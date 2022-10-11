ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

weather5280.com

Colorado weather: Snow, where is it?

It's not as though we have not seen snow in Colorado, but it is a slow start to the season. From a snow-lover, we are behind. From a skier, fire up the guns! Thank you, Keystone Resort and Loveland Ski Area. Look at where snowpack is now, versus the 15+...
CBS Denver

Colorado is in good shape when it comes to precipitation

There is no longer a time of year when Colorado is "in the clear" when it comes to wildland fires but so far, this year has been unusually quiet."We had a very robust monsoon, a lot of rainfall fell," said Valarie Meyers, Fire Meteorologist for the Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center.Meyers has been keeping track of weather patterns her entire career. In her current role, her predictions help determine firefighting resources for a very large, multi-state region.This time last year, Colorado was in exceptional drought but the long-term, drought concern is for the eastern plains. "During the monsoon, it totally knocked...
9News

How far in advance can computer models predict winter storms?

DENVER — Colorado's first sizeable winter storm of the season appeared in the computer forecast models about 13 days ago -- before October even started -- and social media started buzzing. Online posts showed that a significant snowfall was coming to the Colorado mountains on Oct. 12, and they...
CBS Denver

Two Colorado cities among top 10 in home value increase

A new study shows that home prices in the Denver metro area have increased by an average of $94 per day during the last decade.The study from Point 2 Homes found that Boulder got pricier even faster, gaining an average of $107 dollars in value every day since 2011.Both Denver and Boulder ranked in the top 10 in the country for daily home value gains, with Boulder ranking seventh and Denver ranking 10th.In order, that list of daily home value increases is as follows: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa ClaraSan Francisco-Oakland-HaywardAnaheim-Santa Ana-IrvineLos Angeles-Long Beach-GlendaleNaples-Immokalee-Marco IslandSan Diego-CarlsbadBoulderSeattle-Tacoma-BellevueUrban HonoluluDenver-Aurora-LakewoodDenver's average home value in 2011 was $231,400 and $607,100 in 2021. In Boulder, it went from $353,100 to $782,700.Fort Collins also placed on the list with an average home value in 2011 of $249,480, which went up to $514,300 in 2021, at an increase of $66 per day. Colorado Springs went from $187,200 to $432,900, at $61 per day.
OutThere Colorado

Most expensive lift ticket in Colorado nears $300 for 2022-23 season

An annual tradition of ours at this point, the OutThere Colorado team set out to find the most expensive single-day lift ticket in Colorado for the upcoming 2022-23 ski season. While many discounts and ski passes offer cheaper options for hitting the state's slopes, it was shocking to find that the most expensive full-price lift ticket is close to $300 for a single day on the mountain.
9News

The melting of Greenland's ice sheet may have a wide range of impacts in Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. — Greenland's ice sheet is six times larger than the state of Colorado, and according to experts, it's melting at an alarming rate. "The changes I've seen over the last 30 years are dramatic," said glaciologist David Bahr with the University of Colorado. "I first skied across the ice sheet during a research project in 1991, and today many of those places are freshwater ice lakes."
KKTV

Body found along Fountain Creek in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo were investigating after a body was found along Fountain Creek on Wednesday. Last time KKTV 11 News checked in with police at about 1 p.m., the death was considered suspicious. The body was found in an area close to City Center Drive and Dayton southeast of downtown.
The Associated Press

First-of-its-kind Private Land Camping Ordinance Passes in Colorado’s Chaffee County

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Chaffee County this week approved a private-land camping ordinance that provides rural landowners with an accessible, clear, and cost-effective path to hosting small-scale commercial camping on private property. With the ordinance, the Chaffee County Board of Commissioners modernized the county’s definition of agritourism and opened critical economic opportunities to Colorado farmers and ranchers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005902/en/ “This groundbreaking policy puts outdoor recreation dollars into the hands of the rural landowners who are stewarding some of Colorado’s most historic and prized rural landscapes,” said Hipcamp Government and Community Relations Senior Manager Michal Rosenoer. “The new ordinance outlines clear, cost-effective, and thoughtful regulations for camping on private lands to ensure it’s safe for the community, good for the environment, and supportive of Chaffee County’s continued economic development.” (Photo: Business Wire)
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Another Colorado Classic Has Closed For Good After 57 Years

Another classic local Colorado business has said goodbye after almost six decades in business. What's the reason for yet another Colorado favorite closing its doors?. The sad emojis are flying in messages all around our state because we're about to lose another long-time business in Colorado. Sadly, it's become a trend not just in Colorado, but across the country. Local favorites closing up shop and locking the doors for good. Some of it can be blamed on the pandemic, right?
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs and Denver airports victims of cyberattack

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A nationwide cyberattack affected the Colorado Springs and Denver airport websites on Monday. A Pro-Russian 'hacktivist' group known as Killnet is taking responsibility for bringing down at least 14 airport websites around the country, including LAX, LaGuardia, and the busiest airport in the country: Hartsfield-Jackson in Atlanta. The airports were The post Colorado Springs and Denver airports victims of cyberattack appeared first on KRDO.
