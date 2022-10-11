Read full article on original website
Related
myklgr.com
Pennock man injured in Kandioyohi County beet truck rollover Wednesday
A Pennock man was injured when the beet truck he was driving overturned in Kandiyohi County Wednesday evening. According to the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, on Oct. 12, at 9:36 p.m., law enforcement learned of a single vehicle motor vehicle crash with one person possibly injured near the intersection of the Kandi-Chippewa Line Road and 75th avenue SW.
ktoe.com
Woman Injured in Crash With Semi Near Lake Crystal
A Fairmont woman suffers non-life threatening injuries after her vehicle collides with a semi near Lake Crystal. According to the State Patrol, 28-year-old Ciprian Gaspar of Fairmont was traveling eastbound on Highway 60. That’s when authorities say his vehicle collided with a semi, driven by 57-year-old Don Nierman of Madelia. Both men have no injuries. The passenger in Gaspar’s vehicle, 24-year-old Ana Lorenzo of Fairmont was taken to St. Mary’s in Rochester. All were wearing seatbelts and no alcohol was involved. The crash happened yesterday morning around 9:30. Blue Earth County Sheriff, Lake Crystal Police and Fire, Mayo Ambulance and North Memorial Air Care assisted the Patrol on the scene.
myklgr.com
Mountain Lake man found deceased in ditch
The death of a Mountain Lake man, Bradley Junker, 44, is currently being investigated. The Jackson County Sheriff responded just before 9 a.m. Tuesday to a call of a male lying in a ditch. At the scene, Junker was discovered deceased. Foul play is not suspected, but the cause of death is still under investigation.
myklgr.com
Three area women injured in Brown County collision Monday
Three southwestern Minnesota women were injured when their vehicles collided in Brown County Monday evening. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 7:18 p.m. on Oct. 10, Samantha Ann Matter, age 18, of Sanborn, was driving a 2013 Ford Edge eastbound on Highway 14. Near the intersection with Brown County Road 16, Matter’s Ford was rear-ended from an eastbound 2002 Chevrolet Monte Carlo being driven by Kya Maria Diaz, age 23, of Darfur.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
willmarradio.com
Pennock man hurt in beet truck rollover near Raymond
(Raymond MN-) A beet truck driver was hurt in a rollover north of Raymond Wednesday night. The Kandiyohi County Sheriff's Department says it happened around 9:36 p.m. on 75th Avenue SW near the Kandi-Chippewa County Road. A semi loaded with beets driven by 47-year-old Michael Weber of Pennock was eastbound on 75th Avenue when he left the road, hit a field approach and rolled the truck onto it's side. Weber was taken to CentraCare-Rice Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries.
KEYC
Two hospitalized after crash in Renville County
RENVILLE COUNTY, Minn. (KEYC) - Three people were hospitalized following a two vehicle crash in Renville County. It happened just before 7 a.m. yesterday at the intersection of County Road 21 and County Road 11. A preliminary investigation found that Brett Holwerda, 32, initially stopped at the intersection and then...
willmarradio.com
Monday morning crash injures 3 near Renville
(Renville MN-) Two people were hurt in a traffic crash in Renville County yesterday morning. The sheriff's department says it happened just before 7 a.m. at the intersection of County Roads 11 and 21, 3 miles northeast of Renville. A car driven by 42-year-old Jameson Johnson of Howard Lake was southbound on 21 and struck a car traveling westbound on 11. Johnson and a juvenile passenger were taken to CentralCare Rice Hospital in Willmar with undetermined injuries. The driver of the other car, Brett Holwerda, was treated at the scene for minor injuries. All were wearing seatbelts.
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Mt. Lake man found dead in Wilder
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the death of a Mt. Lake man, who was discovered in a ditch in Wilder. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, at 8:50 a.m., Tuesday, officers were called to the city of Wilder regarding a man lying in a ditch, unresponsive.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KEYC
Nicollet authorities release new photo of missing man
ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities in Nicollet County have released a new photo of a missing 28-year-old man. Jeffrey Andrew Abrahamson has been missing since Sep. 30. Family members says he does not have his medication with him and are concerned for his welfare. Abrahamson was wearing a lime-green...
Southern Minnesota News
3 injured in crash between Springfield and Cobden
Three people were injured in a crash between Springfield and Cobden Monday evening. The crash happened just after 7 p.m. on Highway 14 at Brown Co Rd 16, when an eastbound Monte Carlo rear-ended an SUV, according to a state patrol crash report. The driver of the SUV was identified...
