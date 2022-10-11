This week, the building that we all refer to as the Sapulpa Herald building is scheduled to be torn down. It is part of the city’s plan for the alleyway redesign. Here is a look at the past and the significance the building at 16 South Park St has had in the town’s history. Within the building, many people have come and gone over the years. The people in the building had written many stories, snippets, tales, and highlights of our city and surrounding area. The address and its building that shared a million stories has a history, too.

SAPULPA, OK ・ 3 DAYS AGO