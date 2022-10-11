Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
What You Need To Know About Tapatío, LA's Iconic Hot SauceLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
4 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Ron Herrera Resigns As Los Angeles County Federation of Labor President Following Racism Scandal At L.A City HallSlauson GirlLos Angeles County, CA
Los Angeles City Council Meeting Heated After Nury Martinez Racism ScandalSlauson GirlLos Angeles, CA
5 Great Chinese Food Restaurants In Los AngelesLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
Anne Heche’s Son, 20, Wins Guardianship Of Brother As He Fights James Tupper To Be Admin Of Her Estate
UPDATE 10/12/22: A California judge ruled in Anne Heche‘s son Homer Laffoon‘s favor and declared that Homer will be his half-brother Atlas Tupper‘s guardian instead of Anne’s ex James Tupper. The ruling was made October 11, after Homer filed to be named legal guardian of Atlas (who is James’ son). Homer’s lawyer told HollywoodLife in a statement, “We are pleased—but not surprised—with the court’s ruling this morning denying James’ petition to appoint himself guardian ad litem for Atlas. We look forward to the court resolving Homer’s petition at the next hearing and, in the meantime, Homer will continue to diligently administer the Estate pursuant to his authority as Special Administrator.”
Anne Heche's Ex James Tupper Reprimanded by Judge as He Battles Homer Laffoon in Court Over Estate
The legal back-and-forth over Anne Heche's estate is far from finished. Heche's ex James Tupper and their 13-year-old son Atlas Heche Tupper reported to courthouse in Los Angeles on Tuesday to take the next step in their ongoing dispute against Heche's other son Homer Laffoon over who will control the late actress's assets and be appointed the guardian ad litem of Atlas.
Anne Heche’s Ex-Boyfriend James Tupper Took a Significant Legal Step to Control the Late Actress’s Estate
In an ongoing saga of tragic events surrounding Anne Heche‘s untimely death, her ex-boyfriend and father of her youngest son, James Tupper, is making a major legal move in another attempt to gain control of her estate. In an effort to make sure Heche’s eldest son, Homer Laffoon, 20,...
Anne Heche's Son Homer Claims Actress's Signature on Will Presented by Ex James Tupper Is Invalid
Anne Heche's will — or lack thereof — continues to cause tension between the loved ones she left behind. Per court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Heche's older son Homer Laffoon (whom she shared with ex-husband Coleman Laffoon) has filed a nine-page supplement to his previous petition to assume control over his mother's estate.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Anne Heche’s son reveals how much money actress allegedly had at time of death
Anne Heche’s oldest son has reportedly revealed what he believes is the value of the late actress’ estate. According to Homer Laffooon, Heche allegedly died with approximately $400,000 to her name, per court documents obtained Tuesday by the Daily Mail. Laffoon reportedly said in his filing that his “best estimate on the value of all [Heche’s] personal property is $400,000.” He also reportedly expects to receive that same amount annually from royalties and residuals, claiming that “the probable value of the annual income from all the estate’s property is approximately $400,000.” Additionally, Laffoon, 20, reportedly revealed that his mother lived in an apartment and...
Anne Heche's 20-Year-Old Son Homer Reveals Actress' Estate Was Only Worth $400K When She Passed Away
Anne Heche’s son Homer revealed the late actress’ estate was only worth $400,000 when she passed away in August, RadarOnline.com has learned. The surprising discovery comes as Homer, Heche's 20-year-old son whom she shared with ex-husband Coleman Laffoon, continues to battle Heche’s ex-boyfriend, James Tupper, in an effort to be named executor of the actress’ estate.
Anne Heche's Son Homer Laffoon Reacts After Coming Out Victorious In Estate Battle Against Her Ex James Tupper
Anne Heche's eldest son, Homer Laffoon, received some good news in regards to one of his legal battles over his mom's late estate after she unexpectedly died in August without a will. According to reports, the actress' ex-boyfriend James Tupper was denied his petition to become the guardian ad litem...
