Mackenzie Blackwood wants to block out two things this season: every shot he faces and any outside noise about his performances in the crease for the Devils. So as he sits in the visiting locker room hours before New Jersey’s season opener vs. the Flyers on Thursday, Blackwood officially put last season –– which was marred with injury issues and a losing record –– behind him.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 3 HOURS AGO