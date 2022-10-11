ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Rose Festival brings millions of dollars into Tyler

By Tori Bean
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SxJGA_0iV7zwN500

TYLER, Texas ( KETK ) – In just a few days, it is estimated that 100,000 people will be attending the Texas Rose Festival.

LIST: Texas Rose Festival queens throughout the years

While they’re in town, they usually spend a lot of money during the three-day celebration.

“Tourism dollars are the best dollars because that’s new, that’s what we call new money,” said Susan Travis, Vice President of Tourism at Visit Tyler.

Travis said the city sees a big impact from the Texas Rose Festival .

“These are people from outside of our city, outside of our county that don’t live here, that bring their money in that they earned somewhere else… into our city,” Travis said. “They spend it here, they leave it here. Those tourism dollars have more impact on our city than the normal dollars that are spent.”

Stop and smell the roses: Behind the extravagant florals of the Texas Rose Festival

That extra money is put back into local businesses, making it huge for Tyler.

“We probably have close to 100,000 people that do come to town and take a part in one thing or another,” said Liz Ballard, Executive Director of the Texas Rose Festival.

Travis said last year’s event brought in more than $2.6 million.

“A lot of people think that’s dollars like we made $3 million on the event, but that’s not what that means. It’s just, it’s really the impact of the people that are working and the people that are getting business, extra business, from that,” said Travis.

Ballard said they are already preparing for a bigger year . She said there has been an increased interest in this year’s event, and enthusiasm and ticket sales for the coronation have been “amazing.”

Where to watch the 89th Texas Rose Festival Parade

“We got a lot of tourism buses that are coming in, I’ve got school groups from outside of the Tyler community that are coming,” said Ballard.

More vendors, floats and tourists are expected.

“Y’all come on out, everyone come out, it’s a great, it’s going to be a beautiful weekend, so we’re excited,” said Travis.

Organizers of this year’s Rose Festival said they hope people will be impressed with Tyler’s hospitality and learn about the city’s long history as the rose capital.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G8A1G_0iV7zwN500

KETK is a local sponsor of the Texas Rose Festival.

The Texas Rose Festival began in 1933 and is steeped in tradition. To catch up on all the excitement, scan the QR code pictured here.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

