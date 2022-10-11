Anne Heche’s eldest son says her ex is using “unfounded personal attacks” to wrestle control of her estate. Attorneys for Homer Heche Laffoon, 20, are trying to stop the court from recognizing a will that Heche emailed to her lawyers and Big Little Lies actor James Tupper back in 2011. Tupper and Heche dated from 2007 to 2018 and share son Atlas, 13. Heche’s email left all of her assets to Tupper “to be used to raise my children and then give to the children.” Laffoon’s lawyers say she never signed it, making it null and void. Tupper, 57, says Laffoon is too young to run the estate and that he’s unemployed, according to court filings. Tupper also claims that Laffoon hasn’t talked to his younger brother since their mom’s death, but Laffoon is accusing the Canadian actor of keeping him away. The current value of Heche’s estate is unknown. She died on Aug. 14, days after a fiery car wreck in Los Angeles. She had cocaine and fentanyl in her system.

CELEBRITIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO