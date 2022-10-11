ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Princeton, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Girls Soccer: Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament seeds and bracket, 2022

The Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament seeds have been finalized and East Brunswick, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, is the top seed in the bracket. The first round must be played by Saturday, Oct. 15, and the quarterfinal round will played by Tuesday, Oct. 18. The semifinals will take place on Thursday, Oct. 20. The final is set for 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23, at Woodbridge.
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Girls Tennis: Sectional tournament results and links for Oct. 13-14

Team/individual tourney brackets/results | Quarters quick picks. NJSIAA Tournament, Semifinal Round, Central Jersey, Group 2. Rumson-Fair Haven (9-4) at Manasquan (11-4), 2:30pm. NJSIAA Tournament, Semifinal Round, Central Jersey, Group 3. Colts Neck (13-3) at Red Bank Regional (14-2), 2pm. NJSIAA Tournament, Semifinal Round, Central Jersey, Group 4. Hillsborough (9-3) at...
NORTH BERGEN, NJ
NJ.com

Devils’ Mackenzie Blackwood ‘happy to play real hockey again’ in opener vs. Flyers

Mackenzie Blackwood wants to block out two things this season: every shot he faces and any outside noise about his performances in the crease for the Devils. So as he sits in the visiting locker room hours before New Jersey’s season opener vs. the Flyers on Thursday, Blackwood officially put last season –– which was marred with injury issues and a losing record –– behind him.
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Princeton, NJ
Sports
City
Princeton, NJ
NJ.com

Recruits, local coaches react to Rutgers firing Sean Gleeson, promoting Nunzio Campanile

Four days removed from what Rutgers coach Greg Schiano hopes will serve as a kickstart to his offense when he moved tight ends coach Nunzio Campanile to interim offensive coordinator, special assistant Joe Susan to interim tight ends coach — which he coached previously — and offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson out the door, fans are still adjusting to the moves.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#The Boys
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

How does this Philly brunch favorite, now open in N.J., stack up? | Review

When Michael and Jeniphur Pasquarello went apartment shopping around Philadelphia in 2003, they never imagined opening a restaurant. But then the husband-wife duo stumbled upon a refurbished factory and the rest is culinary history, as the Café Lift brunchery has served Philly for almost 20 years with their seasonally evolving menu complete with sweet, savory and everything in between.
HADDONFIELD, NJ
NJ.com

Nebraska coach takes shot at Rutgers crowd

Nebraska wasn’t too impressed by the crowd at SHI Stadium Friday night. The athletics department announced Friday morning before kickoff that Rutgers had sold all tickets available to the general public for that night’s game against the Cornhuskers. BUY RUTGERS FOOTBALL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. However,...
LINCOLN, NE
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
224K+
Followers
127K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy