Houston, TX

WHIO Dayton

Astros' Phil Maton out for playoffs after punching locker

HOUSTON — (AP) — Astros reliever Phil Maton revealed Tuesday that he broke his right pinkie when he punched a locker in frustration after Houston's regular-season finale and will miss the postseason. Maton had surgery Monday to repair the fractured finger on his pitching hand. The Astros announced...
FOX Sports

Astros take 1-0 lead into ALDS Game 2 against Mariners

Seattle Mariners (90-72, second in the AL West during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (8-6, 2.99 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 167 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (17-6, 2.77 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 194 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:...
The Crawfish Boxes

The Astros’ 26-man ALDS Roster

The 26-man roster chosen to oppose the Seattle Mariners contains a few mild surprises. No left-handed reliever. Will Smith was left off the roster. Rookies David Hensley and Hunter Brown are in. Reliever Phil Maton is out. The Astros went with only 12 pitchers for this 5-game series. Here is...
WOWK

Raiders’ Davante Adams charged for shoving photographer

Las Vegas Raiders receiver Davante Adams has been charged with misdemeanor assault for shoving a photographer to the ground as he left the field following a loss at Kansas City. Kansas City, Missouri, police said Adams pushed Ryan Zebley to the ground while running off the field following the Raiders’...
WOWK

Report: Bruce Irvin, Seahawks to reunite

Bruce Irvin is back in the National Football League. And he’s back with his old team. According to reports from the NFL Network, the veteran linebacker is reuniting with the Seattle Seahawks. Irvin will join Seattle’s practice squad, according to the report. The Seahawks have not listed the...
