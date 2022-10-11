Read full article on original website
Padres beat Dodgers in Game 2 of NLDS
The matchup now heads back to San Diego for Game 3 on Friday with the series tied 1-1.
FOX Sports
Dodgers and Padres square off to begin NLDS
San Diego Padres (89-73, second in the NL West during the regular season) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (111-51, first in the NL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Mike Clevinger (0-0); Dodgers: Julio Urias (17-7, 2.21 ERA, .96 WHIP, 166 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -227, Padres +186;...
Dodgers rally behind Trea Turner's leadoff home run, beat Padres in NLDS Game 1
Trea Turner's leadoff home run set the tone for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who defeated their NL West rival San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the NLDS on Tuesday night.
Padres even the NLDS at 1-1 with win at Dodger Stadium
The National League Division Series is now tied at 1-1 after the Padres took Game 2 with a 5-3 win at Dodger Stadium.
Goose stops play during Dodgers-Padres NLDS Game 2 as staff chase it down
A rogue goose found its way on to the field at Dodger Stadium as it stopped play between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres in Game 2 of the NLDS.
PHOTOS - Dodgers beat Padres 5-3 in Game 1 of the NLDS
Dodgers beat Padres 5-3 in Game 1 of the NLDS
Dodgers To Face Padres in Game 2 of Division Series at Dodger Stadium
The Los Angeles Dodgers will seek to take a two games-to-none lead when they face the San Diego Padres Wednesday in Game 2 of a National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium.
Dodgers: Dave Roberts Explains Pinch Hitting Austin Barnes for Cody Bellinger
With two outs in the bottom of the eighth inning, the Dodgers had runners on first and second with Padres closer Josh Hader on the mound. Cody Bellinger’s spot in the lineup came up, and with the lefty killer Hader on the mound, L.A. manager Dave Roberts chose to pinch-hit for Bellinger.
Padres finalize roster for NLDS matchup against Dodgers
The San Diego Padres will have 13 pitchers and 13 position players on their roster for the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Elliott: Dodgers must find ways to generate runs off the Padres' bullpen — and fast
The Dodgers are struggling against an immaculate San Diego Padres bullpen that has allowed four hits and no runs over the first two games of the NLDS.
