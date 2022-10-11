ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

4 Great Seafood Places in Missouri

If you live in Missouri and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Missouri that are highly-praised by both local people and travellers for their delicious food and impeccable service.
Did You Know That These15 Famous People are Buried in Missouri?

Animals, baseball players, musicians, fashion designers, actors, and all call Missouri their final resting place. Missouri has hundreds of famous people buried throughout the state. some honorable local mentions:. ADM Robert Edward Coontz - US Navy Admiral buried at the Mount Olivet Cemetery in Hannibal. Arthur Forrest - Congressional Medal...
Fighting ‘weed in the workplace’ may soon become a problem for Missouri employers

MISSOURI — On November 8, 2022, Missouri voters will have the chance to legalize recreational marijuana. The proposed state constitutional amendment, dubbed Amendment 3, would revise and amend the existing provisions regarding the legalization of marijuana for medical purposes, as well as allow individuals who are 21-years-old and older, to legally possess, purchase, consume and […]
Springfield police warns drivers of “potential” funeral scam

Missouri’s deadline to register to vote for November election is Wednesday. he deadline to register to vote in the November general election in Missouri is Wednesday. It’s too late to register to vote in Arkansas. Updated: 10 hours ago. Greene County detectives say vandals left offensive messages on...
RED FLAG WARNING For Much Of Missouri

A Red Flag Warning is issued by the National Weather Service for all of the KCHI listening area and much of the State of Missouri. Meteorologist Spencer Mell says the RED FLAG WARNING begins at Noon and continues until 7:00 pm. Mell says under a RED FLAG WARNING, burning is...
That’s it, that’s everything

Eric Schmitt is coming for your freedom. If you’re a woman, he is coming for your right to choose. If you’re a worker, he is coming for your right to organize. If you’re LGBTQ+, he is coming for your right to marry. Your vote is how we...
4 Great Burger Places in Missouri

If you happen to live in Missouri and you also love eating burgers with your friends from time to time, then keep on reading to find out about four amazing burger spots in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
Missouri State Fair A Big Success

(Sedalia) The Missouri State Fair had more than 340,000 people attend the 11-day event this year. A news release from Governor Mike Parson’s office says there were nearly 26,000 entries, a 9% increase from 2021. Poultry entries had a 48% increase. Flower farmers had about 2,000, a 72% increase...
Parts of Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois Will Be Under a Red Flag Warning on October 13th

Parts of the Tri-State will be under a red flag warning on October 13th, but what exactly is a red flag warning?. I had a notification pop up on my phone saying that my area (Vanderburgh county) was going to be under a Red Flag Warning on October 13th. Now, typically when I see a weather warning for this area, it is for things like severe thunderstorms, tornados, or flooding, but to be totally honest with you, this is the first time I've ever heard of a Red Flag Warning. The only time I've ever heard of a "red flag" in terms of warnings, is when I go to the beach, I know a red flag means the water is too dangerous to swim. We don't live near an ocean, so I wasn't sure what it meant to be under a Red Flag Warning.
Archery Deer Season in Missouri is Underway

(MISSOURINET) – Bow hunters are out in the woods in Missouri looking for deer. The first archery season kicked off last month and runs through November 11th. Dustin Sneed is state conservation agent for Knox County in northeastern Missouri. He has some reminders for those hunting from tree stands:
