Saint Louis, MO

FOX2now.com

Local law firm can help St. Louis locals with area injury cases

ST. LOUIS – If you’ve just been in an accident in our area, the damage can be devastating. The lawyers at Let Cantor Law Injury are the local firm that can help you with any injury case in St. Louis and the state of Missouri. They know everyone at the courthouses and know how to fight on your behalf. Owner and founder, Mark Cantor, stopped by and shared how he built his successful practice.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Wednesday Forecast

News Weather Watch Traffic Sports Contests Studio STL Jobs Connect. St. Louis-area police say Missouri’s juvenile crime …. Missouri juvenile courts use a point system to determine whether a juvenile gets locked up for a crime. Many felony crimes do not reach that level. Cleanup is underway at Dome...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Local job fairs hope to boost holiday season hiring

News Weather Watch Traffic Sports Contests Studio STL Jobs Connect. We’re still closer to Halloween than Christmas, but retailers are already looking to hire for the holidays. Local job fairs hope to boost holiday season hiring. We’re still closer to Halloween than Christmas, but retailers are already looking to...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
gladstonedispatch.com

St. Louis, MO Is One of the Most Heavily Policed Cities in the Country

Police departments across the country have faced rapidly shifting public sentiment in recent years. The 2020 murder of George Floyd by a police officer spawned large-scale protests and calls to defund the police in communities across the United States at a time when violent crime rates - particularly homicide - were on the rise.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Earthquake survey will help MoDOT, emergency managers plan for the worst

News Weather Watch Traffic Sports Contests Studio STL Jobs Connect. Large earthquakes have shaken the St. Louis region in the past and could do so again. Mizzou’s Civil and Environmental Engineering department was selected by MoDOT to study just that. Earthquake survey will help MoDOT, emergency managers …. Large...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Cleanup is underway at Dome lot downtown

A transformation is underway at the Dome at America's Center after FOX 2 reported about the jungle of weeds overtaking the parking lots. A transformation is underway at the Dome at America's Center after FOX 2 reported about the jungle of weeds overtaking the parking lots. High Ridge community comes...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Thursday Forecast

River City HBCU Classic football game canceled in …. The game between the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff and Alabama A&M University was set to kick off at The Dome at America’s Center this Sunday, but organizers say they had to make a decision to cancel the event, leaving many people disappointed.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Peabody to stay in downtown St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A major corporation is pledging to stay in downtown St. Louis. Peabody Energy executives say they’re confident in the changes being made by the Downtown Engagement and Public Safety Initiative, known as DEPSI. Peabody officials announced on Tuesday their global headquarters will stay in St. Louis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Illinois takes part in International Walk to School Day

If the rain holds up long enough, Wednesday might be a good day to walk or bike to school. Illinois takes part in International Walk to School …. If the rain holds up long enough, Wednesday might be a good day to walk or bike to school. Earthquake survey will...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Peak fall colors may come to St. Louis sooner than expected

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – The fall color show continues to advance ahead of the pace set the past several years. There is now some decent color starting to show up across much of the area, especially out near the Lake of the Ozarks up over northeast Missouri into northern Illinois. We’re starting to see some […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO

