ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Cars
New Orleans, LA
Cars
City
New Orleans, LA
State
Rhode Island State
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'We fought for our lives!' Fort Myers boat worker tells how he and his uncle miraculously survived 8ft flood waters by clinging onto their trailer and using debris to float to safety

A staircase, likely dislodged from a hurricane-wrecked boat saved the lives of two Florida men who managed to use it to float away as their flood-stricken home vanished beneath Ian's rising waters. Now Shawn Hunte has told DailyMail.com how he and his uncle Leonard Hunte escaped as Florida residents pick...
FORT MYERS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Life Jackets#Boater#The Sharks#Abc News#The Associated Press#The Coast Guard
maritime-executive.com

Receding Waters Reveal a Long-Lost Higgins Boat in Northern California

Severe droughts and low water levels have revealed unseen pieces of maritime history in Europe and the United States this season, including scuttled Nazi riverboats on the Danube and a sunken 19th-century cargo vessel in New Orleans. The U.S. Forest Service has just added a lost Higgins boat to the list, and at an unexpected location: Lake Shasta, an impoundment in Northern California's Shasta-Trinity National Forest.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Google
dallasexpress.com

Fishermen Rescued From Sharks In Gulf of Mexico

A group of sharks seemingly bit off more than they could chew while trying to gnaw on a group of fishermen waiting for rescue over the weekend. A group of three fishermen who set out from Louisiana for a fishing trip reportedly spent over 24 hours floating adrift in the Gulf of Mexico, fighting off sharks as they waited to be rescued once their boat sank.
EMPIRE, LA
Navy Times

Coast Guard crew describes rescuing fishermen who fought off sharks

NEW ORLEANS — Three men whose fishing boat sank in the Gulf of Mexico off the Louisiana coast were rescued after surviving for more than a day despite being attacked by sharks that inflicted deep cuts on their hands and shredded one of their life jackets, according to their rescuers.
EMPIRE, LA
TODAY.com

Boaters who fought off sharks have moving reunion with rescuers

After spending 28 hours floating in rough, shark-infested waters, three fishermen were pulled to safety by the Coast Guard. Two of the survivors, Phong Le and Luan Nguyen, join TODAY to discuss how they survived and get surprised by the team that rescued them!Oct. 12, 2022.
ACCIDENTS
Shams

477 Pilot Whales Died after Stranding themselves on two Remote New Zealand Beaches

(Tamzin Henderson via AP) Officials say 477 pilot whales died after stranding themselves on two remote New Zealand beaches in recent days. None of the stranded whales could be refloated, and they all died naturally or were euthanized in a "heartbreaking" loss, according to Daren Grover, the general manager of Project Jonah, a nonprofit organization that helps in whale rescue.

Comments / 0

Community Policy