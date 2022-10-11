ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astros take 1-0 lead into ALDS Game 2 against Mariners

Seattle Mariners (90-72, second in the AL West during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (8-6, 2.99 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 167 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (17-6, 2.77 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 194 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:...
Justin Verlander gets rocked in ALDS, MLB world reacts

Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander got rocked Tuesday. The Seattle Mariners hit the two-time Cy Young Award winner early and often, collecting 10 hits and six earned runs before the Astros gave Verlander the hook after four innings. The Mariners seemed on their way to an easy victory, but the...
The Astros’ 26-man ALDS Roster

The 26-man roster chosen to oppose the Seattle Mariners contains a few mild surprises. No left-handed reliever. Will Smith was left off the roster. Rookies David Hensley and Hunter Brown are in. Reliever Phil Maton is out. The Astros went with only 12 pitchers for this 5-game series. Here is...
