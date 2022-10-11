ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norco, CA

The Independent

How likely is it that Biden will be impeached if the GOP retakes the House?

When President Joe Biden returns to work in Washington next January, he could be facing a starkly different reality on Capitol Hill.Buoyed by Mr Biden’s low approval ratings, Republicans are mounting bids to take control of both the House and Senate from their Democratic rivals. Winning a majority in one or both chambers would be a massive impediment to passing further legislation meant to enact Mr Biden’s political agenda, and could have further-reaching consequences for the White House as well.As the White House prepares for a potentially GOP-controlled Congress, the possibility of one major headache for the administration (or...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Biden erroneously says Beau 'lost his life in Iraq' as he declares Colorado's Camp Hale a national monument: President's son lost his life to brain cancer in US - six years AFTER he was deployed

President Biden claimed his late son Beau 'lost his life in Iraq,' seemingly convinced the former military reservist died as a result of the brain cancer he came down with after exposure to burn pits. Speaking near Vail, Colorado on Wednesday afternoon, Biden declared the Camp Hale continental divide a...
COLORADO STATE
Washington Examiner

White House braces for latest Hunter Biden fallout near elections

Hunter Biden's legal entanglements pose problems for Democrats before next month's midterm elections because they provide Republicans with more political fodder to undercut his father, President Joe Biden. But the Justice Department's criminal tax investigation into Hunter Biden, among other ethical issues, will more likely trip up the president and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
americanmilitarynews.com

Secret Service says Biden Delaware visitor logs don’t exist, report says

The U.S. Secret Service says it cannot find records identifying any visitors to President Joe Biden’s Delaware homes, according to a Freedom of Information Act appeal from the New York Post. Biden has spent approximately one quarter of his presidency at his Delaware residences. In a letter dated Sept....
DELAWARE STATE
The Associated Press

High court rejects Trump plea to step into Mar-a-Lago case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Thursday rejected former President Donald Trump’s plea to step into the legal fight over the FBI search of his Florida estate. The justices did not otherwise comment in turning away Trump’s emergency appeal. Trump had pressed the court on an issue relating to classified documents seized in the search authorized by a federal judge of Mar-a-Lago. The Trump team was asking the justices to overturn a lower court ruling and permit an independent arbiter, or special master, to review the roughly 100 documents with classified markings that were taken in the Aug. 8 search of Mar-a-Lago.
FLORIDA STATE
eenews.net

Biden names WWII camp in Colo. as his first national monument

President Joe Biden created his first new national monument on Wednesday, granting federal protection to a historic site in Colorado’s Rocky Mountains that once served as a World War II Army camp, as well as the surrounding peaks in the Tenmile Range. The White House said the Forest Service...
COLORADO STATE
RadarOnline

President Joe Biden Claims Late Son Beau 'Lost His Life In Iraq' Despite Passing Away From Brain Cancer In Maryland

President Joe Biden falsely told an audience in Colorado this week that his late son, Beau Biden, “lost his life in Iraq,” RadarOnline.com has learned. The questionable claim took place on Wednesday as the 79-year-old commander-in-chief gave a speech at Camp Hale – a former U.S. Army training facility located just outside of Vail, Colorado. While Biden declared Camp Hale a national monument and spoke about the facility’s celebrated history, he also spoke about Beau and his tragic death seven years ago.“I say this as a father of a man [who] won the Bronze Star, the conspicuous service medal, and...
VAIL, CO
AFP

Biden heads west to talk environment, economy ahead of midterms

US President Joe Biden traveled to Colorado Wednesday at the start of a three-state swing through the American West to promote his record with less than a month to go before the crucial midterm elections. - Campaign ramping up - A month before the midterms, Biden is increasing his travels to promote his record in office, hoping it will boost his party's chances.
COLORADO STATE
Army
Bakersfield Channel

President Joe Biden visits Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KERO) — President Joe Biden arrived for his visit in Los Angeles on Wednesday, October 12th. President Biden has a couple of appearances and a fundraiser planned over approximately two days. His party hopes a West Coast swing can boost Democrats facing tough congressional races around the state and in the other solid blue territories he'll be visiting.
LOS ANGELES, CA

