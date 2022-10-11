ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claremore, OK

Comments / 2

danette erickson
1d ago

Yes we are so proud that they chose downtown Claremore to film a Christmas Movie!!!!! I work at Boom -A-Rang Diner and we are gonna stay open the entire time that they are filming!!!!! This is so exciting!!!! The film crew even came in and ate!!!! We couldnt be more proud of our small town to be recognized!!!!

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
news9.com

Watch: 'Vintage Market Days' Coming To Creek County

More than 100 merchants are setting up shop with all kinds of unique items for Vintage Market Days in Kellyville. The event kicks off on Friday at the Creek County Fairgrounds. It is one of 60 similar events in 25 states this season supporting small businesses and local merchants around...
CREEK COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Man Seen on Arson Charge Due to Breakup

Austin Lynn Floyd was seen in Washington County Court today for a charge stemming to when he was picked up in April on an arson charge. After a call was made to the Dewey PD that a t-shirt was lit on fire and let on a front porch. While police were en route, police were advised the subject was walking south on Ponca and was shirtless, and he was picked up.
DEWEY, OK
KTUL

Oklahoma Highway Patrol reminds drivers to pull over after trooper-involved crash

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is sharing another example of the dangers involved with drivers don't move over for flashing lights on the roadway. Early Tuesday morning, an OHP trooper was providing traffic control assistance on a jackknifed semi-truck on I-35 in Cleveland County, when his vehicle was struck by another semi-truck pulling double trailers.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Claremore, OK
Claremore, OK
Entertainment
Claremore, OK
Government
City
Snow, OK
Local
Oklahoma Entertainment
KLAW 101

Take a Look Inside This Haunted Oklahoma Historical Home

With Halloween just around the corner now is the perfect time to plan a trip to visit the historic and allegedly haunted 'Tulsa Cave House' for some fall fun! If you've never heard of it before, it's a Sooner State landmark!. Close to downtown Tulsa, you can't miss it, it's...
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Christmas#Fake Snow
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

New book shows unseen images of ‘The Outsiders’

TULSA, Okla. — A new book from The Outsiders House features never-before-seen photos from the set of the famous movie filmed in Tulsa. “The Outsiders ‘Rare and Unseen’” contains 148 previously unpublished photos from the set and behind the scenes of “The Outsiders”, shot by world-renowned photographer David Burnett.
sapulpatimes.com

This Week in Sapulpa History: The Building of a Million Stories

This week, the building that we all refer to as the Sapulpa Herald building is scheduled to be torn down. It is part of the city’s plan for the alleyway redesign. Here is a look at the past and the significance the building at 16 South Park St has had in the town’s history. Within the building, many people have come and gone over the years. The people in the building had written many stories, snippets, tales, and highlights of our city and surrounding area. The address and its building that shared a million stories has a history, too.
SAPULPA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Movies
KTUL

Okmulgee police searching for man who burglarized convenience store

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Okmulgee Police Department is searching for a man they say stole a large amount of cigarettes from a convenience store in Okmulgee. At 1:40 a.m. Tuesday morning, police say they were dispatched to a gas station at 6th Street and Highway 75 and discovered the front window had been broken and the store had been burglarized.
OKMULGEE, OK
KRMG

Two taken to the hospital after rollover accident

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — A man and a woman were taken to the hospital after a accident in north Tulsa Thursday morning, Tulsa police said. Police responded to 56th Street North between Lewis and Highway 75 around 7 a.m. The woman told police she saw something in the road...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Police say stolen U-Haul involved in east Tulsa car crash

TULSA, Okla. — A car crash involving a stolen moving truck, according to Tulsa police, closed lanes of an east Tulsa intersection Wednesday morning. A U-Haul was seen off the side of the road, and a black car was seen with damage to its hood at East 31st Street and South 177th East Avenue in east Tulsa.
TULSA, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Now 48 hours: 4 missing men on bicycles

OKMULGEE, Okla. — Now 48 hours. Two days since four men went missing from this small town about 30 miles south of Tulsa. And all men were on bicycles. Okmulgee Police Department say in a media release, Mark Chastain, 32, of Okmulgee, Billy Chastain, 30, of Okmulgee and Mike Sparks, 32, of Okmulgee were reported missing by Mark Chastain’s wife....
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Calaveras back open in Kendall Whittier after more than 2 years

TULSA, Okla. — If you’ve been to the Tulsa Farmers Market you’ve likely noticed the corner Mexican restaurant closed month after month, year after year. Calaveras Mexican Grill was closed for about two and a half years, transitioning at first to take out only during the pandemic. Soon after, the restaurant utilized their food truck as well, booking events such as Mayfest and Dia De Los Muertos.
TULSA, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Man Arrested for Using Bat to Confront Alleged Thief

Three men were involved in an altercation last week over an alleged theft but only one of them was charged with aggravated assault and battery after a baseball bat was used during the fight. Martin Lee Scott of Bartlesville was arraigned at the Washington County Courthouse on Friday, October 7...

Comments / 0

Community Policy