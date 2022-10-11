Read full article on original website
2022 NiteFlite Golf Tournament and Gala to Benefit Saguaros Children's CharitiesElaina VerhoffScottsdale, AZ
Camelot Homes Announces Sales for New Aura Luxury Community in ScottsdaleElaina VerhoffScottsdale, AZ
Your guide to a family friendly Halloween in PhoenixGrace LiebermanPhoenix, AZ
New York-Style Pizza Joint Now OpenGreyson FPeoria, AZ
Phoenix sells land for new freeway, despite funding 'uncertainty' to build it
PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Transportation has recently spent $1.5 million for land in Phoenix to build a new freeway that cuts through Tolleson and Avondale. On Wednesday, the Phoenix City Council voted to sell 86 acres of vacant land to ADOT for construction of the proposed State Route 30 project.
kjzz.org
Gas prices tick down in Arizona despite national increase
Gas prices in Arizona have started to tick down a bit since oil refineries in California went offline for expected and unexpected maintenance. The state’s average prices have fallen 3 cents since a week ago. The biggest relief came to the Phoenix and Scottsdale areas. Since areas like Tucson get their oil from Texas, they did not see the same rapid jumps as other parts of the state.
AZFamily
More home buyers asking sellers to cover cost of paying down points
Inflation is driving up pet care costs but On Your Side looks at easy ways to save some money. Over the past five years, more than a quarter of a million people have taken a trip to the hospital because of an incident involving an e-scooter, an e-bike or a hoverboard.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
ABC 15 News
NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire (10/16)
Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Jobertising.com has partnered with some of Gilbert's best companies to bring you the East Valley Career Fair at the DoubleTree by Hilton Phoenix-Gilbert, located at 1800 South SanTan Village Parkway, Gilbert, AZ 85295. Hundreds of local jobs will be up for grabs. The job fair is taking place on Tuesday, October 18, 2022), from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Make sure to bring plenty of resumes and dress ready to interview. Attendance is free for job seekers. To register please click here. Some of the featured companies include MICROCHIP Technologies, Fry's Food Stores, Shamrock Foods Company, Parker & Sons, State of Arizona, Arizona Department of Economic Security, Arizona @ Work, Hilton Hotels, State Farm and many more.
East Valley Tribune
Ashley Furniture spends $2.7M for land near new Costco
Ashley Furniture recently paid $2.7 million for 3.4 acres on a retail development near the new Costco at Ellsworth and Queen Creek roads in Queen Creek. According to data by Valley real estate tracker vizzda.com. Ashley Real Estate LLC, a subsidiary of Ashley Furniture Industries, bought the land from Vestar Queen Creek Crossing LLC and is proposing a 45,000-square-foot retail building on the site as part of a proposed development of 138,782 square feet of retail space.
AZFamily
Phoenix renters asking for lawmakers to help stabilize rising rent prices
The crash happened near 24th Street and Baseline Road around 5 p.m. It is illegal to ask for money in an “aggressive manner” in any public space, public bus or stop, and within 50 feet of a bank, ATM, or check cashing business. True Crime Arizona: "The Last...
West Valley View
Long-awaited Downtown Goodyear plans detailed
The city of Goodyear and investment company Globe Corporation have detailed their plans to develop the downtown area. The site, called GSQ, spans approximately 150 acres north of McDowell Road between Bullard Avenue and PebbleCreek Parkway in the country’s ninth-fastest growing city. In the coming years, the area will include a mixed-use, walkable urban center featuring a range of amenities that have been highly anticipated by the community.
1 Arizona City Ranks Among America's Best Cities For Driving
WalletHub ranked the 100 largest US cities based on driver-friendliness.
Phoenix moving forward with plans to sell 86 acres for future freeway
After postponing the sale of 86 acres twice in the past year, it appears the city of Phoenix will move forward with selling property near the Salt River to ADOT.
Hash Kitchen Unveils Details for Two New Locations in Gilbert and Peoria
Helmed by ‘hospitality visionary,’ Chef Joey Maggiore, Hash Kitchen has all but disrupted the traditional brunch scene with its build-your-own Bloody Mary bar and weekend DJs.
KTAR.com
Semiconductor materials company breaks ground on new Mesa plant
PHOENIX — A semiconductor materials company broke ground on a new manufacturing plant in Mesa last week. JX Nippon Mining & Metals USA, Inc. completed a $29 million land acquisition in April for its new base of operations, which is expected to begin operating by early 2024, the city of Mesa said in a press release.
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
Scottsdale is the Best City in the U.S. for Golfers, Report
Every golfer has their favorite local venue. Whether they go there to play 18 holes, practice their short game, or watch the world’s best, these places can be like a second home to the avid golfer. But some cities score better for golfers than others. In the effort to...
AZFamily
On Your Side Update: Speed hump finally removed by the City of Phoenix
More home buyers asking sellers to cover cost of paying down points. Some potential home buyers are buying down their interest rate to make the monthly payment more affordable. How to cut costs on pet care. Updated: 21 hours ago. |. Inflation is driving up pet care costs but On...
AZFamily
Worker answering phone before touching pizza dough among violations uncovered by Maricopa County health inspectors
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
12news.com
After a period of pleasant weather, Arizona weather pattern will switch to rain and cool temps this weekend
ARIZONA, USA — We’re saying goodbye to the sunshine and 90s this weekend as rain moves into the desert southwest. Models are trending wetter, with higher rain totals now expected around metro Phoenix, and the arrival time will be mid-late morning. Here’s an hour-by-hour chance for rain in...
ABC 15 News
Aircraft end-of-life facility opens in Pinal County
COOLIDGE, AZ — A United Kingdom-based company will start tearing apart airplanes in a new facility south of the Valley at the Coolidge Municipal Airport. Ecube, which has facilities in Wales and in Spain, announced this month it started its operations in Coolidge — making it the only aircraft end-of-life solutions company that operates in both Europe and North America.
northcentralnews.net
Uptown Camelback Target hopes to reopen ‘within the next week’
North Central shoppers who have missed being able to access the Phoenix Uptown Camelback Target store may not have much longer to wait for its reopening. The store, located on the southeast corner of 16th Street and Camelback Road, was closed at the end of September due to a fire.
East Valley Tribune
New sports institute opens in East Mesa
An Army veteran and a college gymnast walked into a physical therapist’s office and walked out with a new business idea. And as a result, Arizona Performance officially opened its 5,600-square-foot sports performance facility in East Mesa on Oct. 1. Founders Dr. Julie Cortina and Larry Ortega know the...
AZFamily
First Alert Weather: Rain likely for the Phoenix area this weekend
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — We have a First Alert for a significant change in our weather this weekend, with rain and thunderstorms becoming likely. The quiet weather pattern we’ve had the last week is about to change from warm and dry to wet and cool. That’s because of a slow-moving storm system off the coast of California that will begin moving toward Arizona late Friday and the leading edge arriving Saturday afternoon. In the meantime, temperatures around the Valley Thursday were running in the mid-90s and that’s where we’ll be on Friday. Overnight lows Friday will be in the upper-60s to low-70s.
