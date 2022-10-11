Read full article on original website
News-Medical.net
Individuals who experienced personal harm from Covid-19 pandemic more likely to advocate for equality
The COVID-19 pandemic exposed and exacerbated vast inequalities in the U.S. Lower-income families experienced greater health risks, more job loss and economic insecurity, and greater declines in psychological well-being -; the effects of which will be felt for years to come. For many Americans, the pandemic represented the first time...
Daily Beast
Dreaded Side Effect Rears Its Ugly Head in Latest COVID Variant
All over the world, the rates of death and hospitalization from COVID keep dropping. But our successful mitigation of the worst outcomes of the 33-month-old pandemic belie a growing crisis. More and more people are surviving COVID and staying out of the hospital, but more and more people are also...
sciencealert.com
An Early Warning Sign of Dementia Risk May Be Keeping You Up at Night, Says New Study
We spend a third of our lives asleep. And a quarter of our time asleep is spent dreaming. So, for the average person alive in 2022, with a life expectancy of around 73, that clocks in at just over six years of dreaming. Yet, given the central role that dreaming...
Urgent warning to all parents over popular sleep aid for kids that could land them in the emergency room
MELATONIN is a well-known sleep aid that can be bought over-the-counter at any local pharmacy, but it could land your child in the emergency room if you're not careful. As The US Sun previously reported, there was a large increase in poisonings from melatonin during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
ABC News
4 out of 5 people with long COVID have trouble performing day-to-day activities: CDC
Most people suffering from long COVID are experiencing some trouble performing day-to-day activities, new federal data shows. As of Sept. 26, 81% of adults with ongoing symptoms of COVID lasting three months or longer -- or four out of five adults -- are experiencing limitations in their daily activities compared to before they had the virus.
MedicalXpress
Grandparents who stopped caring for grandchildren during the pandemic had worse mental health
Grandparents who stopped looking after their grandchildren during the COVID-19 pandemic were considerably more likely to experience depressive symptoms compared to those who continued to care for their grandchildren, finds a new UCL-led study. The study, published in The Journals of Gerontology: Series B, also found that grandparents in England...
Sober October warning: As new research suggests abstaining from alcohol might RAISE the risk of dementia, can a drink a day actually be good for you?
You'd be forgiven for assuming Sober October is a positive trend to get involved with for your health — and virtually every doctor would agree with you. But a recent review of available studies indicated that abstaining from alcohol completely may actually raise the risk of dementia. That research,...
A common parasitic disease could change a person's mind on politics
A common parasitic infection called Toxoplasmosis might influence a person’s thinking habits geared towards politics. The new study was published in Evolutionary Psychology. Toxoplasmosis is a parasitic disease that is “considered a leading cause of death attributed to foodborne illness in the United States,” according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The infection is from a parasite called the Toxoplasma gondii. Toxoplasma can infect humans and other warm-blooded animals, including rodents and birds. It remains persistent in the central nervous system. This parasite enters the body through contaminated food or water or transmission, such as “cleaning the litter box of an infected cat.” It is one of the most widespread parasitic diseases.
News-Medical.net
Rare case of COVID-19 vaccine-induced hypophysitis in a woman with central diabetes insipidus manifestations
The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic brought about by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) has adversely impacted public health worldwide, leading to millions of deaths. Vaccination is considered to be the most effective intervention for the reduction of COVID-19-related severe disease and death. Background. Systemic and local side...
News-Medical.net
BNT162b2 COVID-19 booster vaccine induces robust humoral responses independent of the interval between the first two doses
Several severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) variants have emerged due to genomic mutations. These variants have been categorized as variants of concern (VOC) and variants of interest (VOI) by the World Health Organization (WHO) based on the virulence and transmissibility relative to the ancestral SARS-CoV-2 strain. Background. VOCs...
Medical News Today
Weekly nightmares during middle age may be linked to higher dementia risk
Up to 85% of the adult population have reported experiencing distressing dreams. New research has found people who experience bad dreams in middle age are at higher risk of cognitive decline. The work also found that people who experience regular bad dreams are twice as likely to develop dementia. Bad...