Anne Heche’s Ex James Tupper Claims Late Actress Left Her Estate to Him, Challenges Her Son Homer for Control
A new wrinkle. Anne Heche‘s ex-boyfriend James Tupper claimed that the late actress left him her estate after she died without a will. The Revenge alum, 57, objected to the court’s decision to put Homer Laffoon in charge of the estate, according to documents obtained by Us Weekly that were filed in Los Angeles on Thursday, September 15.
RELATED PEOPLE
Anne Heche’s Ex James Tupper Suffers Major Setback In Battle With Actress’ 20-Year-Old Son Homer Over $400k Estate
Anne Heche’s ex James Tupper was shut down in his attempt to become legal guardian their son Atlas, 13, weeks after the actress' death, RadarOnline.com has learned. Earlier today, a hearing was held in Los Angeles Superior Court as Tupper’s battle with Heche’s oldest son Homer, 20, heats up.
Judge Allows Marilyn Manson To Depose Ex Evan Rachel Wood’s Partner After Singer Accuses Duo Of Fabricating FBI Letter
A judge has ordered Evan Rachel Wood’s partner to sit and answer questions under oath in Marilyn Manson’s lawsuit against the duo, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Wood’s partner Illma Gore will have to appear for a deposition before October 27. Manson...
Anne Heche's Son Claims Ex Has 'Conflicts of Interest' in Court Battle over 13-Year-Old's Guardianship
Anne Heche's son Homer Laffoon and her ex James Tupper continue to battle in court over the legal guardianship of Laffoon's younger brother, Atlas Heche Tupper. Laffoon, 20, filed his opposition against on Tuesday claiming Tupper — who is Atlas's biological father — has "conflicts of interest" in becoming the 13-year-old's legal guardian and that his appointment in this circumstance "would actually harm the interests of [Atlas]."
LAW・
Alec Baldwin Reaches Settlement With Slain 'Rust' Cinematographer’s Family, Filming Set To Resume In 2023
Actor Alec Baldwin and Rust movie producers will resume filming in January 2023 after reaching a settlement with slain cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’ family, RadarOnline.com has learned. Hutchins was killed on the set of the film in October 2021 after a prop gun, which was held by Baldwin, went off. Baldwin claimed that he did not pull the trigger of the gun that killed Hutchins, and has since shifted blame for the tragic death on the Rust prop managers and stunt handlers, who he claims should have ensured the gun did not have live bullets. Matthew Hutchins, the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Anne Heche's Ex James Tupper Fights Late Actress' Eldest Son For Control Of Estate As Court Drama Continues To Heat Up
Anne Heche’s ex-boyfriend and her oldest son continue to battle in court over who should be named executor of the late actress’ estate, RadarOnline.com has learned. James Tupper, Heche’s ex-boyfriend whom she shared Atlas Heche Tupper, 13, with, recently claimed Heche named him executor of her estate more than 10 years before her tragic death last month.
Anne Heche’s Son Slams Late Actress’ Ex Amid Estate Battle
Anne Heche’s eldest son says her ex is using “unfounded personal attacks” to wrestle control of her estate. Attorneys for Homer Heche Laffoon, 20, are trying to stop the court from recognizing a will that Heche emailed to her lawyers and Big Little Lies actor James Tupper back in 2011. Tupper and Heche dated from 2007 to 2018 and share son Atlas, 13. Heche’s email left all of her assets to Tupper “to be used to raise my children and then give to the children.” Laffoon’s lawyers say she never signed it, making it null and void. Tupper, 57, says Laffoon is too young to run the estate and that he’s unemployed, according to court filings. Tupper also claims that Laffoon hasn’t talked to his younger brother since their mom’s death, but Laffoon is accusing the Canadian actor of keeping him away. The current value of Heche’s estate is unknown. She died on Aug. 14, days after a fiery car wreck in Los Angeles. She had cocaine and fentanyl in her system.
Pierce Brosnan files restraining order against woman stalking his family at Malibu home
Actor Pierce Brosnan said his stalker was originally looking for Dick Van Dyke: 'But when she found me and my family, she stayed in front of our house.'
Comments / 0