DNR issues red flag warning for southwestern Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS -- Officials have issued an alert for "extreme fire risk conditions" in southern Minnesota.The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said a red flag warning is in effect for Cottonwood, Jackson, Lincoln, Lyon, Murray, Nobles, Pipestone and Rock counties from noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday.The warning means weather conditions are "ideal for wildfire," the DNR said. Those who live in the effected counties should avoid any burning and double check recent burns to make sure they've been extinguished.
myklgr.com
Willmar man placed on probation after police shooting incident
A Willmar man who admitted he wanted to commit suicide by cop was sentenced on 2 counts of terroristic threats and 2 counts of threats of violence in Kandiyohi County District Court Wednesday morning. On December 16th, 57-year-old August Lafeen threatened his probation officer at a Willmar apartment with a gun and refused to drop it when confronted by police. He was shot and wounded, and it later was discovered the gun was a fake.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pureoldiesspencer.com
Jackson County Authorities Investigating After Body Found in Ditch
Wilder, MN (KICD)– Authorities in Jackson County are investigating after a body was discovered in a ditch Tuesday morning. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was notified shortly before nine o’clock of a man lying in a ditch within the Wilder city limits which led to officials from the Cottonwood County Sheriff’s Office, Windom Police Department and Windom Ambulance be called in for assistance.
kduz.com
Woman Charged After Alleged Assault In Lester Prairie
An Apple Valley woman was arrested and charged after her ex-boyfriend says she attempted to hit him with a tire iron and with her truck in Lester Prairie Tuesday morning. At just after 10am, Lester Prairie Police responded to a report of people fighting at Casey’s General Store. According...
myklgr.com
Chronic impaired driver gets five years in prison after arrest in Olivia last year
In Olivia Tuesday, 40-year-old Craig Michael Van Dam of Apple Valley was sentenced to 60 months in prison after being found guilty last month of First Degree Driving While Impaired. The judge denied a request for a downward departure in his sentence. On July 22nd 2021, Olivia police stopped Van...
KEYC
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 10-11-22 - clipped version
A preliminary investigation found that Brett Holwerda, 32, initially stopped at the intersection and then starting driving south when officials say he struck a westbound vehicle. Drought creates headaches for farmers. Updated: 13 hours ago. Extremely low rainfall has caused areas across the state to dry up and this drought...
myklgr.com
Hanska dog breeder accused of tax fraud
A Hanska dog breeder is accused of evading state taxes for three years by selling puppies for cash and neglecting to report sales on her tax returns. Jana Marie Makela, 45, was charged with three felony counts of Fraudulent Income Tax Returns, three felony counts of Failure to Pay or Collect Income Tax, three felony counts of Fraudulent Sales Tax Returns, and three felony counts of Failure to Pay or Collect Sales Tax.
Unusual File: Why SE Minnesota School Had No Homecoming King
Exactly two hours West of Rochester, Minnesota, is the city of Truman. Population? About 1,100. High school senior class size? 10. Number of seniors available for homecoming king? 0. There Was No Turman High School 2022 Homecoming King Candidate. As reported in a Truman Tribune story by Jennifer Brookens,. It...
myklgr.com
Sherri Lynne (Woelfel) Bertrand
Sherri Lynne (Woelfel) Bertrand, age 53 of Willmar formerly of Redwood Falls, passed away peacefully, while under hospice care after a short but courageous battle with cancer on Tuesday, October 11, 2022. Memorial Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Redwood Valley Funeral Home in Redwood Falls. Visitation will be held 4:00-7:00 p.m. Monday with a time of sharing at 6:30 p.m. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Tuesday. Interment will be in the Redwood Falls Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.stephensfuneralservice.com. Stephens Funeral Service – Redwood Valley Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Sheriff: 18-year-old caught driving at speeds nearing 120 mph -- twice the speed limit
MINNEAPOLIS -- An 18-year-old driver has been cited for extreme speeding in southeastern Minnesota.According to the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office, the incident took place shortly after 1:15 a.m. Wednesday on State Highway 19 and County Highway 7 in Lincoln County. A deputy at the intersection of the highway observed a pair of headlights "very quickly approaching" on Highway 19 so the deputy checked the vehicle's speed. The readings came back between 118 mph and 120 mph, the citation said. The speed limit on Highway 19 is 60 mph.The teen, who is from Glencoe, was stopped and cited for reckless driving, a misdemeanor, and speeding, a petty misdemeanor. They were driving a 2011 Chevrolet Impala.
Comments / 0