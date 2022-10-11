Read full article on original website
William Munny
1d ago
Four Members of a California Family, including an 8-month-old girl, were Found Dead in a Rural AreaShamsMerced County, CA
California Family of Four Tragically Found After Kidnapping at GunpointZack LoveMerced, CA
Best Buy Retail Shop Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenRiverbank, CA
Merced Councilmember wants AG Bonta’s help with Merced PD internal investigationsRobert J HansenMerced, CA
Merced police officer draws gun and chases man standing in his front yardRobert J HansenMerced, CA
Turlock Police searching for driver of Acura involved in a deadly hit-and-run
TURLOCK — The Turlock Police Department is searching for a person who killed a man on a busy city street corner.The suspect was driving a white Acura, and police are asking anyone with information to come forward."There's Walmart here, Food Max right here, it's right off the freeway, so it's going to be busy," says Turlock neighbor Anna Maria Cordero.Turlock neighbor Anna Maria Cordero doesn't trust the nearby intersection and always uses caution driving in the area."It's not sensored; it's just timed, which is hard when it's coming from different directions. It takes a long time you get irritated and...
3 injured in 2 overnight shootings in Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people received non-life-threatening injuries in overnight shootings in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said. According to police, Around 9:18 p.m. on Wednesday a man, 25, and a woman, 21, were shot while sitting in their vehicle on Fox Sparrow Court. Police also said that a man was walking near South […]
KCRA.com
'Focused on the act of killing': Stockton police chief gives update on series of deadly shootings
STOCKTON, Calif. — A series of connected killings in Stockton has put people on edge. At least six people have been killed and a seventh victim survived last year. Police chief Stanley McFadden spoke on KCRA 3 live on Wednesday to give an update on the investigation since announcing the connection almost two weeks ago.
Madera Police Officer borrows bike to stop suspects
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities say a Madera Police Officer chased down multiple suspects while riding a bike Monday. According to police, Officer Gaona responded to a call that multiple people were trying to pass a counterfeit $100 bill at a local business. Before the police arrived the suspects ran according to officials. Authorities say […]
Stockton Serial Killings: What we know and don’t know about the unsolved shootings
Police in the Northern California city launched an investigation into potentially connected killings after detectives said they noticed patterns in some unsolved shootings.
centralvalleytv.net
Pedestrian Killed in Turlock Vehicle Collision
TURLOCK – A pedestrian was killed during a collision involving a motor vehicle Tuesday afternoon, closing down a busy roadway. The collision happened at about 3:45pm on Fulkerth Road west of North Tully Road. Traffic was impacted while officers investigated the collision. Westbound Fulkerth Road between Tully Road and Countryside Drive.
Castro Valley homeowner shot trying to prevent catalytic converter theft
(KRON) — A Castro Valley homeowner was shot early Wednesday morning by one of four suspects who were attempting to steal his catalytic converter, according to news release tweeted out by the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a report of shots fired at approximately 3:50 a.m. on the 4500 block of Sargent Avenue. […]
KCRA.com
Man pours lighter fluid on himself to avoid getting caught stealing items at Turlock Home Depot, police say
TURLOCK, Calif. — A man avoided loss prevention workers at a Home Depot in Turlock Wednesday by pouring lighter fluid on himself while walking out of the store, police said. Police are asking for help to find the person who is believed to have stolen multiple items from the store around 3 p.m.
KMPH.com
Driver caught going over 100 MPH near Hollister-Gilroy area
A driver was caught going 106 miles an hour near the Hollister- Gilroy area. According to CHP, the driver was pulled over on Monday. Officers say at that speed, even the smallest distraction could be deadly. Speedy drives like this one could help avoid a ticket or a crash by...
The Stockton California Police Department Is Asking the Public for Help in the case of a Serial Killer
Stockton Police Need the Publics Help in Finding this person of interest in a Serial Killing CaseStockton Police Department. A serial killer is in Stockton, Ca. The Stockton Police Department has released a video of a person of interest in the case of a confirmed serial killer. There is a $125,000 reward offered, and there are seven victims in total. The only surviving victim is a female. There were five murders in Stockton and one in Oakland.
