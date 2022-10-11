ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

fox42kptm.com

Creighton Athletics announces new Community Ticket program

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Creighton Athletics is launching a new ticket program focused on local non-profits and community organizations in Omaha and the surrounding areas. The Community Ticket program is designed to offer free tickets to non-profit and community-based organizations that may not otherwise have the resources or opportunity to attend a Creighton Athletics event, said a spokesperson for the Creighton Athletics Department in a press release.
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

CHI Health's parent company releases statement on cyberattack

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — CHI Health's parent company, CommonSpirit Health, released a statement regarding the cyberattack. The company is responding to the cyberattack over the course of the past week, said the statement. Even with the cyberattack going on, the company wants patients to rest assured that they are...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. The month is to help people take time to honor and remember those who are affected by a loss of a child during pregnancy or during infancy. There are support groups for families who...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Stand up to bullies: It's National Stop Bullying Day

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — National Stop bullying Day takes place on the second Wednesday of October, and 2022's observation is on October 12, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. The day helps to promote putting an end to bullying and standing up to bullies. People who have experienced bullying can have symptoms...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

OPD: Man found dead in North Omaha Monday evening

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Police responded to the area pf 3827 Maple St. a little after 7:30 p.m. on Monday for a ShotSpotter alert, according to a press release from Omaha Police Department (OPD). Upon arrival, they found the body of Anthony Hollingsworth Jr., 34, who was pronounced dead...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

With respiratory illness cases up, doctors urge precautions

OMAHA, Neb.—Cases of the respiratory virus RSV are going up. Not just in Omaha, but across the state. Statistics from the Department of Health and Human Services reveal 297 positive tests across Nebraska in the week ending Oct. 1. That's up from 95 just one month ago. OneHealth Nebraska...
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

Candidate for Douglas County Sheriff running a write-in campaign

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - A Douglas County Sheriff's candidate who came up just short in the Democratic Primary earlier this year is now running a write-in campaign. Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson made that announcement on his Facebook page. He's asking voters to forget the other two candidates remaining in the race and write his name instead.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NE
fox42kptm.com

UPDATE: Four teens in custody after carjacking leaves one in hospital

Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — One man is in the hospital after a carjacking in Spring Lake Park on Wednesday afternoon led to gun shots, according to Omaha Police. OPD arrived at the park around 3 p.m. and found 27-year-old victim Perla Herrera-Soto who said she was approached by unknown suspects who stole her car at gunpoint.
OMAHA, NE
fox42kptm.com

No contest plea from Papillion man charged with multiple counts of animal cruelty

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (FOX42KPTM) - A Papillion man accused of animal cruelty has pleaded no contest to charges almost one year since hundreds of animals were pulled from a home. Edward Luben made the plea in a Sarpy County courtroom today. He'd been facing 12 charges both felony and misdemeanor. Nine of those charges were dropped, but he pleaded no contest to three of the 12.
PAPILLION, NE
fox42kptm.com

Garcia-Castaneda enters transfer portal

KEARNEY. Neb. — Nebraska wide receiver Isaiah Garcia-Castaneda announced Tuesday he’s entering the transfer portal. The junior transferred from New Mexico State and will redshirt the rest of the season. Garcia-Castaneda started the season with a bang, catching four ball for 120 yards and one touchdown in their...
LINCOLN, NE
