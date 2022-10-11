ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

FOX Sports

Astros take 1-0 lead into ALDS Game 2 against Mariners

Seattle Mariners (90-72, second in the AL West during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (8-6, 2.99 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 167 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (17-6, 2.77 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 194 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:...
SEATTLE, WA
The Crawfish Boxes

The Astros’ 26-man ALDS Roster

The 26-man roster chosen to oppose the Seattle Mariners contains a few mild surprises. No left-handed reliever. Will Smith was left off the roster. Rookies David Hensley and Hunter Brown are in. Reliever Phil Maton is out. The Astros went with only 12 pitchers for this 5-game series. Here is...
HOUSTON, TX
ESPN

Astros relievers Will Smith, Phil Maton left off ALDS roster

Houston Astros reliever Phil Maton will not pitch again this postseason after breaking a bone in a finger on his pitching hand while punching his locker last week, he said Tuesday. Maton, who had a 3.84 ERA in 67 games this season, on Tuesday told reporters that he had surgery...
HOUSTON, TX
