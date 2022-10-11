Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Former NBA Player Iman Shumpert Believes Patrick Beverley And Russell Westbrook Can Easily Coexist Together: "Patrick Beverley And Russ Could Probably Box And Continue To Practice."
The Los Angeles Lakers weren't at their best. If anything, it was one of the worst seasons that the franchise has had despite having LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook on the roster. Keeping that in mind, it's no surprise that the Lakers have made a lot of changes...
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis Revealed It Is Difficult To Dribble When Patrick Beverley And Dennis Schroder Are On The Floor During Lakers Practice
The Los Angeles Lakers are counting on Anthony Davis to remain healthy this season as they aim to get back to winning ways. The franchise has endured disappointment in back-to-back seasons and the priority is to get back into the playoffs. This will require their stars to step up and play to the best of their abilities, but a lot also depends on the pieces the organization has put around them.
Yardbarker
Kevin Garnett Doesn't Understand How Kevin Durant Stayed In Brooklyn: "That Man Has Controlled His Movement"
Kevin Durant was the biggest talking point of the 2022 offseason with his trade request that also led him to ask for the firing of coach Steve Nash and GM Sean Marks. Coach Nash and GM Marks are still part of the Nets, but so is Durant, who owner Joe Tsai refused to trade after seeing the return they'd get for him.
Memphis Grizzlies Waive Former Duke Star
On Thursday, the Memphis Grizzlies made several transactions, including waiving former Duke star Matthew Hurt.
RELATED PEOPLE
Ben Simmons snaps back in response to viral airball clip
The much-maligned Ben Simmons was the butt of jokes once again this week after a video clip surfaced of him shooting an airball during a public relations event held by the Brooklyn Nets. For Simmons, these types of incidents have become far too commonplace. Speaking with ESPN on Wednesday, Simmons...
Yardbarker
Former Chicago Bulls Star Reportedly Arrested At Airport
View the original article to see embedded media. Ben Gordon had a very successful career playing 11 years in the NBA, and he last played in the league for the Orlando Magic during the 2015 season. The best years of his career came when he was on the Chicago Bulls.
Yardbarker
According To A Player Projection Model, LeBron James And Anthony Davis Are Only 'Borderline All-Stars' While Russell Westbrook Is Considered A 'Scrub'
The Los Angeles Lakers are heading into the 2022-23 season, hoping their big 3 of LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Russell Westbrook can discover the magic and lead the team to be a contender in the Western Conference. Injury struggles prevented the 3 from getting a rhythm going last season, but under coach Darvin Ham, things are expected to be different.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Remembers What Kobe Bryant First Told On The Day He Became A Laker: “The Day I Signed, Kobe Said You Family Now."
For all of his 20-year NBA career, Kobe Bryant only knew LeBron James as a competitor. And while the two never faced off in the playoffs, they were always fighting with each other for the title of the best player in the league. But when LeBron James officially became a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Dennis Schroder Breaks His Silence On Reuniting With Russell Westbrook: "Russ Is My Guy. He Helped Me So Much When I Was There, And Even After That.”
A few years ago, when Dennis Schroder left the Los Angeles Lakers, nobody imagined he would ever return. But now, after over a year of chaos and dysfunction, Rob Pelinka was happy to welcome Schroder back this summer on a one-year, $2.64 million deal. Unlike last time, however, Schroder will...
NBC Sports
Sixers set to make roster cuts, waive Bassey and Joe
The Sixers intend to waive recent draft picks Isaiah Joe and Charles Bassey, a source told NBC Sports Philadelphia on Thursday morning, confirming reports by The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey and PhillyVoice’s Kyle Neubeck. It was clear from the beginning of the preseason that both players were low...
Yardbarker
Matt Barnes Shares How He Found Out About Ime Udoka's Scandal: "I'm Just Like Damn"
The Boston Celtics lost their head coach, Ime Udoka, after Udoka was suspended by the team for having an inappropriate workplace relationship. This was a story that developed over a period of time, with the situation being unclear for many regarding the relationship being consensual or not. Matt Barnes got...
Yardbarker
Cardinals Insider Shares A 2023 Adam Wainwright Prediction
With the St. Louis Cardinals already eliminated from the postseason after just two games in the NL Wild Card Series against the Philadelphia Phillies, the careers of Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina have come to an end. But one Cardinals legend may not be done just yet. Staff ace Adam...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
Matt Barnes Believes LeBron James Needs To Accept A Smaller Role On The Lakers For Russell Westbrook: "You Can’t Put Russ In The Corner. He’s Always Had The Ball In His Hands."
The Lakers have looked a little shaky in the preseason but are looking way better than they did last season. They won their first preseason game in 2 years against the Golden State Warriors yesterday and will hope to continue that momentum through the rest of preseason and the start of the regular season.
Yardbarker
Sixers Waiving Mac McClung
This marks the second time this month that McClung has been let go, as the same happened with the Warriors back on Oct. 3. McClung, 23, is 6-2 and scored nine points in the Warriors’ preseason opener vs. the Wizards in Japan. He wowed the crowd with a few dunks in the layup line before that.
NBA・
Portland Trail Blazers to waive Isaiah Miller and Jared Rhoden, roster down to 15
The Portland Trail Blazers plan to waive guards Isaiah Miller and Jared Rhoden a source told The Oregonian/OregonLive.com. That leaves the Blazers with a maximum 15 players on their roster, which includes center Olivier Sarr, the only remaining player signed by the team to a training camp contract. The 7-foot...
Yardbarker
Jim Buss Wanted To Trade Kobe Bryant And Build The Lakers Team Around Andrew Bynum: “Andrew Bynum Is The Guy That’s Gonna Carry This Team To The Next Era Of Laker Dominance.”
The Los Angeles Lakers flirted many times with the possibility of parting ways with Kobe Bryant and taking a different route. The Black Mamba was close to being traded in 2007, as he revealed he was set to join the Chicago Bulls. He was also linked with the Detroit Pistons but his doubts made Dr. Jerry Buss shut down the offer.
Yardbarker
Jordan Clarkson Linked in Trade Rumor Involving Ex-Jazz Player
Just because the start of the regular season is just around the corner doesn’t mean the trade rumors connected to the Utah Jazz are going to stop. The latest comes from Jake Fischer from Yahoo Sports. According to the NBA insider, the Phoenix Suns have inquired about the availability of former Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson.
Yardbarker
Packers fans storm social media after Davante Adams assaults cameraman
Davante Adams has been known as an extremely likable person, both on and off the field. In Green Bay, he even won the Stand-Up Guy Award. The annual award is presented to the Packers players voted to have best-helped reporters covering the team to do their jobs effectively. Tonight, however, was a different story. Moments after the Raiders lost a close game to Kansas City, Davante Adams is seen pushing a member of the media to the ground when walking to the locker room.
Yardbarker
Wolves-Lakers notes: Tempers flare between McDaniels, Westbrook
The Timberwolves beat the Lakers 118-114 in preseason action Wednesday night. Here's what stood out. Reid got the majority of his minutes at center last season, but with Rudy Gobert now in town it's expected that Reid will get some time on the floor with Gobert when KAT is getting a rest. And with KAT playing the stretch four this season, Reid can slide in and be the perfect backup in that role.
Yardbarker
Sixers Release Charles Bassey Following Preseason Finale
The preseason has finally concluded, and the Philadelphia 76ers are making their final cuts as the 2022-2023 NBA season rapidly approaches. Sixers center Charles Bassey becomes the next domino to fall in the Sixers’ roster-building process after the team’s preseason finale on Wednesday. A source confirmed that Bassey...
Comments / 0