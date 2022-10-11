ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sun Sailor

Eden Prairie, Tonka win girls tennis matches

True to form, Lake Conference girls tennis powers Eden Prairie and Minnetonka had no trouble in the first two rounds of the Section 2AA Tournament last week. Coach Alexa Horoshak’s Eden Prairie squad scored 6-1 victories over Chaska and Shakopee in their matches, while defending state champion Minnetonka, coached by Brent Lundell, won 7-0 over Waconia and Chanhassen. Eden Prairie dominated in doubles against Chaska Oct. 4 with wins from...
EDEN PRAIRIE, MN
Argus Leader

South Dakota high school soccer championship pairings set

The matchups are set for the South Dakota high school soccer championships after the Class AA semifinals on Tuesday. In the boys division, No. 4 seed Sioux Falls Lincoln will face No. 6 Rapid City Stevens after the Patriots beat Brandon Valley 3-2 in a semifinal thriller. In the girls division, No. 1 Harrisburg...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

