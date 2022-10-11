Read full article on original website
Iconic Missouri Route 66 motel going up for sale
Owner and proprietor of the Wagon Wheel Motel in Cuba, Missouri, Connie Echols, has announced that she will be selling the historic motel and plans to retire, according to the Route 66 Association of Missouri.
4 Great Seafood Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Missouri that are highly-praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Did You Know That These15 Famous People are Buried in Missouri?
Animals, baseball players, musicians, fashion designers, actors, and all call Missouri their final resting place. Missouri has hundreds of famous people buried throughout the state. some honorable local mentions:. ADM Robert Edward Coontz - US Navy Admiral buried at the Mount Olivet Cemetery in Hannibal. Arthur Forrest - Congressional Medal...
Missouri Task Force 1 returns home following Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA, Mo. — Members of Missouri Task Force 1 returned home after spending days searching and rescuing people following Hurricane Ian. The team was deployed to the Fort Myers area for 12 days. While in Florida, the team worked on Fort Myers Beach. The group said it was one...
This ‘game’ can help Missouri hunters earn a certification
Hunters in Missouri in need of a hunter education certification can now apply online.
Fighting ‘weed in the workplace’ may soon become a problem for Missouri employers
MISSOURI — On November 8, 2022, Missouri voters will have the chance to legalize recreational marijuana. The proposed state constitutional amendment, dubbed Amendment 3, would revise and amend the existing provisions regarding the legalization of marijuana for medical purposes, as well as allow individuals who are 21-years-old and older, to legally possess, purchase, consume and […]
Missouri, Kansas rank as some of unhappiest states in US
Missouri ranks as one of the unhappiest states in the US, Kansas not much better, according to a ranking by research company, TOP Survey.
KYTV
On Your Side Investigation: Bolivar, Mo. contractor sentenced to prison in Oklahoma
(KY3) - A Bolivar business owner is now behind bars in Oklahoma. We started telling you about Jerry Shane Fellers with Build Tech Structures more than a year ago. His company builds pole barns. Dozens of customers told us they paid thousands. Many waited months and nothing. Others got what they call shoddy work.
houstonherald.com
Significant fire danger Thursday in southern Missouri, including Texas County
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. There is a significant fire danger Thursday in the Ozarks and an area that includes south-central Missouri and Texas County. The National Weather Service said a “Red Flag Warning” is in effect from noon until...
KYTV
Springfield police warns drivers of “potential” funeral scam
Missouri’s deadline to register to vote for November election is Wednesday. he deadline to register to vote in the November general election in Missouri is Wednesday. It’s too late to register to vote in Arkansas. Updated: 10 hours ago. Greene County detectives say vandals left offensive messages on...
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Men suspected in Springfield trespassing and vandalism case
Missouri’s deadline to register to vote for November election is Wednesday. he deadline to register to vote in the November general election in Missouri is Wednesday. It’s too late to register to vote in Arkansas.
St. Louis-area police say Missouri’s juvenile crime point system needs update
Missouri juvenile courts use a point system to determine whether a juvenile gets locked up for a crime. Many felony crimes do not reach that level.
Fate of Agape Boarding School on hold as hearings delayed
Hearings are again on hold in the state of Missouri’s effort to shut down a Christian boarding school whose staff members have been accused of abuse by numerous current and former students.
kchi.com
RED FLAG WARNING For Much Of Missouri
A Red Flag Warning is issued by the National Weather Service for all of the KCHI listening area and much of the State of Missouri. Meteorologist Spencer Mell says the RED FLAG WARNING begins at Noon and continues until 7:00 pm. Mell says under a RED FLAG WARNING, burning is...
showmeprogress.com
That’s it, that’s everything
Eric Schmitt is coming for your freedom. If you’re a woman, he is coming for your right to choose. If you’re a worker, he is coming for your right to organize. If you’re LGBTQ+, he is coming for your right to marry. Your vote is how we...
4 Great Burger Places in Missouri
If you happen to live in Missouri and you also love eating burgers with your friends from time to time, then keep on reading to find out about four amazing burger spots in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
mymoinfo.com
Missouri State Fair A Big Success
(Sedalia) The Missouri State Fair had more than 340,000 people attend the 11-day event this year. A news release from Governor Mike Parson’s office says there were nearly 26,000 entries, a 9% increase from 2021. Poultry entries had a 48% increase. Flower farmers had about 2,000, a 72% increase...
Parts of Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois Will Be Under a Red Flag Warning on October 13th
Parts of the Tri-State will be under a red flag warning on October 13th, but what exactly is a red flag warning?. I had a notification pop up on my phone saying that my area (Vanderburgh county) was going to be under a Red Flag Warning on October 13th. Now, typically when I see a weather warning for this area, it is for things like severe thunderstorms, tornados, or flooding, but to be totally honest with you, this is the first time I've ever heard of a Red Flag Warning. The only time I've ever heard of a "red flag" in terms of warnings, is when I go to the beach, I know a red flag means the water is too dangerous to swim. We don't live near an ocean, so I wasn't sure what it meant to be under a Red Flag Warning.
Local organization needs help with supplies after July historic flooding
The Little Bit Foundation lost all of its school supplies in July during the historic flooding, and it now needs help.
northwestmoinfo.com
Archery Deer Season in Missouri is Underway
(MISSOURINET) – Bow hunters are out in the woods in Missouri looking for deer. The first archery season kicked off last month and runs through November 11th. Dustin Sneed is state conservation agent for Knox County in northeastern Missouri. He has some reminders for those hunting from tree stands:
FOX2Now
