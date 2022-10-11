Read full article on original website
Related
kxnet.com
Volleyball: Garrison, South Prairie-Max pick up wins
With plenty of exciting matchups in store this week in Class B Volleyball, a few local teams got games in on Monday. Volleyball: Garrison, South Prairie-Max pick up wins. With plenty of exciting matchups in store this week in Class B Volleyball, a few local teams got games in on Monday.
kxnet.com
What to know before you hire a contractor to work on your home project
Before you hire a contractor, consider talking about liability insurance and warranty before any work is done on your property. Grant Barnum of ABC Seamless in Bismarck goes over some great tips. For more information, check out abcseamless.com.
Comments / 0