wvtm13.com
Deadly accident closes lanes on I-59 at I-20 junction in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police and fire crews are on the scene of a traffic crash on Interstate 59 northbound ramp onto Interstate 20 east Tuesday morning in Birmingham. Northbound lanes of Interstate 59 were shut down around shortly after 11:30 a.m. The driver of a car died in...
Devastating house fire leaves Pelham family without a home
PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One day at a time- that’s how a Pelham family is coping after a fire damaged much of their home over the weekend. Jeremy Smith, who lived at the home on Highview Cove says the loss is hard for him and his family, but he is grateful that they are all […]
wbrc.com
Fatal crash on I-59 N at the I-20 West Junction
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue is at the scene of a fatal crash involving a car and an 18-wheeler on I-59 N at the I-20 W junction. Officials say the driver of the car is dead and the passenger was transported to UAB Hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured.
74-year-old woman killed when she crashed into parked 18-wheeler on I-59 in Birmingham
A 74-year-old was killed when authorities say she crashed into an 18-wheeler on Interstate 59 in Birmingham. The wreck happened at 11:33 a.m. Tuesday on I-59 northbound just before the Interstate 20 junction near Dead Man’s Curve. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified that fatality victim as Sandra Preston...
Man shot after attempted car robbery in Walker County
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Walker County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting after an apparent car robbery Wednesday. According to WCSO, officers arrived on a call regarding a shooting on Highway 195 around the 4000 block. Upon arrival, officers noticed a man lying on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. During the investigation, […]
74-year-old woman dies after collision with tractor trailer on I-59 N
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – Sandra Preston Thomas, 74, of Birmingham, was pronounced dead at the scene of an accident on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at 11:50 p.m., on I-59 North at Exit 130. “The decedent was the driver of a sedan that struck the rear of a tractor trailer that was parked in […]
ABC 33/40 News
Search underway for missing Birmingham man
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — The Birmingham Police Department is searching for a man who was recently reported missing. Police said Frank Aguilar was last seen on Tuesday, October 11 leaving a boarding home and walking in an unknown direction. He was last seen wearing a beige "Long John"/thermal shirt,...
Body found inside burning car in Birmingham
A death investigation is underway after a body was found inside of a burning car Sunday night.
wbrc.com
Birmingham Mayor: New trash bins purchased, delivery to begin in November
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin has confirmed that the new uniformed trash bins approved by the city council to make trash pickup easier have been purchased and will roll out mid-November. He posted the following to his Facebook page:. The City of Birmingham has purchased 100,000 96...
44-year-old man dead after being struck by car in Blount County
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is dead following a car crash Tuesday night and left a Boaz man dead. Luis Hernandez, 44, was killed while walking along Alabama 75 near the 45 mile marker at 6:51 p.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Hernandez was hit by a Ford Fiesta. He was […]
ABC 33/40 News
Man charged with burglary after being found in bedroom of Etowah County home
ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — A man was arrested after being found inside a home that was not his in Etowah County's Tidmore Bend community Wednesday. The Etowah County Sheriff's Office said 30-year-old Jeremie Wayne Carr was charged with Burglary, Theft of Property and Possession of a Destructive Device.
ABC 33/40 News
Arrest made in deadly shooting on 25th Avenue N in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — An arrest was made last week in connection to the shooting death of Birmingham man Courtney Mays on May 5. The Birmingham Police Department said 22-year-old Roderick Needham Jr. was taken into custody on Wednesday, October 5. Police said Needham was charged with Murder, Attempted...
wbrc.com
No Contact Advisory for portions of Patton Creek in Hoover lifted
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Jefferson County is lifting the No Contact Advisory for portions of Patton Creek. The advisory was issued due to sewer line construction issues during a system upgrade on Oct. 12. Officials say they took follow up samples and believe levels are in the normal range...
Rollover crash on I-59/20 in Birmingham leaves 1 dead
A Birmingham man was killed in a Friday-night rollover crash on Interstate 59/20. Ransom Martez Holloway, 34, was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe northbound on I-59/20 near the Interstate 65 exchange when he was involved in a collision with another vehicle, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. The Tahoe flipped.
wbrc.com
Human remains found by dog walker in Anniston
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Anniston Police say a dog walker found human remains in a creek. The body was located around six inches of water, and police say it had been there for a while. Due to the high decomposition of the remains, an identity could not be made, police...
21-year-old shot, killed in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 21-year-old Center Point man is dead following an early morning shooting Tuesday. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Demitris Lendell Silliman, Jr., was shot around 1:30 a.m. while in the 1100 block of Penfield Drive. He was pronounced dead at 1:50 a.m. The Birmingham Police Department is investigating Silliman’s […]
wvtm13.com
Center Point man found shot to death in vehicle on Birmingham road
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An investigation is underway to find more details into the apparent fatal shooting of a Center Point man. The Birmingham Police Department reported that Demetris Silliman, Jr., 21, was found shot inside a vehicle at the intersection of Penfield Drive and Zion City Road. Officers were...
21-year-old killed in early-morning shooting in east Birmingham
A young man was found shot to death inside a car early Tuesday in east Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Demitris Lendell Silliman Jr. He was 21 and lived in Center Point. Birmingham Police and fire medics responded at 1:30 a.m. to the 1100...
ABC 33/40 News
74-year-old woman killed in crash on Birmingham interstate
A 74-year-old Birmingham woman was killed in a crash on I-59NB Tuesday morning. Sandra Preston Thomas was driving a car that hit the back of a tractor-trailer that had stopped in the emergency lane. The crash happened just before Noon at the I-59NB to I-20WB interchange. Thomas died at the...
wbrc.com
ALDOT crews still working to repair broken interstate lights
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The City of Birmingham and ALDOT crews are still working on the more than $3 million project to re-light the roadways. While some portions are already done, many of you are still driving in the dark. Chairman of the Transportation Committee Darrell O’Quinn said ALDOT crews...
