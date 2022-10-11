SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - A Papillion man accused of animal cruelty has pleaded no contest to charges almost one year since hundreds of animals were pulled from a home. Edward Luben made the plea in a Sarpy County courtroom today. He'd been facing 12 charges both felony and misdemeanor. Nine of those charges were dropped, but he pleaded no contest to three of the 12.

PAPILLION, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO