrift Store, at 219 Silver Creek Road in Marquette. Food distribution will begin at 10 a.m. and will run while supplies last, or until noon. There will be enough food for roughly 300 families. The mobile food pantry is a drive-thru event; it is requested you stay in your vehicle.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Fundraiser “Bowl for Kids’ Sake” returns

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After a three-year hiatus, it’s time to once again bowl for a good cause. The fundraiser “Bowl for Kids’ Sake” returns to Marquette, the funds will go towards the Big Brother, Big Sisters of Marquette and Alger Counties. The fundraiser will take...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

BCHC sub-committee to hold open house at Alberta sawmill

BARAGA COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend, an effort to preserve a historic U.P. sawmill continues. The Alberta Sawmill stands as a part of the Michigan Tech University (MTU)’s Ford Center outside L’Anse. It is the last remaining sawmill of five that Henry Ford built and used in...
BARAGA COUNTY, MI
WLUC

NMU’s Rural Heath Essay Contest open to UP high school seniors

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - NMU Center for Rural Health is hosting an essay competition for high school seniors in the U.P. Seniors who intend to pursue a healthcare career are invited to participate in the contest. The deadline to enter is this Sunday, Oct. 16. The U.P. will be split...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Marquette’s 14th annual Haunted Hayride creeping up on the calendar

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Take a look at this photo from Travel Ironwood. Around 700 people showed up for the annual Plaidurday picture op. Also happening in Upper Michigan... Marquette County Haunted Hayride preparations continue. Founder/organizer Andi Goriesky talks about the amazing effort of the participating organizations to keep this...
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Marquette County Dispatcher retires after 25 years

Negaunee, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette dispatcher is retiring after a long eventful career. After 25 years Kristie Buruse expressed that it was time. Buruse now plans to spend her free time doing things like traveling. She also said she will still work now and then but nothing full-time. Buruse said she is looking forward to being a normal U.P. citizen.
MARQUETTE COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Gwinn School Board Policy Committee discusses flags

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - During a meeting Monday night, the Gwinn Area Community School Board’s district policy committee recommended against adopting a policy prohibiting banners, flags, or similar items. The policy would have only allowed the display of the state, school and U.S. flag. The district faced public pushback...
GWINN, MI
WLUC

Lakeview School students learn about fire safety

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Students at Lakeview Elementary and Middle School learned the importance of fire prevention Tuesday. Firefighters from the City of Negaunee, Negaunee Township and Richmond Township took part in multiple demonstrations at both schools. “Fire can be scary [for kids] but it’s still a conversation that needs...
NEGAUNEE, MI
WLUC

Nominations open for annual Folklife Award

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center needs your help with nominations for its Folklife award. The center is looking for nominations of individuals or organizations who promote or participate in U.P. folk traditions in their community. Whether it’s those who quilt, do traditional dance or make documentaries, all are accepted as long as it is promoting folklore in the U.P.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Revolve CC announces 2022 conference schedule

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Organizers of Marquette’s annual Revolve Creative Collaboration Conference (”Revolve CC”) have announced its 2022 conference schedule. On Nov. 4-5, Revolve CC will host four keynote speakers and two design paths: Ignite and Forge. Ignite aims to set your creativity ablaze with seminar-focused conversations about creative work. Forge focuses on making and workshop-like sessions.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Marquette Regional History Center to host Archaeology Fair

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - An archaeology event is coming to Marquette this weekend. The Marquette Regional History Center will host an Archaeology Fair this Saturday. The fair will introduce youth and adults alike to archaeology through hands-on activities, dig site stories, games, and displays. The fair will be included with museum admission.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

CG Financial Services opens new office in Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new financial services business held its grand opening Wednesday afternoon in Marquette. The Lake Superior Community Partnership joined staff at CG Financial Services for a ribbon cutting Wednesday. CG Financial Services provides adaptive financial planning for individuals and businesses. Financial advisors from CG Financial say...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Annual Haunted Barn set to open at Dickinson County Fairgrounds

NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Creepy goblins, scary ghouls and fun for the whole family starts this weekend at the Dickinson County fairgrounds’ annual Haunted Barn. For six years mother and daughter duo Mary Clark and Missy Spade have worked hard to provide a spooky experience for the Dickinson County community.
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI

