ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chalkbeat

Detroit board advances name change process for 2 schools

Two school communities in the Detroit district now have the opportunity to weigh in on the future of their school name.Detroit Public Schools Community District board members voted Tuesday to reopen the name change process for Benjamin Carson High School of Science and Medicine and East English Village Preparatory Academy. Both schools got their names about a decade ago, when state-appointed emergency managers were in charge of the district.The vote allows...
DETROIT, MI
dbusiness.com

Lansing’s Foster Swift Hires Toi J. Thomas to Southfield Office as a Member

Foster Swift Collins & Smith, a Lansing-based law firm, has hired Toi J. Thomas to the firm’s Southfield office as a member of the general litigation practice group. Thomas joins Foster Swift as a lateral hire, previously having been in private practice since 2018. She focuses her practice in family law, estate planning, criminal law, and entertainment law.
LANSING, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Education
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidneys#University Professor#Linus College#Lawrence Tech University
ClickOnDetroit.com

Attorney general partners with Michigan Humane to investigate, prosecute large-scale animal abuse cases

DETROIT – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is partnering with Michigan Humane to investigate and prosecute cases of animal abuse. They are working together to prosecute large-scale, multi-jurisdictional, well-organized fighting rings. Those types of investigations require “exceptional resources” for the investigation and prosecution. “I know most Michiganders...
MICHIGAN STATE
ClickOnDetroit.com

Black Voters Matter bus rolls into Metro Detroit ahead of November election

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – On Tuesday, the national voting rights organization called Black Voters Matter brought their message and caravan to Southeast Michigan -- including in Ypsilanti, Detroit and Highland Park -- to encourage people to turn out on Nov. 8. “There is power in each and every vote”:...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit launches JumpStart program to lure unemployed residents into workforce

Mayor Mike Duggan is seeking community organizations to partner with the city to help unemployed residents reenter the job market. The program, dubbed JumpStart, seeks groups that are already helping residents gain employment and training opportunities to connect them with new jobs across Detroit. Duggan said employers in Detroit are looking to fill 11,000 jobs and the new program could help break the cycle of intergenerational poverty.
DETROIT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
ClickOnDetroit.com

These are the 6 library books being reviewed by Dearborn Public Schools

DEARBORN, Mich. – In line with growing scrutiny across the U.S. over school library books and their appropriateness, Dearborn Public Schools has developed a committee that will review existing and potential literary additions that are of concern to parents. Parents of children at Dearborn schools can now request the...
DEARBORN, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit paying residents to get jobs

A new approach to helping people find jobs in Detroit involves paying them. The city is hoping to help people who have been on long-term unemployment or have criminal records find work.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit man charged in $27M Ponzi scheme

DETROIT – Andrew Middlebrooks is charged with running a Ponzi scheme that eventually imploded, losing investors millions of dollars along the way. He promised huge gains, which went along with the considerable promise he showed becoming the first African American hedge fund manager in Michigan as a young man.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy