NBA

Yardbarker

Former NBA Player Iman Shumpert Believes Patrick Beverley And Russell Westbrook Can Easily Coexist Together: "Patrick Beverley And Russ Could Probably Box And Continue To Practice."

The Los Angeles Lakers weren't at their best. If anything, it was one of the worst seasons that the franchise has had despite having LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook on the roster. Keeping that in mind, it's no surprise that the Lakers have made a lot of changes...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Anthony Davis Revealed It Is Difficult To Dribble When Patrick Beverley And Dennis Schroder Are On The Floor During Lakers Practice

The Los Angeles Lakers are counting on Anthony Davis to remain healthy this season as they aim to get back to winning ways. The franchise has endured disappointment in back-to-back seasons and the priority is to get back into the playoffs. This will require their stars to step up and play to the best of their abilities, but a lot also depends on the pieces the organization has put around them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Ben Simmons snaps back in response to viral airball clip

The much-maligned Ben Simmons was the butt of jokes once again this week after a video clip surfaced of him shooting an airball during a public relations event held by the Brooklyn Nets. For Simmons, these types of incidents have become far too commonplace. Speaking with ESPN on Wednesday, Simmons...
BROOKLYN, NY
Yardbarker

Former Chicago Bulls Star Reportedly Arrested At Airport

View the original article to see embedded media. Ben Gordon had a very successful career playing 11 years in the NBA, and he last played in the league for the Orlando Magic during the 2015 season. The best years of his career came when he was on the Chicago Bulls.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

According To A Player Projection Model, LeBron James And Anthony Davis Are Only 'Borderline All-Stars' While Russell Westbrook Is Considered A 'Scrub'

The Los Angeles Lakers are heading into the 2022-23 season, hoping their big 3 of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook can discover the magic and lead the team to be a contender in the Western Conference. Injury struggles prevented the 3 from getting a rhythm going last season, but under coach Darvin Ham, things are expected to be different.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Sports

Sixers set to make roster cuts, waive Bassey and Joe

The Sixers intend to waive recent draft picks Isaiah Joe and Charles Bassey, a source told NBC Sports Philadelphia on Thursday morning, confirming reports by The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey and PhillyVoice’s Kyle Neubeck. It was clear from the beginning of the preseason that both players were low...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Cardinals Insider Shares A 2023 Adam Wainwright Prediction

With the St. Louis Cardinals already eliminated from the postseason after just two games in the NL Wild Card Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, the careers of Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina have come to an end. But one Cardinals legend may not be done just yet. Staff ace Adam...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Matt Barnes Believes LeBron James Needs To Accept A Smaller Role On The Lakers For Russell Westbrook: "You Can’t Put Russ In The Corner. He’s Always Had The Ball In His Hands."

The Lakers have looked a little shaky in the preseason but are looking way better than they did last season. They won their first preseason game in 2 years against the Golden State Warriors yesterday and will hope to continue that momentum through the rest of preseason and the start of the regular season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Sixers Waiving Mac McClung

This marks the second time this month that McClung has been let go, as the same happened with the Warriors back on Oct. 3. McClung, 23, is 6-2 and scored nine points in the Warriors’ preseason opener vs. the Wizards in Japan. He wowed the crowd with a few dunks in the layup line before that.
NBA
Yardbarker

Jim Buss Wanted To Trade Kobe Bryant And Build The Lakers Team Around Andrew Bynum: “Andrew Bynum Is The Guy That’s Gonna Carry This Team To The Next Era Of Laker Dominance.”

The Los Angeles Lakers flirted many times with the possibility of parting ways with Kobe Bryant and taking a different route. The Black Mamba was close to being traded in 2007, as he revealed he was set to join the Chicago Bulls. He was also linked with the Detroit Pistons but his doubts made Dr. Jerry Buss shut down the offer.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Jordan Clarkson Linked in Trade Rumor Involving Ex-Jazz Player

Just because the start of the regular season is just around the corner doesn’t mean the trade rumors connected to the Utah Jazz are going to stop. The latest comes from Jake Fischer from Yahoo Sports. According to the NBA insider, the Phoenix Suns have inquired about the availability of former Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Yardbarker

Packers fans storm social media after Davante Adams assaults cameraman

Davante Adams has been known as an extremely likable person, both on and off the field. In Green Bay, he even won the Stand-Up Guy Award. The annual award is presented to the Packers players voted to have best-helped reporters covering the team to do their jobs effectively. Tonight, however, was a different story. Moments after the Raiders lost a close game to Kansas City, Davante Adams is seen pushing a member of the media to the ground when walking to the locker room.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Wolves-Lakers notes: Tempers flare between McDaniels, Westbrook

The Timberwolves beat the Lakers 118-114 in preseason action Wednesday night. Here's what stood out. Reid got the majority of his minutes at center last season, but with Rudy Gobert now in town it's expected that Reid will get some time on the floor with Gobert when KAT is getting a rest. And with KAT playing the stretch four this season, Reid can slide in and be the perfect backup in that role.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Sixers Release Charles Bassey Following Preseason Finale

The preseason has finally concluded, and the Philadelphia 76ers are making their final cuts as the 2022-2023 NBA season rapidly approaches. Sixers center Charles Bassey becomes the next domino to fall in the Sixers’ roster-building process after the team’s preseason finale on Wednesday. A source confirmed that Bassey...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

