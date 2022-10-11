Read full article on original website
Man Arrested For Allegedly Robbing Four Banks Over Two Months
A 32-year-old man who allegedly robbed four banks over a two-month period was arrested in Long Beach Wednesday. Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department learned of the robberies, which occurred within close proximity to one another and involved a suspect giving a demand note to a teller before fleeing the scene, authorities said.
Authorities Investigating After Man Found Dead in South Gate
A man was killed Tuesday in an unincorporated area of South Gate and sheriff’s detectives are assisting the South Gate Police Department with the investigation. Deputies were called at 1:19 a.m. to the 2500 block of Indiana Avenue, east of Alameda Street where they found the victim, said the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Suspect in Fatal Palm Springs Crash Charged with Murder
A Los Angeles man suspected of causing a fatal Palm Springs crash in July while under the influence was charged with murder Wednesday. Kevin Atteberry, 57, was additionally charged with two felony counts, one each of driving under the influence of alcohol causing great bodily injury and DUI of alcohol with .08% or more causing great bodily injury, as well as two misdemeanor counts, one each of a hit and run with property damage and driving with a suspended or revoked license, according to court records.
Man Suspected of Stalking, Indecent Exposure in Moreno Valley Arrested
A 32-year-old man suspected of stalking two victims and indecent exposure in Moreno Valley was arrested Wednesday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Moreno Valley Station arrested Armando Richard Garcia of Moreno Valley after investigators say they were able to link two similar incidents to him, Sgt. Alfredo Medina said.
Man, 64, Reported Missing in Lynwood
Authorities sought the public’s help Wednesday to find a man with schizophrenia who went missing in Lynwood. Ronald Edward Morrow, 64, was last seen about 5 p.m. Monday in the 3600 block of East Imperial Highway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Morrow is white, 6-feet-1-inch...
Police: Motorist Killed in Corona Crash Was Driving Too Fast
A 42-year-old motorist who was killed after crashing near a Corona intersection was apparently speeding before losing control and going off the road, authorities said Wednesday. David Knoefler of Riverside was fatally injured at about 6:15 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of North Smith Avenue, near Pleasant View Avenue,...
Authorities Looking for Homicide Suspect in South LA Area
A homicide suspect was being sought Wednesday in the South Los Angeles area, police said. Authorities went to 97th Street and Success Avenue at about 7:40 a.m. to serve a warrant, but the suspect was not found, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The man was reportedly seen running...
Pedestrian Hit by Car and Killed in Long Beach
A man apparently lying on a street in Long Beach was hit by a car and killed, authorities said Wednesday. Officers were sent to Studebaker Road and Spring Street at about 11:55 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene. Information...
Man Charged with Murder for Disappearance, Death of San Jacinto Woman
A convicted felon accused of killing and hiding the remains of a 27-year-old San Jacinto woman and her unborn child was charged Tuesday with two counts of first-degree murder. Angel Martine McIntire, 28, of Beaumont was arrested Friday following a nearly two-year Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the disappearance of Diana Perez Gonzalez.
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash in Marina del Rey
A motorcyclist was killed Thursday after a crash in Marina del Rey. The crash was reported at 12:04 a.m. and officers from the California Highway Patrol responded to Via Marina and Marquesas Way where they found the victim, CHP Officer Patrick Kimball told City News Service. The victim was pronounced...
Man Who Was Wrongfully Convicted of Murder Sues LA County Sheriff’s Department
A Long Beach man who spent more than two decades behind bars for a murder he did not commit filed suit Thursday in federal court against the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and more than a dozen of its deputies for allegedly conspiring to frame him by suppressing evidence and fabricating eyewitness accounts.
Man Convicted of Killing Girlfriend in Santa Ana
A 44-year-old man was convicted Wednesday of strangling and stabbing his girlfriend to death with a screwdriver in their Santa Ana apartment nearly five years ago. Prentis John Hill was convicted of second-degree murder with a sentencing enhancement for the personal use of a deadly weapon. Hill is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 28.
Three Men Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Catalytic Converters
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of felony catalytic converter theft, Burbank police said Wednesday. Jesus Garciaramos, 26, of Sun Valley, Herbert Terceroescobar, 40, of Los Angeles, and 29-year-old Victor Trujillo, 29, of Los Angeles, were arrested Tuesday and booked on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grand theft, according to Sgt. Brent Fekety of the Burbank Police Department.
Suspect Arrested In Assault, Robbery At Culver City Homeless Encampment
A 35-year-old man was in custody Monday for allegedly assaulting and robbing a man at a homeless encampment in Culver City. Officers were called to a Shell Gas Station at 3801 Sepulveda Blvd., near Tellefson Park, at about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday on reports of a man with a wound to the head, according to the Culver City Police Department.
LASD: Sisters, 9 and 11, Reported Missing in Lancaster, Possibly With Uncle
Two sisters, ages 9 and 11, were reported missing from Lancaster and may be with their uncle, and authorities Wednesday sought the public’s help to find them. Julia Cherrie Brown, 9, and Jewel Precious Brown, 11, were last seen about 4 p.m. Tuesday on the 43500 block of 17th Street West, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Fire Damages Riverside Mobile Home, Crews Rescue Occupant
A fire in a Riverside mobile home park Thursday caused major damage to one of the units, from which the resident was rescued by firefighters. The blaze was reported at 10:15 a.m. in the 4000 block of Pierce Street, just north of the Riverside (91) Freeway, in the Meadows Mobile Park, according to the Riverside Fire Department.
Driver Killed in Collision with Big Rig on I-10 in Cabazon Identified
Authorities Wednesday identified a 22-year-old man who was killed in a collision between a sedan and tractor-trailer on Interstate 10 in Cabazon. The fatality occurred about 1:45 p.m. on westbound I-10, just east of Morongo Trail, according to the California Highway Patrol. According to the CHP, the driver of the...
Police Seek Suspect Who Assaulted 14-Year-Old at El Sereno Park
Police Tuesday sought the public’s help to identify and locate the man who sexually assaulted a 14-year-old in El Sereno Park. The Los Angeles Police Department “received information of a sexual assault investigation” Tuesday, according to a department statement. The suspect approached the victim and threatened them...
Authorities Investigating Call of Shooter at Monrovia School
Authorities Thursday were investigating a call, believed by officials to be not credible, regarding an active shooter at Monrovia High School. According to a statement early Thursday afternoon from the city of Monrovia, Monrovia police “received a single call of an active shooter at Monrovia High School,” prompting a lockdown of the school and Monroe Elementary School.
Man Hospitalized After Attempted Carjacking
A man was hospitalized Tuesday evening after he was stabbed during an attempted carjacking in East Hollywood near Little Armenia. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Hollywood Division responded at approximately 10 p.m. to the 1500 block of Mariposa Avenue between Normandie and Alexandria avenues where they learned the victim had been stabbed by two assailants who were unable to steal the victim’s car, LAPD Officer Mike Lopez told City News Service.
