ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mullica Hill, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

How to watch New Jersey Devils vs. Philadelphia Flyers (10/13/22): Live stream, time, TV channel, ticket prices for Devils’ season opener on Thursday

The New Jersey Devils face the Philadelphia Flyers in a regular season game on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 (10/13/22) at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Fans can watch the game via a subscription to ESPN+. This game is exclusive to ESPN+, so fans can watch it on the platform without blackout restrictions.
NEWARK, NJ
Daily Voice

NJ Star Athlete Found Dead In Central PA Dorm Room

A 21-year-old star athlete from New Jersey was found dead in his dorm room on Saturday, Oct. 8, according to York College of Pennsylvania school officials. Andrew "Drew" Ruehlicke, of Mullica Hill, "was found unresponsive in his residence hall room earlier today and was later deemed deceased," Richard T. Satterlee, Ph.D, Dean of Student Development and Campus Life told Daily Voice in an email on Monday, Oct. 10.
YORK, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woodstown, NJ
Sports
City
Woodstown, NJ
City
Mullica Hill, NJ
NJ.com

How does this Philly brunch favorite, now open in N.J., stack up? | Review

When Michael and Jeniphur Pasquarello went apartment shopping around Philadelphia in 2003, they never imagined opening a restaurant. But then the husband-wife duo stumbled upon a refurbished factory and the rest is culinary history, as the Café Lift brunchery has served Philly for almost 20 years with their seasonally evolving menu complete with sweet, savory and everything in between.
HADDONFIELD, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shelby Foote
NJ.com

Eagles injury report: Updates on Jordan Mailata, Avonte Maddox, Jake Elliott, more

PHILADELPHIA – “Good! Good!”. That was the loud call that Eagles offensive line coach and run game coordinator Jeff Stoutland made during Thursday’s practice at the NovaCare Complex. Stoutland was vocalizing the jobs that left tackle Jordan Mailata and left guard Landon Dickerson were doing as the two drove their hands into the simulated defenders and pushed them downfield.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Clearview#Field Hockey#Woodstown Field
shorelocalnews.com

Killcohook: A little piece of Delaware on the Jersey side of the river

To drive from New Jersey to Delaware, you don’t have to cross a bridge, or even take a ferry. Just go to Salem County, where seven miles south of the Delaware Memorial Bridge you’ll find Killcohook, an incorporated area of Delaware on the Jersey side of the river, that is if they’ll let you in.
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Philly

2-Alarm motel fire in Pleasantville, New Jersey

PLEASANTVILLE, N.J. (CBS) -- A motel fire broke out in Pleasantville, Atlantic County early Tuesday morning. It is just outside of Atlantic City.Fire officials tell CBS3 this is now a 2-alarm fire that's burning at the Economy Inn on the Black Horse Pike.At this point, there are no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is unknown.But this fire is also causing problems on the roads. The Black Horse Pike is closed in both directions, west of the A.C. Expressway.
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Sports
shorelocalnews.com

Holy Spirit Alum Innovates and Modernizes His Family Business

It’s the Fourth of July weekend. Tens of thousands of families trek from Philadelphia to the Jersey Shore. Rental homes are completely booked and doo-wop motels don’t have any vacancy. Almost a million people gather on the sand to tan or build sandcastles, warming up to jump into the refreshingly-cold ocean.
ABSECON, NJ
insideradio.com

Beasley Media Group Makes Cuts In Philly, Boston, And Tampa.

Beasley Media Group has made cuts in three of its top markets – Philadelphia, Boston, and Tampa. “Like other publicly traded organizations, we are restructuring our operations to reflect the reality of the country’s current economic challenges,” the company said in a statement. Exiting the Philadelphia cluster...
TAMPA, FL
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
224K+
Followers
127K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy