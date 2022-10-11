Read full article on original website
Related
We Teamed up with TriState Alert to Provide Vital Voting information for Franklin County
Pennsylvania looks to be one of the biggest battleground states in the 2022 Midterm elections. While this is highlighted by the battle for retiring US Senator Pat Toomey’s seat in the upper chamber of the federal legislative branch, down ballot races, domestic governors races and more are becoming increasingly important to all voters. That is why News Talk 1037FM, TriState Alert, and the Franklin County Free Press have joined together to bring the information you need to vote to you at VoteInPA.com.
abc27.com
Franklin County Commissioners approves bridge replacement plan
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Franklin County Commissioners announced on Thursday, Oct 13 that they have approved a bridge replacement and maintenance plan that ensures the future safety of bridges throughout the county through at least 2029. The plan does not include raising the property tax or vehicle registration...
wfmd.com
Thurmont Commissioner Criticizes Citizens Group Collecting Signatures Against Annexation
Envision Thurmont hopes to put the Simmers Annexation before the voters in a referendum. Thurmont Town Commissioner Bill Buehrer (Photo from town website) Thurmont, Md (KM) An effort by Thurmont citizens to collect signatures to put an annexation on a referendum has come under criticism from a town official. Commissioner Bill Ruehrer says it’s the right of organizations like Envision Thurmont to express their opposition to the Simmers annexation. But during Tuesday’s Town Commissioners’ meeting, Buehrer said the Town has been working on this proposed incorporation for several years, and no one showed up at Planning and Zoning meetings when it was discussed.
Shamaine Daniels, running against Scott Perry, takes questions from PennLive editorial board: Watch
Editor’s note: For the latest on candidates, campaigns and voters, subscribe to our weekly Elections 2022 newsletter at www.pennlive.com/newsletters and to our daily text alerts. Shamaine Daniels, the Democrat running in the 10th U.S. House district, will participate in a virtual meeting with PennLive’s editorial board that will be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Max E Creager obituary 1932~2022
Dr. Max E Creager, 89, a resident of Menno Haven Retirement Community, Chambersburg, PA and formerly of Waynesboro, PA passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, in the emergency room of the Chambersburg Hospital. Born October 20, 1932 in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late Benjamin Ray...
abc27.com
Chambersburg renovates Memorial Park Playground
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Chambersburg officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the renovations at the Memorial Park playground on Wednesday, Oct. 12. New inclusive equipment means the playground now caters to children who use wheelchairs as well. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27...
Franklin County: Election security measures in place
Election security is taken very seriously in Franklin County . A new video on the county’s Voter/Election webpage reviews the six layers of security in place for the General Election:. Physical Controls. System Hardening. User Authentication. Encryption. Data Integrity Validation. Audit Logs & Trails. Here are some additional details...
Popular central Pennsylvania hawk watch donated to Pennsylvania Game Commission
The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners recently approved the transfer of Waggoner’s Gap Hawk Watch near Carlisle into the Game Commission’s state game lands system. The 137 acres in Lower Frankford Township, Cumberland County, and Spring Township, Perry County, has been an active site for migratory bird data collection for 68 years. It is the second-oldest hawk watch in the U.S. after Hawk Mountain Sanctuary in Berks and Schuylkill counties.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Grubic retirement announced
Robert C. Grubic, P.E., Chief Executive Officer with Herbert, Rowland & Grubic, Inc. (HRG), will retire at the end of the year. Grubic will continue as chairman of the firm’s board of directors, however. Grubic’s career with HRG spans 49 years and has seen significant growth from a small,...
wfmd.com
Stronghold Says It Will Close Sugarloaf Mt. To The Public If Treasured Landscape Management Plan, Overlay Are Adopted
A decision on the plan by the Frederick County Council is expected next week. Sugarloaf Mountain. (Photo from Stronghold Corporation) Frederick, Md (KM) Apparently, the Stronghold Corporation will be making good on its threat to close Sugarloaf Mountain to the public. During a public hearing Tuesday night before the Frederick County Council, Attorney Noel Manello, who represents Stronghold, said his client will close the mountain to the public if the Sugarloaf Landscape Management Plan and the rural overlay are adopted. “And I understand from our general counsel, Mr. Clay Martz, that he’s in discussion with the County Sheriff’s Office as to the optimal locations to posting no trespassing on the property and enforcement of same,”: he said.
Washington Examiner
Forty-five percent of Montgomery County students identified as nonbinary in survey
Officials in Montgomery County Public Schools are pushing back on reports that the district has seen a significant increase in nonbinary students after a picture of a slide revealing district data from counseling surveys circulated online. A picture of the slide was shared on Twitter by Elicia Eberhart-Bliss, the acting...
Harrisburg ponders fate of abandoned William Penn High School as building deteriorates
Harrisburg School District cannot continue to avoid the issue of the abandoned and deteriorating William Penn High School, the district’s administration told the school board Tuesday night, expressing the need to “open a dialogue” about the property’s ultimate fate. While the district has not made any...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
United Way of Franklin County Hosts 26th Annual Community Expo
One of the most exciting networking events in Franklin County, the Community Information Expo, will take place next Thursday, October 13,from 10 am to 2 pm, at the Chambersburg Recreation Center. Admission and parking are free, and the event is open to the public. Hosted by United Way of Franklin...
The 107th Dillsburg Farmers Fair kicks off this week
DILLSBURG, Pa. — The 107th year of the Dillsburg Farmers Fair kicked off Monday, and will run through Oct. 15. The Dillsburg community and visitors from all over will be welcomed with familiar favorites all week long. The fair kicked off with an opening ceremony and remarks from Dillsburg...
Pa. Farm Show Complex to host job fair to fill dozens of positions
The Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex and Expo Center will be holding a job fair this week. The job fair will be held in two sessions from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at the complex at 2300 N. Cameron St. in Harrisburg. Participants should enter through the Maclay Street Lobby.
Critics warn expedited procurement for Western Maryland Hospital Center is veiled attempt at privatization
Supporters of Western Maryland Hospital Center once again battle to keep the 65-year-old facility open. The post Critics warn expedited procurement for Western Maryland Hospital Center is veiled attempt at privatization appeared first on Maryland Matters.
From boardroom foes to lunchtime friends, these Pa. school board members build trust one meal at a time
A York County school board may be the last group that comes to mind when thinking of people who can find common ground on tough issues. 3 board members from York Suburban School District are changing that — one lunch at a time. Sam Dunklau. Rich Robinson had only...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland school systems deciding the future of snow days for students
Taking a snow day off from school is a dream for most students, but thanks to virtual learning made popular during the coronavirus pandemic, at least some of those days may not be as fun after all. The first day of winter is more than two months away, but it...
ems1.com
New Md. fire & EMS department ready to begin hiring career members
CARROLL COUNTY, Md. — Carroll County's Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department, which was officially established two years ago this month, is now ready to start hiring new career personnel, according to Director Michael Robinson Sr. "Over the past year, the [department] has made significant progress to create infrastructure,...
Marshalls to open another store in Cumberland County
Marshalls is opening a second store in Cumberland County. The new store will open at the Shippensburg Shopping Center in Shippensburg Township on Nov. 10, according to the retailer’s website.
fcfreepress
Chambersburg, PA
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
471K+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to revitalize the local news of Franklin County. We are committed to objective and honest reporting.https://fcfreepress.com/
Comments / 1