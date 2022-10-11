Read full article on original website
Bounty Hunter on Lam in San Diego County Case Arrested in Riverside
An alleged bounty hunter who authorities said was on the lam on allegations of unlawfully detaining two people and burglarizing a home in San Diego County earlier this year has been arrested in Riverside County on unrelated charges. Jesse Wagner, 47, who was described by authorities last week as a...
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash Entering I-15 in Temecula Identified
Authorities Wednesday identified a 44-year-old motorcyclist who was fatally injured when he lost control and slammed into a guard rail while entering Interstate 15 in Temecula. The crash occurred around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday at the Temecula Parkway entrance to northbound I-15, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officer Mike Lassig...
Suspect in Fatal Palm Springs Crash Charged with Murder
A Los Angeles man suspected of causing a fatal Palm Springs crash in July while under the influence was charged with murder Wednesday. Kevin Atteberry, 57, was additionally charged with two felony counts, one each of driving under the influence of alcohol causing great bodily injury and DUI of alcohol with .08% or more causing great bodily injury, as well as two misdemeanor counts, one each of a hit and run with property damage and driving with a suspended or revoked license, according to court records.
City Adopts `Action Plan’ to Reduce Homelessness
A newly adopted plan to reduce citywide homelessness through a series of incremental steps will require officials to meet “measurable” goals that make a difference over time, Riverside Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson said Wednesday. The Riverside City Council on Tuesday night adopted a “Homeless Action Plan” that relies...
Pedestrian Struck, Killed on Temecula Street Identified
A senior who was run over and killed by her husband in front of their Temecula home after she fell into the path of his car, where he couldn’t see her, was identified Tuesday. Sharon A. Miller-Dzurinda, 73, was fatally injured at about 11:10 a.m. Monday at the intersection...
Jury Deadlocks in Trial of Man Accused of Murdering Boyhood Friend
Jurors weighing the fate of a Meadowbrook man accused of fatally shooting his boyhood friend during a dispute connected to a marijuana sales venture were unable to overcome an impasse in deliberations, prompting a judge Wednesday to declare a mistrial. Stephen John Lindo, 31, allegedly killed 29-year-old Michael Louis Hinden...
Man Suspected of Stalking, Indecent Exposure in Moreno Valley Arrested
A 32-year-old man suspected of stalking two victims and indecent exposure in Moreno Valley was arrested Wednesday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Moreno Valley Station arrested Armando Richard Garcia of Moreno Valley after investigators say they were able to link two similar incidents to him, Sgt. Alfredo Medina said.
Fire Damages Riverside Mobile Home, Crews Rescue Occupant
A fire in a Riverside mobile home park Thursday caused major damage to one of the units, from which the resident was rescued by firefighters. The blaze was reported at 10:15 a.m. in the 4000 block of Pierce Street, just north of the Riverside (91) Freeway, in the Meadows Mobile Park, according to the Riverside Fire Department.
Man Charged with Murder for Disappearance, Death of San Jacinto Woman
A felon accused of killing a 27-year-old San Jacinto woman whose remains have yet to be found was charged Tuesday with first-degree murder. Angel Martine McIntire, 28, of Beaumont, was arrested Friday following a nearly two-year Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the disappearance of Diana Perez Gonzalez. McIntire,...
Driver Killed in Collision with Big Rig on I-10 in Cabazon Identified
Authorities Wednesday identified a 22-year-old man who was killed in a collision between a sedan and tractor-trailer on Interstate 10 in Cabazon. The fatality occurred about 1:45 p.m. on westbound I-10, just east of Morongo Trail, according to the California Highway Patrol. According to the CHP, the driver of the...
Blaze in MoVal Building Burns Man, Prompts Evacuation
A fire that erupted Monday in an apartment building on the eastern edge of March Air Reserve Base in Moreno Valley burned a man but did not cause significant damage to the structure. The blaze was reported shortly before 5 p.m. in the 15200 block of Sixth Street, near N...
Driver Killed in Collision with Big Rig on I-10 in Riverside County
A motorist was killed Tuesday in a collision between a sedan and tractor-trailer on Interstate 10 in Cabazon, forcing lane closures on the busy east-west artery. The fatality occurred about 1:45 p.m. on westbound I-10, just east of Morongo Trail, according to the California Highway Patrol. According to the CHP,...
Felon Charged with Shooting Moreno Valley Man
A convicted felon accused of shooting a man during a confrontation in Moreno Valley where children were present was charged Tuesday with firearm assault and other offenses. Luis Alberto Duran Villalobos, 34, of Moreno Valley was arrested Thursday following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation. Along with the firearm...
Police: Motorist Killed in Corona Crash Was Driving Too Fast
A 42-year-old motorist who was killed after crashing near a Corona intersection was apparently speeding before losing control and going off the road, authorities said Wednesday. David Knoefler of Riverside was fatally injured at about 6:15 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of North Smith Avenue, near Pleasant View Avenue,...
Felon Charged in Road Rage Attack on 91 Freeway
A felon accused of shooting at another driver during a road rage confrontation on the Riverside (91) Freeway was charged Monday with firearm assault and other offenses. Enrique Campos, 47, of Homeland, was arrested Thursday following a California Highway Patrol investigation. Along with the gun assault count, Campos was charged...
Felon Accused of Gunning Down Man During Home Invasion Arraigned
A felon accused with a juvenile of gunning down a Beaumont man and wounding a woman during a home invasion robbery pleaded not guilty Tuesday to murder and other charges. Roberto Armando Gutierrez, 31, of Beaumont, is charged with first-degree murder, attempted murder, two counts of robbery, burglary, a special circumstance allegation of killing in the course of a robbery and sentence-enhancing gun and great bodily injury allegations for the March 2020 attack.
