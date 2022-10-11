Read full article on original website
Pride flag discussion put to rest after Mon BOE vote in Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — It appears the discussion over the display of LGBTQ+ pride flags in Monongalia County Schools is over and the answer is they aren’t allowed. At its regular meeting Tuesday, the Monongalia County Board of Education decided against discussing the policy, 3231.01, that bans pride flags from being displayed in schools at its next meeting in a 2-3 vote.
GC Fire Marshal's office urges "Close before you doze"
OAKLAND — The Garrett County Fire Marshal’s Office is meeting with area residents to promote the “Close Before You Doze” fire safety campaign, an ongoing public outreach initiative aimed at spreading this potentially life-saving message and helping keep family members safe in the event of a fire.
Marion Co., West Virginia, CVB set to unveil another geocaching trail
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — This weekend, the Marion County Convention and Visitors Bureau is set to unveil its third geocaching trail, which will talk participants on a tour of different murals across the county. Geocaching is “treasure hunting” of sorts in which participants use navigation skills and solve...
Handicap fishing pier now open at Accident Town Pond
ACCIDENT — Members of the Accident Town Council met at the town pond last Thursday to celebrate the opening of the handicap fishing pier with local resident Ryan Savage, his wife, Mandi, and their son, Weston. “I think it’s been a good project,” Mayor Richard Carlson said. “It’s been...
Republican candidate Meet and Greet planned
OAKLAND — The Garrett County Republican Central Committee will hold a Republican candidate Meet and Greet on Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Don Patron Mexican Restaurant immediately following the Autumn Glory Parade in Oakland. Maryland Senate candidate Mike McKay is sponsoring the event and will be offering nachos at...
Kelly Allen
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The executive director for the West Virginia Center on Budget …
Ribbon-cutting held for new CurlyRed location
OAKLAND — The Garrett County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting ceremony last week to celebrate the grand opening of CurlyRed Inc.’s new location at the former CMCI building in downtown Oakland. President and Principal Designer M. Kendall Ludwig was congratulated by dignitaries including Senator George Edwards;...
Carolyn Blakemore Blakemore
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Carolyn Blakemore Blakemore, 95, of Fairmont, passed away on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at the home of her granddaughter. She was born June 8, 1927, in Fairmont, WV, a daughter of the late William and Erma Enoch Blakemore. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 ½ years, Albert H. “Whitey” Blakemore.
Morgantown, West Virginia's Met announces Christmas concert with John Berry
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Grammy-winning singer/songwriter John Berry will perform Nov. 27 at the Metropolitan Theatre in Morgantown. Berry's stop is part of his 26th annual Christmas Tour, which sees him performing several dates in Georgia, North Carolina, Indiana, Ohio, Wisconsin, Minnesota and Alabama. The Morgantown performance is the only one in West Virginia.
Fairmont State sets fall commencement schedule
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Fairmont State will honor graduates Nov. 19 at its fall commencement.
Local 'Stuff the Bus' drive most successful to date
OAKLAND — With the help of local individuals, businesses, churches and organizations, United Way of Garrett County’s 2022 Stuff the Bus school supply drive was the best to date, according to Misty Deal, director of finance, County United Way Inc. The full event took place on Aug. 12,...
Grantsville Community Museum to hold an Open House
GRANTSVILLE — The Grantsville Community Museum, located at 153 Main St. in Grantsville, will have an Open House from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15. The museum is located in the former First State Bank building which also housed the Grantsville branch of the Ruth Enlow Library until the new library building was built. Local historian Champ Zumbrun will be available to answer questions about a book that he co-authored, “Cresap’s Rifles,” the untold story of the riflemen who helped save George Washington’s army. Michael Cresap passed through Grantsville many times throughout his life.
70th-annual Stanton Reunion held
GRANTSVILLE — The descendants of the late William T. Stanton and Annie Mary Durst Stanton met Aug. 14 for the 70th annual Stanton Reunion. A picnic lunch was followed by a meeting, and various gifts were presented.
James McDaniel
NEWBURG — James “Jim” Edward McDaniel, 70 of Newburg, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022 at J. W. Ruby Memorial Hospital with family by his side. He was born on Nov. 25, 1951 in Grafton, son of the late Donald Henry and Ethel Mae (Goff) McDaniel.
OneFamily praise and worship service set in Accident
ACCIDENT — The public is invited to a special morning praise and worship service at the Bear Creek Church of the Brethren, Accident, at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16. OneFamily from Waynesboro, Va. is a Christian band made up of an actual family. The members consist of two sisters, their husbands and five children from the two families. They share a love for music, performing and ministering to others.
Rhoda Miller
ACCIDENT — Rhoda Darlene Miller, 86, of Accident and formerly of Grantsville died Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at Dennett Road Manor Nursing Home, Oakland. Born Oct. 19, 1935, in Grantsville, she was a daughter of the late Roy N. and Viola May (Wiley) Miller.
Friendsville Days contest winners noted
FRIENDSVILLE — Contest winners for the 41st annual Friendsville Days celebration have been announced.
Aurora/Eglon News
The Maple Spring Brethren Church will host a Joyce Meyers Women’s Conference from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16. All women are invited to attend. Light refreshments will be provided. The Aurora Area Historical Society will have their fall and Christmas Craft Bazaar featuring local crafters on...
Bittinger News
The Accident Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will hold a fall craft and vendor show from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 14 and 15. Refreshments will be available for purchase. Children’s story time will be held at the Accident Library 11 a.m. to noon Oct. 18. This program includes stories, crafts and activities designed to foster the love of reading for pre-school age children. For more information, contact the Accident Branch Library at 301-746-87952 or email Kim at kcecil@relib.net.
Inside the matchup: West Virginia Mountaineers — Baylor Bears
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — As the season nears the halfway point, it's not as if improvement is tossed away as an improvement goal, but it's also unrealistic to believe that most teams can make major gains in multiple areas. There are refinements and mistake-reduction hopes, to be sure, and the incremental gains from experience of seeing more and more reps can also help with overall play, but at this point it's as much about identifying what you do well, emphasizing those areas, and using them to attack your opponent.
