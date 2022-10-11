Read full article on original website
Special bond: McIntosh, SD volleyball roster includes three sets of sisters
MCINTOSH, S.D. (KFYR) - Sisters have a special bond. They’re our first friends, and usually, the one person who is completely honest with us. In one small South Dakota town, that honesty between sisters is having an impact on the volleyball court. In McIntosh, S.D., this year’s high school...
Hastings, October 12 High School Softball🥎 Game Notice
There are 12 high school Softball🥎 games in Hastings. The Waverly High School softball team will have a game with Blair High School on October 12, 2022, 07:00:00. 2022 NSAA Class B State Softball Tournament Game 1.
Eden Prairie, Tonka win girls tennis matches
True to form, Lake Conference girls tennis powers Eden Prairie and Minnetonka had no trouble in the first two rounds of the Section 2AA Tournament last week. Coach Alexa Horoshak’s Eden Prairie squad scored 6-1 victories over Chaska and Shakopee in their matches, while defending state champion Minnetonka, coached by Brent Lundell, won 7-0 over Waconia and Chanhassen. Eden Prairie dominated in doubles against Chaska Oct. 4 with wins from...
Lincoln and RC Stevens advance to ‘AA’ boys soccer state title
The stage is set for the class 'AA' boys soccer state championship. Lincoln will meet Rapid City Stevens for the state title on Saturday.
Four northeast South Dakota high school football teams, including Roncalli, can finish regular season 8-0
We're starting to see the temperatures cool off a bit, but that just means things are starting to heat up in South Dakota high school football. The state's nine-man and Class 11B teams conclude their regular seasons this weekend, and four local teams have a chance to finish undefeated. Aberdeen...
South Dakota high school soccer championship pairings set
The matchups are set for the South Dakota high school soccer championships after the Class AA semifinals on Tuesday. In the boys division, No. 4 seed Sioux Falls Lincoln will face No. 6 Rapid City Stevens after the Patriots beat Brandon Valley 3-2 in a semifinal thriller. In the girls division, No. 1 Harrisburg...
