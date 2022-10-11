Read full article on original website
Holy Cross Prep over Burlington Township - Girls soccer recap
Natalie Schultz made six saves and Holy Cross Prep scored all five of its goals in the first half during a 5-0 triumph over Burlington Township in Burlington. Madison Ferraris made 15 saves for Burlington Township (2-10). Jessica Wojnar and Ashley Baran scored goals for Holy Cross Prep (13-1) during...
Girls Soccer: Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament seeds and bracket, 2022
The Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament seeds have been finalized and East Brunswick, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, is the top seed in the bracket. The first round must be played by Saturday, Oct. 15, and the quarterfinal round will played by Tuesday, Oct. 18. The semifinals will take place on Thursday, Oct. 20. The final is set for 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, at Woodbridge.
Girls Tennis: Sectional tournament results and links for Oct. 13-14
Team/individual tourney brackets/results | Quarters quick picks. NJSIAA Tournament, Semifinal Round, Central Jersey, Group 2. Rumson-Fair Haven (9-4) at Manasquan (11-4), 2:30pm. NJSIAA Tournament, Semifinal Round, Central Jersey, Group 3. Colts Neck (13-3) at Red Bank Regional (14-2), 2pm. NJSIAA Tournament, Semifinal Round, Central Jersey, Group 4. Hillsborough (9-3) at...
Devils’ Mackenzie Blackwood ‘happy to play real hockey again’ in opener vs. Flyers
Mackenzie Blackwood wants to block out two things this season: every shot he faces and any outside noise about his performances in the crease for the Devils. So as he sits in the visiting locker room hours before New Jersey’s season opener vs. the Flyers on Thursday, Blackwood officially put last season –– which was marred with injury issues and a losing record –– behind him.
Overtime Elite pros coming to N.J. to face top prep players
New Jersey will host the preps vs. the pros this weekend on the high school basketball level. Some of the top high schools stars from New Jersey and New York will play against teams from the Overtime Elite league at Roselle Catholic High School on Friday and Saturday.
Recruits, local coaches react to Rutgers firing Sean Gleeson, promoting Nunzio Campanile
Four days removed from what Rutgers coach Greg Schiano hopes will serve as a kickstart to his offense when he moved tight ends coach Nunzio Campanile to interim offensive coordinator, special assistant Joe Susan to interim tight ends coach — which he coached previously — and offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson out the door, fans are still adjusting to the moves.
The New Jersey pizza that’s going to the MLB playoffs
Who'd have ever expected the Phillies to make the playoffs after an 11-year drought?. Better yet, who's have ever expected them to sweep the wildcard series and win their first game of the National League division round?. When they come home to face the Braves in game 3 there will...
Michigan State’s Tom Izzo says facing Rutgers at MSG is good for both teams
MINNEAPOLIS — The Big Ten has yet to announce a venue for Rutgers basketball’s second meeting with Michigan State this upcoming season, but Tom Izzo spoke about the contest with no doubt about where it will be played. The Spartans’ Hall of Fame coach confirmed at Big Ten...
Rutgers football recruiting update: Greg Schiano and staff hit recruiting trail hard during bye week
The reshuffling of Rutgers’ coaching staff coincides with the bye week allowing new interim offensive coordinator Nunzio Campanile and Rutgers’ offensive staff time to recalibrate following the firing of Sean Gleeson. But where will Greg Schiano and his staff also spend time with no team to prep for this weekend?
Ex-Devils players lend advice to 2022-23 team: ‘Be part of the solution’ | Martin Brodeur, Ken Daneyko, more
After a 27-46-9 season that saw seven different starting goalies and major injuries to players like Jack Hughes and Dougie Hamilton, the Devils are entering the 2022-23 NHL season with cautious optimism. This summer, general manager Tom Fitzgerald acquired Capitals backup goalie Vitek Vanecek, defensemen John Marino, Brendan Smith and...
Rutgers is grappling with an NIL problem that has no easy answers | Politi
What can Rutgers do to keep other programs from poaching its best athletes with big-dollar name, image and likeness deals? It is the central question for the athletic department and its biggest boosters in the early days of a wild-west era in college sports. The answer, at its core, is...
How Yankees’ Nestor Cortes transformed from struggling no-name to nasty (and beloved) star
NEW YORK — Catcher Kyle Higashioka often roams the Yankees clubhouse before games wearing a T-shirt picturing Aaron Judge as a little leaguer. Reliever Domingo German’s locker room attire usually includes a sleeveless hoodie that’s up. Starting pitcher Nestor Cortes mostly opts for the tee that many...
Loved ones ‘shocked’ after high school, college track star killed in N.J. shooting
Ewing police officers on a traffic stop near Trenton Monday night heard the sound of gunfire and moments later found a man shot dead behind the wheel of a car, authorities said Monday. The victim, Daveigh Brooks, 25, had been shot multiple times at about 9:25 p.m., the Mercer County...
Library festival, vision loss support group, open house at Saint Peters Prep | Upcoming
The Hoboken Library Festival takes place in Church Square Park on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The annual community event celebrates reading and the fall season. The day will be filled with activities for all ages and showcases the many services the library provides the Mile Square City.
Are You A Winner? Mega Millions Lottery Player Takes Home $10K In South Jersey
A lucky Mega Millions lottery player won $10,000 in the Tuesday, Oct. 11 drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball. The winning ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven #33336, 3163 Marne Highway in Mount Laurel, Burlington County. The winning numbers for the...
How does this Philly brunch favorite, now open in N.J., stack up? | Review
When Michael and Jeniphur Pasquarello went apartment shopping around Philadelphia in 2003, they never imagined opening a restaurant. But then the husband-wife duo stumbled upon a refurbished factory and the rest is culinary history, as the Café Lift brunchery has served Philly for almost 20 years with their seasonally evolving menu complete with sweet, savory and everything in between.
Inside ‘The Watcher.’ Bobby Cannavale, Naomi Watts bring a creepy N.J. mystery to Netflix.
When Nora and Dean Brannock roll into Westfield, it’s like they’ve reached the promised land. Angels may as well be singing. Dumb smiles play on their faces as wife and husband are entranced by their own personal oasis, an hour from Manhattan. “It’s just so pretty out here!”...
What’s happening in the Hunterdon area this weekend and beyond (Oct. 14-20)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BRANCHBURG “Narrative Images,” works by Wendell Jeffrey and Philemona Williamson, through Oct. 28. Raritan Valley Community College, Art Gallery, 118 Lamington Road. raritanval.edu/arts, 908-526-1200. “The Light...
The real story behind ‘The Watcher’ Netflix series, yet another creepy N.J. tale
The envelope arrived at 657 Boulevard in Westfield, addressed in wobbly handwriting. The new homeowner emptied the mailbox and opened the letter eight years ago. He was unprepared for what awaited him. Thus began the mysterious and frustrating saga of “The Watcher,” a still-unknown shadow who sent the Broaddus family...
Nebraska coach takes shot at Rutgers crowd
Nebraska wasn’t too impressed by the crowd at SHI Stadium Friday night. The athletics department announced Friday morning before kickoff that Rutgers had sold all tickets available to the general public for that night’s game against the Cornhuskers. BUY RUTGERS FOOTBALL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. However,...
