Creighton Athletics announces new Community Ticket program
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Creighton Athletics is launching a new ticket program focused on local non-profits and community organizations in Omaha and the surrounding areas. The Community Ticket program is designed to offer free tickets to non-profit and community-based organizations that may not otherwise have the resources or opportunity to attend a Creighton Athletics event, said a spokesperson for the Creighton Athletics Department in a press release.
Study shows low turnout for NE voters; one voter advocate hopes that can change
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Midterm elections are in less than a month. Voters are now getting ready to cast their ballots on many important things. A recent study shows Nebraska near the bottom of a list for voter turnout and civic participation. It’s about that time when voices are...
AAA's 'Move Over for Me' aims to get drivers to give space for all disabled vehicles
OMAHA, Neb.—In Nebraska, a driver must merge to put at least one lane between their vehicle and one that's pulled over to the side of the road or slow down. AAA Nebraska public affairs specialist Brian Ortner said it makes a difference. "Not only for the person on the...
CHI Health's parent company releases statement on cyberattack
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — CHI Health's parent company, CommonSpirit Health, released a statement regarding the cyberattack. The company is responding to the cyberattack over the course of the past week, said the statement. Even with the cyberattack going on, the company wants patients to rest assured that they are...
October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. The month is to help people take time to honor and remember those who are affected by a loss of a child during pregnancy or during infancy. There are support groups for families who...
Stand up to bullies: It's National Stop Bullying Day
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — National Stop bullying Day takes place on the second Wednesday of October, and 2022's observation is on October 12, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. The day helps to promote putting an end to bullying and standing up to bullies. People who have experienced bullying can have symptoms...
OPD: Man found dead in North Omaha Monday evening
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Police responded to the area pf 3827 Maple St. a little after 7:30 p.m. on Monday for a ShotSpotter alert, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). Upon arrival, they found the body of Anthony Hollingsworth Jr., 34, who was pronounced dead...
With respiratory illness cases up, doctors urge precautions
OMAHA, Neb.—Cases of the respiratory virus RSV are going up. Not just in Omaha, but across the state. Statistics from the Department of Health and Human Services reveal 297 positive tests across Nebraska in the week ending Oct. 1. That's up from 95 just one month ago. OneHealth Nebraska...
Candidate for Douglas County Sheriff running a write-in campaign
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - A Douglas County Sheriff's candidate who came up just short in the Democratic Primary earlier this year is now running a write-in campaign. Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson made that announcement on his Facebook page. He's asking voters to forget the other two candidates remaining in the race and write his name instead.
UPDATE: Four teens in custody after carjacking leaves one in hospital
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — One man is in the hospital after a carjacking in Spring Lake Park on Wednesday afternoon led to gun shots, according to Omaha Police. OPD arrived at the park around 3 p.m. and found 27-year-old victim Perla Herrera-Soto who said she was approached by unknown suspects who stole her car at gunpoint.
No contest plea from Papillion man charged with multiple counts of animal cruelty
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - A Papillion man accused of animal cruelty has pleaded no contest to charges almost one year since hundreds of animals were pulled from a home. Edward Luben made the plea in a Sarpy County courtroom today. He'd been facing 12 charges both felony and misdemeanor. Nine of those charges were dropped, but he pleaded no contest to three of the 12.
Garcia-Castaneda enters transfer portal
KEARNEY. Neb. — Nebraska wide receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda announced Tuesday he’s entering the transfer portal. The junior transferred from New Mexico State and will redshirt the rest of the season. Garcia-Castaneda started the season with a bang, catching four ball for 120 yards and one touchdown in their...
Huskers grind out second straight win with defense dominate again in second half
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Nebraska found themselves down 13-0 at halftime against Rutgers in their first road game of the season, but thanks to a dominate defensive effort in the second half, escaped New Jersey with a narrow 14-13 win last Friday night. With the win making it two...
