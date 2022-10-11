Read full article on original website
How likely is it that Biden will be impeached if the GOP retakes the House?
When President Joe Biden returns to work in Washington next January, he could be facing a starkly different reality on Capitol Hill.Buoyed by Mr Biden’s low approval ratings, Republicans are mounting bids to take control of both the House and Senate from their Democratic rivals. Winning a majority in one or both chambers would be a massive impediment to passing further legislation meant to enact Mr Biden’s political agenda, and could have further-reaching consequences for the White House as well.As the White House prepares for a potentially GOP-controlled Congress, the possibility of one major headache for the administration (or...
Biden says late son Beau 'lost his life in Iraq' during monument ceremony
President Joe Biden invoked the memory of his late son Beau Biden Wednesday while declaring the Camp Hale Continental Divide a national monument but said the former Delaware attorney general and military reservist "lost his life in Iraq."
Biden erroneously says Beau 'lost his life in Iraq' as he declares Colorado's Camp Hale a national monument: President's son lost his life to brain cancer in US - six years AFTER he was deployed
President Biden claimed his late son Beau 'lost his life in Iraq,' seemingly convinced the former military reservist died as a result of the brain cancer he came down with after exposure to burn pits. Speaking near Vail, Colorado on Wednesday afternoon, Biden declared the Camp Hale continental divide a...
Jan. 6 hearing: Trump ordered military to create "disaster" for Biden — in a sign he knew he lost
A video is shown of former US President Donald Trump at the US House Select Committee hearing to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the US Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on October 13, 2022. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., said Thursday during a...
Washington Examiner
White House braces for latest Hunter Biden fallout near elections
Hunter Biden's legal entanglements pose problems for Democrats before next month's midterm elections because they provide Republicans with more political fodder to undercut his father, President Joe Biden. But the Justice Department's criminal tax investigation into Hunter Biden, among other ethical issues, will more likely trip up the president and...
Departing Trump officials allegedly hid photos of Hunter Biden in White House HVAC as a prank
On Friday, POLITICO reported that outgoing Trump officials broke the White House air conditioning system by stuffing it full of photos of President Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden, to get a rise out of the incoming administration. The revelation comes out of the upcoming book "Confidence Man," by New York...
White House says Biden's costly last-minute Delaware trip to vote 'worked out best' for his schedule
President Joe Biden made a costly trip to vote in person in Delaware because it worked best for his "heavy schedule," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday. Biden employed Air Force One, two motorcades and local police protection to travel from Washington, D.C., to Delaware just to vote...
Dems vote down Hunter Biden probe, request for documents on Biden family ‘business schemes’
A Republican request for documents related to Joe Biden’s family’s "international business schemes," including Hunter Biden’s business deals that may be influencing U.S. foreign policy, was dismissed by House Democrats on Tuesday. The House Oversight and Reform Committee considered a resolution of inquiry that asks President Biden...
Trump administration staffer crammed pictures of Hunter Biden into White House AC unit: book
A Trump administration staff member crammed pictures of President Biden’s son Hunter Biden into the White House’s air conditioning unit during the presidential transition, breaking it, according to a new book set to be released on Tuesday. The action by the employee, who worked for then-Presidential Personnel Office...
americanmilitarynews.com
Secret Service says Biden Delaware visitor logs don’t exist, report says
The U.S. Secret Service says it cannot find records identifying any visitors to President Joe Biden’s Delaware homes, according to a Freedom of Information Act appeal from the New York Post. Biden has spent approximately one quarter of his presidency at his Delaware residences. In a letter dated Sept....
High court rejects Trump plea to step into Mar-a-Lago case
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected former President Donald Trump’s plea to step into the legal fight over the FBI search of his Florida estate. The justices did not otherwise comment in turning away Trump’s emergency appeal. Trump had pressed the court on an issue relating to classified documents seized in the search authorized by a federal judge of Mar-a-Lago. The Trump team was asking the justices to overturn a lower court ruling and permit an independent arbiter, or special master, to review the roughly 100 documents with classified markings that were taken in the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago.
‘We won’t be intimidated by Putin’s rhetoric,’ says White House after Biden’s ‘Armageddon’ warning – as it happened
‘We have not seen any reason to adjust our own nuclear posture,’ says press secretary
eenews.net
Biden names WWII camp in Colo. as his first national monument
President Joe Biden created his first new national monument on Wednesday, granting federal protection to a historic site in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains that once served as a World War II Army camp, as well as the surrounding peaks in the Tenmile Range. The White House said the Forest Service...
President Joe Biden Claims Late Son Beau 'Lost His Life In Iraq' Despite Passing Away From Brain Cancer In Maryland
President Joe Biden falsely told an audience in Colorado this week that his late son, Beau Biden, “lost his life in Iraq,” RadarOnline.com has learned. The questionable claim took place on Wednesday as the 79-year-old commander-in-chief gave a speech at Camp Hale – a former U.S. Army training facility located just outside of Vail, Colorado. While Biden declared Camp Hale a national monument and spoke about the facility’s celebrated history, he also spoke about Beau and his tragic death seven years ago.“I say this as a father of a man [who] won the Bronze Star, the conspicuous service medal, and...
Biden heads west to talk environment, economy ahead of midterms
US President Joe Biden traveled to Colorado Wednesday at the start of a three-state swing through the American West to promote his record with less than a month to go before the crucial midterm elections. - Campaign ramping up - A month before the midterms, Biden is increasing his travels to promote his record in office, hoping it will boost his party's chances.
Trump's attempt to edit on the fly by fiddling with his documents was rejected by the Supreme Court
Former President Donald Trump speaks during the America First Agenda Summit organized by America First Policy Institute AFPI on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images) Trump's request to reverse a federal appeals court and allow a special master to look over 100...
Bakersfield Channel
President Joe Biden visits Los Angeles
LOS ANGELES (KERO) — President Joe Biden arrived for his visit in Los Angeles on Wednesday, October 12th. President Biden has a couple of appearances and a fundraiser planned over approximately two days. His party hopes a West Coast swing can boost Democrats facing tough congressional races around the state and in the other solid blue territories he'll be visiting.