News-Medical.net
What is the association of SARS-CoV-2 vaccination with the risk of PASC in patients with SARDs?
Findings of a new study posted on medRxiv* preprint server depicted that fully vaccinated patients with systemic autoimmune rheumatic diseases (SARDs) harbor a lower propensity to developing long COVID symptoms compared to SARDs patients who are not fully vaccinated. These results emphasize the importance of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccination...
Going to bed too early or sleeping too much can increase dementia risk, study says
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- The time at which people go to bed and how long they sleep may affect their risk of developing dementia and cognitive decline, a new study suggests. The results were published Wednesday in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society. A team of researchers from China,...
News-Medical.net
Immune-mediated inflammatory diseases following COVID-19
Infection with the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the causal agent of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), has claimed more than 6.5 million lives worldwide. COVID-19 severity can range from completely asymptomatic to organ failure, sepsis, and death. Many individuals who have recovered from COVID-19 have reported the...
News-Medical.net
Antibody response to COVID-19 vaccine not associated with time of day of vaccination
A study in Japan finds antibody response to the Moderna COVID-19 mRNA vaccine does not vary depending on the time of day when the dose was received. Many physiological and behavioral functions including the immune system exhibit circadian rhythms. Several studies have investigated if the immune response to COVID-19 vaccines varies depending on the time of day when the dose was received, but results were dependent on type of vaccine, participants' age and sex. Now, a study conducted by scientists at Hokkaido University and colleagues in Japan has found no association between antibody response to COVID-19 vaccine and time of day of vaccination. They do add to the body of literature that could ultimately guide vaccination optimization. The findings were published in the Journal of Biological Rhythms.
Psychiatric Times
Assessment of Individuals With Older Age Bipolar Disorder
Between 1980 and 1998, the relative frequency of late-onset bipolar disorder increased from 1% to 11%. How can you best assess for this condition?. The DSM-5 describes bipolar disorder (BD) as a condition that is characterized by recurrent and/or cyclical episodes of mania or hypomania and depression.1 In the DSM-5, there are 2 subtypes of BD: bipolar I disorder (BD-I) and bipolar II disorder (BD-II). A diagnosis of BD-I is established if an individual experiences at least 1 manic episode with additional major depressive and/or hypomanic episodes. Individuals are diagnosed with BD-II if they experience at least 1 hypomanic episode and at least 1 major depressive episode without any manic episodes. Although BD is not as common among older adults as it is among younger adults, available evidence indicates that the total number of older adults with BD is expected to increase significantly over the next few decades.2,3 It has been observed that between 1980 and 1998, the relative frequency of late-onset bipolar disorder increased from 1% to 11%.4.
News-Medical.net
Study opens up new approaches for treating fatty liver disease
A study group at MedUni Vienna has identified a regulatory loop controlled by leptin, by which this adipocyte-derived hormone regulates hepatic lipid metabolism via the autonomic nervous system. The study provides evidence that this adipose tissue-brain-liver axis, previously identified in animal models, also exists in humans and is opening up new approaches for treating metabolic diseases such as fatty liver disease.
Nightmares in your 40s or 50s may be a dementia warning sign, study claims
Dementia may be lurking around the corner for middle-aged adults who regularly experience nightmares, a study suggests. Researchers say bad dreams become common in the years — and potentially even decades — before memory loss kicks in. The University of Birmingham team said their findings were 'important', and...
News-Medical.net
Study shows increase in menthol use among U.S. adults who smoke cigarettes
Menthol use has increased over the past decade among U.S. adults who smoke cigarettes, according to a study released by Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health and The City University of New York. Menthol use is much more common among adult smokers who are younger, from racial/ethnic minoritized groups and with mental health problems. The results are published in the journal Nicotine and Tobacco Research.
News-Medical.net
CT and MRI scans fail to detect many pancreatic cancer cases, study reveals
Pancreatic cancer tumors are being missed on CT and MRI scans, narrowing the window for life-saving curative surgery, research presented today at UEG Week 2022 has revealed. The study analyzed post-imaging pancreatic cancer (PIPC) cases, where a patient undergoes imaging that fails to diagnose pancreatic cancer but is then later diagnosed with the disease.
