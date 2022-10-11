Read full article on original website
Bartlesville Police Asks Parents To Be Cautious About Candy This Halloween
Bartlesville Police want parents to talk to their kids before Halloween about taking what they may think is candy from friends. Police have seen a significant increase in counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl, and a lot of them look like candy. They said parents should remind children to be careful...
Officers finds guns, grenade launcher during search warrant inside Tulsa home
TULSA, Okla. — A man has been arrested after a search warrant uncovered more than a dozen guns and a grenade launcher inside a Tulsa home. Officers with the Tulsa Police Department’s Gilcrease Division’s IMPACT Unit executed the warrant after getting a tip about illegal guns inside a home near Pine and Harvard.
Independence Man Was Allegedly Seen Leaving Arco Building With A Box
Officers with the Independence Police Department were dispatched to the Arco Building, as a white male was reported to have left the building with a box. 56-year-old Christopher McKenzie was arrested for Burglary, Theft, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and possession of a Narcotic or certain stimulant. Reports of the arrest have been sent to the prosecuting attorney for review and formal charges.
Man Seen on Arson Charge Due to Breakup
Austin Lynn Floyd was seen in Washington County Court today for a charge stemming to when he was picked up in April on an arson charge. After a call was made to the Dewey PD that a t-shirt was lit on fire and let on a front porch. While police were en route, police were advised the subject was walking south on Ponca and was shirtless, and he was picked up.
Woman Pleads Guilty To Sapulpa Armed Kidnapping
A Bristow woman pleads guilty to kidnapping a Sapulpa woman at knifepoint. Last November, Kimberly Biglow approached the victim who was filling up her truck at a Sapulpa gas station. The woman told Biglow she couldn't give her a ride and thought Biglow went inside. When she got back into...
Two Arrested During Increased Overnight Patrol in Parsons
Due to an increase in calls about suspicious activity during the overnight hours over the last few months, Parsons Police Officers have stepped up their nighttime enforcement. Last night, an officer made two stops that yielded two arrests. The first arrest was 38-year-old Timothy James Robinson who was arrested on...
Cleveland Police Department mourns death of retired K9 Razor
CLEVELAND, Okla. — The Cleveland Police Department is mourning the loss of their retired K9 Razor. Police announced on Facebook that Razor died Wednesday afternoon. “Razor was responsible for numerous narcotics and dangerous suspect arrests,” Cleveland Police Chief Clinton E. Stout said. “He will be missed by all that knew and worked with him.”
Prayer Rally being held for Broken Arrow couple still fighting to reunite with their grandson
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A prayer rally is being held this weekend for a Broken Arrow couple fighting to reunite with their grandson. T-shirts are also being sold for the Woolley’s legal funds, and a new billboard is up at the intersection of Highway 51 and Highway 69 in Wagoner to promote the upcoming prayer rally.
Parents Plead For Answers In 2019 Murder Of Ben Montgomery
The only Tulsa murder that wasn't solved in 2019 is the murder of 22-year-old Ben Montgomery. It's a tough case because Ben was a random victim with no connection between him and the killer. Ben was the youngest of three kids for OHP trooper Tom Montgomery and his wife Michelle.
Tulsa police seek to identify man suspected of car burglary
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is looking to identify a man suspected of burglarizing a car near 81st and Riverside in July. Officers say on July 17, the man busted out a window of a car and stole credit cards and a cell phone from inside. The man attempted to use the cards a few minutes later.
FOX23 Investigates: is that remote job posting legitimate or a scam?
TULSA, Okla. — The pandemic has made remote positions more common across dozens of industries. You’ll find a large amount of remote positions online, but how do you know it’s legitimate?. FOX23 launched an investigation after learning about a sophisticated scheme that was stealing people’s identities.
KHP bomb squad determines a metal pipe to be an explosive
KHP bomb squad responds to Labette County, Kansas, determining a metal pipe to be an explosive device.
Bartlesville Woman Back in Jail For Failure to Appear at Felony Hearing
Kimbra Jane Taggart was first arraigned in early August for assault & battery with a deadly weapon after she stabbed her boyfriend during an argument while they driving on Highway 75 at West 3600 Road in Ramona. The argument was over whether or not the man’s recent inheritance belonged only to him or if he should give it to Taggart. During the altercation, the man threw Taggart’s phone out of the window because he thought she was calling someone to come harm him and that’s when she pulled out a 4-inch Old Timer brand folding pocket knife and stabbed him in the left forearm, striking a radial artery that required surgery. Kendra left the vehicle after the stabbing but the man was able to make it to a Quik Stop in Collinsville, OK where he was picked up by EMS and transported to Tulsa for medical attention.
Bristow woman pleads guilty for kidnapping victim at knifepoint
TULSA, Okla. — A Bristow woman pleaded guilty for kidnapping a woman at knifepoint at a Sapulpa gas station and forcing her to drive to Kellyville, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson. Kimberly Nichole Biglow, age 44, was convicted of kidnapping in Indian Country and assault with a dangerous weapon...
TPD Dive Team Searches Pond Near Homicide Scene For Murder Weapon
Tulsa Police were back on the scene Tuesday at an apartment complex where an 18-year-old was shot and killed more than a week ago. TPD's dive team was searching the pond outside the Echo Trails Apartment for a gun they believe was used in the homicide. No word yet on...
Rogers County Sheriff Named Oklahoma Sheriff Of The Year
Rogers County Sheriff Scott Walton is named Oklahoma's Sheriff of the Year. The Oklahoma Sheriff's Association board of directors selected Walton out of all the Sheriffs protecting and serving the state's 77 counties. "The award means a lot to me, and it gives us a chance to showcase the men...
Routine Traffic Stop Lands Man in Jail on Outstanding Warrants
A man going 47 mph on Highway 75 in a 35 mph zone was stopped on a routine traffic violation but arrested for outstanding warrants. Michael Glenn Tweedy was in Washington County Court on Friday, October 7 for his traffic stop violations, which included driving without a license, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia and received a $500 bond.
Police say stolen U-Haul involved in east Tulsa car crash
TULSA, Okla. — A car crash involving a stolen moving truck, according to Tulsa police, closed lanes of an east Tulsa intersection Wednesday morning. A U-Haul was seen off the side of the road, and a black car was seen with damage to its hood at East 31st Street and South 177th East Avenue in east Tulsa.
Arrest warrant issued for man accused of killing 18 year old at Echo Trail Apartments
TULSA, Okla. — An arrest warrant has been issued for a murder suspect, nearly two weeks after an 18-year-old was shot and killed at Tulsa’s Echo Trail Apartments. Tulsa police are searching for Kaleb Orian Toma Pelton. Pelton was charged with first-degree murder Monday morning in connection to the death of Fedro Givens.
Man Arrested for Using Bat to Confront Alleged Thief
Three men were involved in an altercation last week over an alleged theft but only one of them was charged with aggravated assault and battery after a baseball bat was used during the fight. Martin Lee Scott of Bartlesville was arraigned at the Washington County Courthouse on Friday, October 7...
