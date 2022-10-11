Rachel Bilson Finally Confronts 'Bling Ring' Sisters Alexis & Gabrielle Neiers Who Robbed Her Over a Decade Ago

Read full article on original website
Olivia Wilde Praises Florence Pugh (Again), Addresses Claims She's 'Abandoned' Her Kids
"If I'm photographed not with my kids, people assume I have abandoned them, like my kids are just somewhere in a hot car without me." Olivia Wilde is, once again, weighing in on the drama surrounding her film "Don't Worry Darling." In an interview with Elle for the magazine's 2022...
Epic Lord of the Rings Finale Reveals Sauron's True Identity -- Even the Actor Had No Idea
The Harfoots finally learn the truth about the Stranger and we get the first forging of the great weapons as Season 1 of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" wraps. There's been a battle of epic fantasy sagas playing out on television these past two months, but one is bowing out after an epic finale filled with shocking reveals and tragic death.
Julia Roberts and George Clooney on Why They Never Dated in Real Life
The co-stars of "Ticket to Paradise" sat down to talk about their long friendship, favorite things about one another and George's "jiggle." Julia Roberts and George Clooney have such an easy and charming friendship, they can liven up any interview, which is exactly what they're doing with each stop on their "Ticket to Paradise" press tour.
Luke Bryan Pays Tribute to Late American Idol Contestant Willie Spence
"He could change the mood instantly when he started singing." Luke Bryan is honoring beloved "American Idol" star Willie Spence after he died on Tuesday Oct. 13 after a tragic accident. Spence, season 19 runner-up, was involved in a car accident when he veered off a highway in Chattanooga, Tennessee...
Garcelle Beauvais Accuses Diana Jenkins of Hiring Bots to Attack Son Online on RHOBH Reunion
She also shared the "threatening" texts she got from Jenkins, who hit back at the accusations. The stars of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" have called out the show's sometimes toxic fandom throughout the most recent season -- but on Part 1 of the reunion, Garcelle Beauvais said she believes some of the nastiest social media comments might actually be coming from inside the house.
Lisa Rinna Flips Off Fans Who Booed Her Entrance to RHOBH Panel During Bravocon
While another fan asked Andy Cohen: "Can we get Lisa Rinna fired now?" Though others may find a crowd of boos disheartening, Lisa Rinna is treating it as a milestone in her career. The 59-year-old reality star returned to Bravocon in New York City for the "Real Housewives of Beverly...
Issa Rae Calls Out Hollywood for 'Protecting Offenders' Like The Flash Star Ezra Miller
"There's this person who's a repeat offender, who's been behaving atrociously ..." Issa Rae called the situation with Ezra Miller and "The Flash" a "microcosm of Hollywood" in a new interview, claiming it only highlights how studios go to great lengths to "save itself and protect offenders." The actor has...
Ant Anstead Defends Posting Photos of Son After Accusing Ex Christina Hall of Exploiting Him
"Hudson will see a father protecting him when he had no voice, his childhood is not for sale." Ant Anstead has dived into his Instagram comments to defend photos he shared of his son on the social media platform. The British television presenter -- who shares 3-year-old son Hudson with...
Scott Disick Makes Brief First Appearance on The Kardashians Season 2 After Kourtney Complained He Stole Her Fairytale
The Poosh founder previously said she had "no idea" if Scott would be making an appearance on the series' second season. The Kardashians haven't said goodbye to Scott Disick!. The 39-year-old reality star made his first appearance in season two of Hulu's "The Kardashians" on the show's fourth episode. Disick made his cameo while spending time with Kendall Jenner and gave her advice on her plans to flip houses.
Abigail Breslin Detailed The "Violent" And "Abusive" Relationship She Was In For Almost Two Years While Talking About Surviving Domestic Violence
"I am beyond thankful for the support of my family and friends who played an instrumental and invaluable role in helping me leave this horrible situation.”
Game of Love's Benjamin Mascolo On Working with Bella Thorne, Filming Intimate Scenes
The actor opens up about working with his now-ex Bella Thorne on the romantic drama "Game of Love," which is a sequel to the 2021 film, "Time Is Up." Mascolo gets candid about his experience shooting intimate scenes with Thorne, and reveals what he's learned from her about acting. He also shares what it was like shooting in Italy and whether or not he'd be open to doing a third film.
Todd Chrisley Gets Emotional Reuniting With His Daughter Lindsie After Years Long Feud
"There's no way that I would be where I am today if you had not forced the estrangement by leaving Chrisley Knows Best and cutting off communication." Todd and Julie Chrisley have reunited with daughter Lindsie Chrisley after their years long feud. During an episode of Todd and Julie's podcast,...
TJ Miller Says Ryan Reynolds Emailed Him After Claiming Deadpool Star Was 'Horrifically Mean'
TJ says Reynolds responded after he called him an "insecure dude" TJ Miller says his relationship with Ryan Reynolds is on the mend. The 41-year-old actor revealed Reynolds reached out to him via email soon after his comments on "The Adam Carolla Show" where he said the star was "horrifically mean" one day on the set of "Deadpool 2."
She-Hulk Breaks Down Walls of Show to Change Ending in Wild Finale, Introduces Major New Character
Jennifer Walters breaks the fourth wall in frustration about how the story is going before breaking out of Disney+ and into Marvel Studios itself in a bonkers season finale. Let's see Deadpool do that! She-Hulk just broke the fourth wall so hard in her season finale, she busted right out of the Disney+ menu screen and into another show -- but with a purpose.
Tom Felton Distances JK Rowling From Harry Potter Films, Talks Author's Transgender Views
"Certainly don't take any pleasure in putting crosshairs on people that may have said things that we disagree with." Tom Felton says JK Rowling wasn't all that involved in the "Harry Potter" film franchise. The actor distanced the controversial author from the film adaptations of her work in an interview...
