The Los Angeles Dodgers head south to face the San Diego Padres with the series tied 1-1 and they’ll be making a change for Game 3. Due to matchup purposes, Cody Bellinger will sit against Blake Snell, while Trayce Thompson and Chris Taylor are set to start in left field and center field.
Dodgers and Padres square off to begin NLDS
San Diego Padres (89-73, second in the NL West during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (111-51, first in the NL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Mike Clevinger (0-0); Dodgers: Julio Urias (17-7, 2.21 ERA, .96 WHIP, 166 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -227, Padres +186;...
How the Dodgers' mariachis have become a very L.A. tradition
Mariachis have become a tradition at Dodger Stadium, with performances during games. The team's effort to connect with Latino fans has sparked pride.
Dodgers SP Tony Gonsolin to Start Game 3 of NLDS
According to The Athletic’s Fabian Ardaya, Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tony Gonsolin will start Friday’s Game 3 of the NLDS against the San Diego Padres. Gonsolin returned from a right forearm strain on October 3, allowing one run over two innings versus the Colorado Rockies in what was a final postseason tuneup.
San Diego Padres at Los Angeles Dodgers: Details on how to watch NL Division Series game for FREE, channels, time
The San Diego Padres will try on Wednesday night to put a little more pressure on the Los Angeles Dodgers than they did in Game 1 of their NL Division Series. Behind 17-game winner Julio Urias, the Dodgers led 5-0 after three innings and had just a couple of nervous moments en route to a 5-3 win.
2022 NLDS: Chris Taylor Was Available, But Dodgers Preferred Austin Barnes Against Josh Hader In Game 2
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts had asserted Chris Taylor made a full recovery from a recent neck injury, and explained Miguel Vargas was on the postseason roster due to his “hit tool,” yet the team turned to Austin Barnes as a pinch-hitter against the San Diego Padres in Game 2 of the National League Division Series.
