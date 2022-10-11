ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Bears place starting LB on injured reserve

Bad news for Chicago Bears regarding a starting linebacker. The Chicago Bears have been without starting weakside linebacker Matt Adams for much of their first five games. Adams missed Weeks 3 and 4 with a hamstring injury. In Week 5 against the Minnesota Vikings, Adams sustained a calf injury. He only played four snaps in Week 5.
Saquon Barkley (shoulder) limited on Wednesday, Giants not concerned

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (shoulder) was limited at practice on Wednesday ahead of Week 6's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Barkley injured his shoulder in Week 5's win over the Green Bay Packers but was able to return to the game and play an impactful role. The Giants are reportedly not concerned about the injury and Barkley is expected to be good to go for Week 6's clash with Baltimore.
Brian Robinson Jr. to start for Commanders against Bears

Brian Robinson Jr. is expected to start for the Washington Commanders tonight against the Chicago Bears, according to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network. Thursday’s matchup at Soldier Field will serve as an encore for the rookie running back who made his NFL debut last week against the Tennessee Titans, just over a month after being shot in an attempted burglary.
What Is Pickleball? Game With Owners Like Lebron James, Tom Brady

Pickleball is growing in popularity around the globe rapidly. Why may that be? Well, for starters, it is inclusive for people of all ages and levels to play and does not require too much equipment. While most common in the United States, the sport is spreading the love to other...
Ravens Place S Marcus Williams On IR, Release CB Daryl Worley

Williams suffered a serious wrist injury that Ravens HC John Harbaugh said will require him to miss a “significant” amount of time. Williams, 26, is a former second-round pick of the Saints back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $6.2 million contract with New Orleans before the Saints used the franchise tag on him.
