Mariners manager burned by controversial move in 9th inning
Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais got burned by a controversial move he made in the 9th inning on Tuesday. Servais’ Mariners blew a 7-3 lead in Game 1 of their ALDS with the Houston Astros. Andres Muñoz allowed a 2-run home run to Alex Bregman in the 8th inning to make it 7-5.
WATCH: Alvarez hits walk-off home run to complete Astros' comeback
Yordan Alvarez is ready for the moment. When the Houston Astros needed their superstar the most, the 25-year-old slugger blasted a two-out, three-run home run to give his team an 8-7 win over the Seattle Mariners in Game 1 of the ALDS. It wasn't a cheap shot, either: It traveled...
Astros' Phil Maton out for playoffs after punching locker
Astros reliever Phil Maton says he broke his right pinkie when he punched a locker in frustration after Houston's regular-season finale and will miss the postseason
ALDS Game 1: Astros trail Mariners 4-2 through 3 innings | Live updates
HOUSTON — "Level Up" takes on a new meaning for the Houston Astros on Tuesday. After winning 106 games during the regular season, the 'Stros are back to square one as they take on their division rival, the Seattle Mariners. Tuesday's game is the 20th meeting this year after...
Astros take 1-0 lead into ALDS Game 2 against Mariners
Seattle Mariners (90-72, second in the AL West during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (8-6, 2.99 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 167 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (17-6, 2.77 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 194 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:...
Houston Astros unveil playoff roster for ALDS
The Astros and Mariners will start their series Tuesday in Houston.
If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it: Mariners keep same roster for ALDS against Astros
HOUSTON — The Houston Astros left veteran relievers Will Smith and Phil Maton off their roster for the AL Division Series against the Seattle Mariners. Maton suffered an “off-the-field” injury, general manager James Click said Tuesday, adding that Maton would be available later in the day to provide details. Click wouldn't say whether the injury was the reason he was not on the roster.
The Crawfish Boxes
The Astros’ 26-man ALDS Roster
The 26-man roster chosen to oppose the Seattle Mariners contains a few mild surprises. No left-handed reliever. Will Smith was left off the roster. Rookies David Hensley and Hunter Brown are in. Reliever Phil Maton is out. The Astros went with only 12 pitchers for this 5-game series. Here is...
