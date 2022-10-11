ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chandler, AZ

kjzz.org

Gas prices tick down in Arizona despite national increase

Gas prices in Arizona have started to tick down a bit since oil refineries in California went offline for expected and unexpected maintenance. The state’s average prices have fallen 3 cents since a week ago. The biggest relief came to the Phoenix and Scottsdale areas. Since areas like Tucson get their oil from Texas, they did not see the same rapid jumps as other parts of the state.
Chandler, AZ
ABC 15 News

NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire (10/16)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Jobertising.com has partnered with some of Gilbert's best companies to bring you the East Valley Career Fair at the DoubleTree by Hilton Phoenix-Gilbert, located at 1800 South SanTan Village Parkway, Gilbert, AZ 85295. Hundreds of local jobs will be up for grabs. The job fair is taking place on Tuesday, October 18, 2022), from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Make sure to bring plenty of resumes and dress ready to interview. Attendance is free for job seekers. To register please click here. Some of the featured companies include MICROCHIP Technologies, Fry's Food Stores, Shamrock Foods Company, Parker & Sons, State of Arizona, Arizona Department of Economic Security, Arizona @ Work, Hilton Hotels, State Farm and many more.
GILBERT, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Ashley Furniture spends $2.7M for land near new Costco

Ashley Furniture recently paid $2.7 million for 3.4 acres on a retail development near the new Costco at Ellsworth and Queen Creek roads in Queen Creek. According to data by Valley real estate tracker vizzda.com. Ashley Real Estate LLC, a subsidiary of Ashley Furniture Industries, bought the land from Vestar Queen Creek Crossing LLC and is proposing a 45,000-square-foot retail building on the site as part of a proposed development of 138,782 square feet of retail space.
QUEEN CREEK, AZ
West Valley View

Long-awaited Downtown Goodyear plans detailed

The city of Goodyear and investment company Globe Corporation have detailed their plans to develop the downtown area. The site, called GSQ, spans approximately 150 acres north of McDowell Road between Bullard Avenue and PebbleCreek Parkway in the country’s ninth-fastest growing city. In the coming years, the area will include a mixed-use, walkable urban center featuring a range of amenities that have been highly anticipated by the community.
GOODYEAR, AZ
KTAR.com

Semiconductor materials company breaks ground on new Mesa plant

PHOENIX — A semiconductor materials company broke ground on a new manufacturing plant in Mesa last week. JX Nippon Mining & Metals USA, Inc. completed a $29 million land acquisition in April for its new base of operations, which is expected to begin operating by early 2024, the city of Mesa said in a press release.
MESA, AZ
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

Scottsdale is the Best City in the U.S. for Golfers, Report

Every golfer has their favorite local venue. Whether they go there to play 18 holes, practice their short game, or watch the world’s best, these places can be like a second home to the avid golfer. But some cities score better for golfers than others. In the effort to...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Worker answering phone before touching pizza dough among violations uncovered by Maricopa County health inspectors

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

Aircraft end-of-life facility opens in Pinal County

COOLIDGE, AZ — A United Kingdom-based company will start tearing apart airplanes in a new facility south of the Valley at the Coolidge Municipal Airport. Ecube, which has facilities in Wales and in Spain, announced this month it started its operations in Coolidge — making it the only aircraft end-of-life solutions company that operates in both Europe and North America.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
northcentralnews.net

Uptown Camelback Target hopes to reopen ‘within the next week’

North Central shoppers who have missed being able to access the Phoenix Uptown Camelback Target store may not have much longer to wait for its reopening. The store, located on the southeast corner of 16th Street and Camelback Road, was closed at the end of September due to a fire.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

New sports institute opens in East Mesa

An Army veteran and a college gymnast walked into a physical therapist’s office and walked out with a new business idea. And as a result, Arizona Performance officially opened its 5,600-square-foot sports performance facility in East Mesa on Oct. 1. Founders Dr. Julie Cortina and Larry Ortega know the...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

First Alert Weather: Rain likely for the Phoenix area this weekend

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — We have a First Alert for a significant change in our weather this weekend, with rain and thunderstorms becoming likely. The quiet weather pattern we’ve had the last week is about to change from warm and dry to wet and cool. That’s because of a slow-moving storm system off the coast of California that will begin moving toward Arizona late Friday and the leading edge arriving Saturday afternoon. In the meantime, temperatures around the Valley Thursday were running in the mid-90s and that’s where we’ll be on Friday. Overnight lows Friday will be in the upper-60s to low-70s.
PHOENIX, AZ