Parents wanted in case of missing San Joaquin County children
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – After the mother of three children did not show up to surrender them to Child Protective Services, two parents are wanted in what the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office is calling a parental abduction. Karri Dominguez, 35, 5-foot-7-inches, with brown hair and eyes, did not show up to CPS […]
KCRA.com
San Joaquin County-area Family Dollar employee shot multiple times during robbery
ESCALON, Calif. — A Family Dollar employee in San Joaquin County is in critical condition after they were shot multiple times Monday evening during an armed robbery at the store, officials said. The shooting happened around 6:35 p.m. at the Family Dollar in the 2000 block of Jackson Avenue...
Man hurt in Stockton shooting
STOCKTON, Calif. — A shooting near a homeless encampment in Stockton injured a man and forced a school to go on a soft lockdown Wednesday. At 12:53 p.m., Stockton Police Department was called to the Mormon Slough at California Street on reports of a shooting. Officers said that when they got to the scene, they found a 56-year-old man with gunshot wounds.
KCRA.com
Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office identifies man killed in shootout with deputies
A person who was killed after a standoff and shootout with deputies in the Jenny Lind area of Calaveras County on Sunday has been identified. David Arnold, 54, of Valley Springs, died after firing a gun at deputies at several points during the hours-long ordeal and a juvenile was rescued from the scene, according to the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office.
mymotherlode.com
Deceased Identified In Officer Involved Shooting in Calaveras County
Jenny Lind, CA – The name of the shooter and new details have been released surrounding Sunday’s officer-involved shooting in the Jenny Lind area of Calaveras County. The deceased is 54-year-old David Arnold of Valley Springs. He was pronounced dead at the scene after a standoff with law enforcement where he exited a garage armed with a high-powered assault rifle and fired at deputies, according to Calaveras Sheriff’s spokesperson Lt. Greg Stark. He added, “The suspect was struck by at least one round.”
NBC Bay Area
Stabbing Victim Found Inside Vehicle on Freeway Shoulder in San Jose: Police
A man was found with stab wounds inside a vehicle on the side of a freeway in San Jose early Wednesday morning in an incident that originated miles away, according to police. At about 1:50 a.m., California Highway Patrol officers responded to a vehicle on the shoulder of southbound Highway 101 just south of Interstate 880 in San Jose, police said. A man suffering from stab wounds was inside the vehicle, but they did not reveal his condition.
kion546.com
Woman dies in Hollister crash and the man behind the wheel is arrested
HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV) A 30-year-old woman is dead after a Telsa veered off the road, hit a concrete cylinder and overturned along State Road 25 south of Briggs Road. The deadly accident happened at about 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to California High Patrol. The woman who was the passenger of the Telsa died at the scene, while the driver was taken to Natividad Medical Center.
Madera Police witness alleged DUI driver
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera Police Department says they responded to nearly 500 calls for service over the weekend, including several enforcement stops. Madera Police say a 27-year-old driver nearly caused a traffic collision. The department says an officer who was in the area witnessed the alleged DUI driver hit a curb and stopped him. Officers say many enforcement […]
Calaveras Enterprise
Deceased suspect ID'd in Jenny Lind shootout; video footage shows suspect firing at deputies
The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office has identified the deceased suspect in the Oct. 9 officer-involved shooting as David Christopher Arnold, 54, of Valley Springs. Arnold was prohibited from owning firearms, according to the sheriff's office.
Man on bicycle struck by two cars, dies in hit-and-run
SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — A man riding a bicycle died after being struck by two vehicles in San Jose Sunday early morning, according to the San Jose police department. The collision was reported at 12:40 a.m. at Senter and Story Roads. One of the drivers fled in their vehicle. KRON On is streaming news […]
