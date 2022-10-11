ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, PA

We Teamed up with TriState Alert to Provide Vital Voting information for Franklin County

Pennsylvania looks to be one of the biggest battleground states in the 2022 Midterm elections. While this is highlighted by the battle for retiring US Senator Pat Toomey’s seat in the upper chamber of the federal legislative branch, down ballot races, domestic governors races and more are becoming increasingly important to all voters. That is why News Talk 1037FM, TriState Alert, and the Franklin County Free Press have joined together to bring the information you need to vote to you at VoteInPA.com.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Franklin County Commissioners approves bridge replacement plan

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Franklin County Commissioners announced on Thursday, Oct 13 that they have approved a bridge replacement and maintenance plan that ensures the future safety of bridges throughout the county through at least 2029. The plan does not include raising the property tax or vehicle registration...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
wfmd.com

Thurmont Commissioner Criticizes Citizens Group Collecting Signatures Against Annexation

Envision Thurmont hopes to put the Simmers Annexation before the voters in a referendum. Thurmont Town Commissioner Bill Buehrer (Photo from town website) Thurmont, Md (KM) An effort by Thurmont citizens to collect signatures to put an annexation on a referendum has come under criticism from a town official. Commissioner Bill Ruehrer says it’s the right of organizations like Envision Thurmont to express their opposition to the Simmers annexation. But during Tuesday’s Town Commissioners’ meeting, Buehrer said the Town has been working on this proposed incorporation for several years, and no one showed up at Planning and Zoning meetings when it was discussed.
THURMONT, MD
fcfreepress

Max E Creager obituary 1932~2022

Dr. Max E Creager, 89, a resident of Menno Haven Retirement Community, Chambersburg, PA and formerly of Waynesboro, PA passed away unexpectedly, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, in the emergency room of the Chambersburg Hospital. Born October 20, 1932 in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of the late Benjamin Ray...
WAYNESBORO, PA
abc27.com

Chambersburg renovates Memorial Park Playground

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Chambersburg officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the renovations at the Memorial Park playground on Wednesday, Oct. 12. New inclusive equipment means the playground now caters to children who use wheelchairs as well. Get severe weather alerts with newsletters and push alerts from the abc27...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Popular central Pennsylvania hawk watch donated to Pennsylvania Game Commission

The Pennsylvania Board of Game Commissioners recently approved the transfer of Waggoner’s Gap Hawk Watch near Carlisle into the Game Commission’s state game lands system. The 137 acres in Lower Frankford Township, Cumberland County, and Spring Township, Perry County, has been an active site for migratory bird data collection for 68 years. It is the second-oldest hawk watch in the U.S. after Hawk Mountain Sanctuary in Berks and Schuylkill counties.
CARLISLE, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breakfast#Politics State#Politics Local#Green Grove Gardens#R S V P
fcfreepress

Grubic retirement announced

Robert C. Grubic, P.E., Chief Executive Officer with Herbert, Rowland & Grubic, Inc. (HRG), will retire at the end of the year. Grubic will continue as chairman of the firm’s board of directors, however. Grubic’s career with HRG spans 49 years and has seen significant growth from a small,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wfmd.com

Stronghold Says It Will Close Sugarloaf Mt. To The Public If Treasured Landscape Management Plan, Overlay Are Adopted

A decision on the plan by the Frederick County Council is expected next week. Sugarloaf Mountain. (Photo from Stronghold Corporation) Frederick, Md (KM) Apparently, the Stronghold Corporation will be making good on its threat to close Sugarloaf Mountain to the public. During a public hearing Tuesday night before the Frederick County Council, Attorney Noel Manello, who represents Stronghold, said his client will close the mountain to the public if the Sugarloaf Landscape Management Plan and the rural overlay are adopted. “And I understand from our general counsel, Mr. Clay Martz, that he’s in discussion with the County Sheriff’s Office as to the optimal locations to posting no trespassing on the property and enforcement of same,”: he said.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
News Break
Politics
FOX 43

The 107th Dillsburg Farmers Fair kicks off this week

DILLSBURG, Pa. — The 107th year of the Dillsburg Farmers Fair kicked off Monday, and will run through Oct. 15. The Dillsburg community and visitors from all over will be welcomed with familiar favorites all week long. The fair kicked off with an opening ceremony and remarks from Dillsburg...
DILLSBURG, PA
ems1.com

New Md. fire & EMS department ready to begin hiring career members

CARROLL COUNTY, Md. — Carroll County's Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department, which was officially established two years ago this month, is now ready to start hiring new career personnel, according to Director Michael Robinson Sr. "Over the past year, the [department] has made significant progress to create infrastructure,...
CARROLL COUNTY, MD
