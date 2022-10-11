ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Farm and Food Council approved, residents wanting action sooner

By Samantha Boring
KSN News
KSN News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Mq6i_0iV80pgt00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Tuesday, the Wichita City Council voted to approve the ‘Farm and Food Council’ created out of the Sedgwick County and City of Wichita Food System Master Plan.

Those who worked on the master plan said this council will help put all the pieces together to address the food needs in Wichita, but some residents want action to be taken sooner.

“If you want food, you gotta go three miles or more,” said Wichita resident Donald Calhoun.

Flags to be flown half-staff in honor of deputy who died in crash

Calhoun has lived near 13th and Grove for seven years. He is visually impaired, making it difficult for him to travel to get food. He is also a part of the 25% of Wichitans who live in a food desert.

Forty-four square miles of the city are considered a food desert meaning residents either do not have transportation or the finances to get fresh food close by.

“A convenience store is way different than going in there and getting your eggs, your produce, your meats,” said Calhoun.

The Farm and Food Council was created to address food needs and develop a food economy in Wichita.

“We can be growing it locally. We can employ people to grow food, harvest food, deliver food,” said the Owner of Nudge Compost , Jesse Marks.

That includes incentivizing grocery stores to open in the areas needing fresh food.

“It is going to help people who are truly struggling to access healthy food and ideally will be local,” said Marks.

The council will consider changing zoning rules.

“Make it so that urban farms fit into our zoning rules so that more food can be grown in the city,” said the Owner and Operator of RISE Farms and Firefly Farm , Leah Dannar-Garcia.

But for residents like Calhoun, he hopes this action happens sooner rather than later.

Kansas gets $1.4 million to help victims of violence

“I’m still hungry. I still gotta eat,” said Calhoun.

The County and the City will now work to appoint people to the City Council.

They expect the City Council to start meeting in December or early 2023.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KWCH.com

A lawnmowing business's generosity leads to a big surprise

Salina Regional Health Center operating ‘breast milk depot’ for moms, infants in need. The Salina Regional Health Center (SRHC) Breast Milk Depot is part of the effort to help mothers keep their infants fed. Forum gives Wichita community chance to meet, question police chief finalists. Updated: 23 hours...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita residents react to Best Value Trash ending residential services

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Sedgwick County trash company announced Tuesday it is discontinuing residential services, effective immediately. Best Value Services, which serves Wichita and Haysville, called it quits before the Haysville City Council was expected to consider revoking its license to do business there. In Wichita, city leaders are dealing with the result.
WICHITA, KS
hppr.org

Kansas emergency rental assistance program coming to a close

After allocating more than $250 million, Kansas’ emergency rental assistance program (KERA) is coming to a close. The program, which was established in March 2021 with federal pandemic relief funds, is ending because the state is close to using up all of its funds. The program provided rent and utility assistance to more than 75,000 Kansans.
KANSAS STATE
KWCH.com

City of Wichita addresses issue after squatters evicted from vacant hotel

Forum gives Wichita community chance to meet, question police chief finalists. For the first time, two chief finalists for the Wichita Police Department had an opportunity to meet with and engage community members. Updated: 10 hours ago. An annual survey conducted at the beginning of 2022 shows about 100 more...
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Wichita, KS
Industry
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Industry
Sedgwick County, KS
Business
Local
Kansas Government
Wichita, KS
Government
Sedgwick County, KS
Government
Wichita, KS
Business
County
Sedgwick County, KS
Local
Kansas Business
KWCH.com

City of Wichita addresses concern, boards up vacant hotel

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The City of Wichita took action this week, boarding up a vacant hotel on West Kellogg. It’s an issue Wichita City Councilman Jeff Blubaugh said he’s worked to address. Squatters have been staying at the hotel, the Regency Inn, causing concern for area business owners. The hotel was also the site of a fire over the weekend.
Hutch Post

Reno County Tax Sale next week

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The annual Reno County Tax Sale will be held next Tuesday, October 18th at 9:00 a.m. in Memorial Hall located at 101 South Walnut in Hutchinson. Properties will be auctioned off at the tax sale and all bidders must register in person the day of the sale. If you would like to bid on properties bring photo ID with you to the sale.
HUTCHINSON, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Desert#Fresh Food#Food System#Healthy Food#The Wichita City Council#Wichitans#The Farm And Food Council
KWCH.com

Where's Shane? Boom! Salina

Forum gives Wichita community chance to meet, question police chief finalists. For the first time, two chief finalists for the Wichita Police Department had an opportunity to meet with and engage community members. City of Wichita addresses issue after squatters evicted from vacant hotel. Updated: 8 hours ago. In Wichita,...
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Agriculture
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
KSN News

Legends of U.S. space program coming to Cosmosphere

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Cosmosphere will be bringing 10 “legends” of the U.S. space program to Hutchinson in December to celebrate their 60th anniversary. What would become the Kansas Cosmosphere and Space Center began in 1962 when Patty Carey installed a planetarium inside of the Poultry Building on the Kansas State Fairgrounds and […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
KSN News

KSN News

26K+
Followers
17K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy