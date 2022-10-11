Read full article on original website
Local law firm can help St. Louis locals with area injury cases
ST. LOUIS – If you've just been in an accident in our area, the damage can be devastating. The lawyers at Let Cantor Law Injury are the local firm that can help you with any injury case in St. Louis and the state of Missouri. They know everyone at the courthouses and know how to fight on your behalf. Owner and founder, Mark Cantor, stopped by and shared how he built his successful practice.
What the mayor says about St. Louis being labeled the 'least safe' city in the country
ST. LOUIS — Once again St. Louis is at the top of an unfortunate list as the country's most dangerous city. A recent study by WalletHub says St. Louis is the least safe community in America, and according to their report, it's not particularly close.
Wednesday Forecast
Missouri juvenile courts use a point system to determine whether a juvenile gets locked up for a crime. Many felony crimes do not reach that level.
City of St. Louis announce new bureau to tackle drug abuse and mental health
The City of St. Louis announced a new bureau in the St. Louis Department of Health to tackle the crisis of drug abuse and mental health.
Local job fairs hope to boost holiday season hiring
We're still closer to Halloween than Christmas, but retailers are already looking to hire for the holidays.
A St. Louis County Mayor Went Big for Bitcoin, Now He's Fighting to Stay in Office
Cool Valley's Jayson Stewart is at odds even with the people who voted for him
St. Louis, MO Is One of the Most Heavily Policed Cities in the Country
Police departments across the country have faced rapidly shifting public sentiment in recent years. The 2020 murder of George Floyd by a police officer spawned large-scale protests and calls to defund the police in communities across the United States at a time when violent crime rates - particularly homicide - were on the rise.
Earthquake survey will help MoDOT, emergency managers plan for the worst
Large earthquakes have shaken the St. Louis region in the past and could do so again. Mizzou's Civil and Environmental Engineering department was selected by MoDOT to study just that.
“Trash everywhere, it’s a never ending cycle” concerns grow over road safety after driver is killed by piece of metal
Concerns about road safety have grown following the death of a driver on Interstate 64 on Tuesday afternoon who was struck by debris.
Metro East business owner acquires 300 catalytic converters illegally
A Metro East scrap-metal dealer is accused of owning nearly 300 catalytic converters without keeping proper records.
Cleanup is underway at Dome lot downtown
A transformation is underway at the Dome at America's Center after FOX 2 reported about the jungle of weeds overtaking the parking lots.
Thursday Forecast
The game between the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and Alabama A&M University was set to kick off at The Dome at America's Center this Sunday, but organizers say they had to make a decision to cancel the event, leaving many people disappointed.
St. Peters man returns to court over too many sunflowers in yard
A St. Peters homeowner went to trial Tuesday in their case against the City of St. Peters over too many sunflowers in their yard.
St. Louis residents frustrated with broken, rusty dumpsters
As St. Louis struggles to keep up with overflowing trash dumpsters, another issue has surfaced in the city's garbage crisis: dumpsters that are so old and rusty, they are falling apart.
Peabody to stay in downtown St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A major corporation is pledging to stay in downtown St. Louis. Peabody Energy executives say they’re confident in the changes being made by the Downtown Engagement and Public Safety Initiative, known as DEPSI. Peabody officials announced on Tuesday their global headquarters will stay in St. Louis.
Ameren reminds customers to look for safety hazards this Fire Prevention Week
As the chill of Fall settles in, we want to stay cozy and warm. But that also raises our risk of fires.
Florissant woman sentenced to two years in prison for COVID-19 loan fraud
A Florissant woman was sentenced to two years in prison for COVID-19 loan fraud.
Residents disgusted by eyesore weeds, trash at Dome downtown
There are concerns St. Louis could soon be embarrassed on a national stage.
Illinois takes part in International Walk to School Day
If the rain holds up long enough, Wednesday might be a good day to walk or bike to school.
Peak fall colors may come to St. Louis sooner than expected
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The fall color show continues to advance ahead of the pace set the past several years. There is now some decent color starting to show up across much of the area, especially out near the Lake of the Ozarks up over northeast Missouri into northern Illinois. We’re starting to see some […]
