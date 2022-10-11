Read full article on original website
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Birwood Wall Historic Marker visited by Thomasville Native.Mykhael Ben YahudahThomasville, GA
Retailer Fined, License Suspended over Unregistered Cannabis Product Claims in MichiganWilliam DavisMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Legend of Knock-Knock Road.Sara BDetroit, MI
Detroit board advances name change process for 2 schools
Two school communities in the Detroit district now have the opportunity to weigh in on the future of their school name.Detroit Public Schools Community District board members voted Tuesday to reopen the name change process for Benjamin Carson High School of Science and Medicine and East English Village Preparatory Academy. Both schools got their names about a decade ago, when state-appointed emergency managers were in charge of the district.The vote allows...
Two Michigan universities make list of top 150 schools in the world, ranking says
University of Michigan in Ann Arbor is among the many Michigan institutions that rank among the best universities in the world, according to the Times Higher Education World University Rankings released Wednesday. UM’s Ann Arbor campus ranked No. 23 in the world, making it the highest ranked university in the...
dbusiness.com
Lansing’s Foster Swift Hires Toi J. Thomas to Southfield Office as a Member
Foster Swift Collins & Smith, a Lansing-based law firm, has hired Toi J. Thomas to the firm’s Southfield office as a member of the general litigation practice group. Thomas joins Foster Swift as a lateral hire, previously having been in private practice since 2018. She focuses her practice in family law, estate planning, criminal law, and entertainment law.
Gov. Whitmer signs bill saving college students thousands per year
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed bipartisan legislation that aims to reduce college tuition for most high school graduates.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Dr. Ibram X. Kendi, best-selling author and historian, talks being ‘anti-racist’ at New Detroit event
An engaged crowd filled the Ambassador ballroom at the Marriott in downtown Detroit Thursday for day one of New Detroit’s conference called “Just Lead: Advancing Racial Equity.”. New Detroit is a long-standing racial justice organization that was created after the civil unrest in Detroit in 1967. Through the...
Michigan county hires ‘Stop the Steal’ ringleader to recruit poll workers
Macomb County election clerk says Genevieve Peters, who urged protesters ‘forward’ on Jan. 6, is now engaged in ‘training and teaching.’
Republicans seek to unseat two Democrats on University of Michigan Board of Regents
ANN ARBOR, MI - A pair of incumbent Democrats are defending their University of Michigan Board of Regents seats against a former campaign manager for President Donald Trump and a financial asset manager. Regents Mike Behm and Katherine White are facing six candidates for their regent seats, but primarily Republicans...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Live stream: Dearborn school board reconvenes for meeting amid library book controversy
DEARBORN, Mich. – After cutting their first meeting short on Monday, Dearborn Public Schools is hosting a board meeting Thursday evening amid controversy over a new effort to reevaluate library books for age-appropriateness. The district’s board of education will reconvene at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13, in the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Attorney general partners with Michigan Humane to investigate, prosecute large-scale animal abuse cases
DETROIT – Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is partnering with Michigan Humane to investigate and prosecute cases of animal abuse. They are working together to prosecute large-scale, multi-jurisdictional, well-organized fighting rings. Those types of investigations require “exceptional resources” for the investigation and prosecution. “I know most Michiganders...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Black Voters Matter bus rolls into Metro Detroit ahead of November election
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – On Tuesday, the national voting rights organization called Black Voters Matter brought their message and caravan to Southeast Michigan -- including in Ypsilanti, Detroit and Highland Park -- to encourage people to turn out on Nov. 8. “There is power in each and every vote”:...
Detroit launches JumpStart program to lure unemployed residents into workforce
Mayor Mike Duggan is seeking community organizations to partner with the city to help unemployed residents reenter the job market. The program, dubbed JumpStart, seeks groups that are already helping residents gain employment and training opportunities to connect them with new jobs across Detroit. Duggan said employers in Detroit are looking to fill 11,000 jobs and the new program could help break the cycle of intergenerational poverty.
Opinion: Detroit’s Birwood Wall is exactly why CRT should be taught in schools
The concrete wall on Eight Mile and Wyoming received a historic marker
ClickOnDetroit.com
These are the 6 library books being reviewed by Dearborn Public Schools
DEARBORN, Mich. – In line with growing scrutiny across the U.S. over school library books and their appropriateness, Dearborn Public Schools has developed a committee that will review existing and potential literary additions that are of concern to parents. Parents of children at Dearborn schools can now request the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: 3 men reportedly stabbed, pushed fellow Washtenaw County inmate down stairs, killing him -- and other stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. 3 men accused of kicking, stabbing fellow inmate to death inside Washtenaw County prison. Three men are accused of kicking and stabbing a fellow inmate...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Attorneys for Crumbley parents ask court to prevent prosecutor from sending emails to Oxford parents -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Crumbleys’ legal team asks court to stop prosecutor from sending email updates to Oxford parents. Attorneys for James and Jennifer Crumbley have filed a...
'This video is sickening,' attorney says of Detroit teen punched, kicked by Warren police
Tyler Wade’s attorney said his teenage client was repeatedly punched, kicked and stomped by Warren police officers in a vicious attack after a chase in June that began in Warren and ended in Ferndale. And attorney James King said it’s all on police body camera footage that he released Wednesday, one day after...
State revokes license of Detroit funeral home and cremation service
The Board of Examiners in Mortuary Science has revoked the license of a Detroit funeral home and cremation service after a hearing found multiple violations of state regulations.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit paying residents to get jobs
A new approach to helping people find jobs in Detroit involves paying them. The city is hoping to help people who have been on long-term unemployment or have criminal records find work.
dbusiness.com
“Detroit: The City of Churches” to Premiere on PBS and Detroit Public Television in December
In celebration of the 2022 Christmas season, “Detroit: The City of Churches,” will premiere at a private showing on Dec. 10 at The Fillmore Theater in Detroit followed by its broadcast debut on Detroit Public Television and PBS on Dec. 12. Detroit, at one time, had more churches...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit man charged in $27M Ponzi scheme
DETROIT – Andrew Middlebrooks is charged with running a Ponzi scheme that eventually imploded, losing investors millions of dollars along the way. He promised huge gains, which went along with the considerable promise he showed becoming the first African American hedge fund manager in Michigan as a young man.
