Turlock, CA

William Munny
1d ago

KEEP THAT BORDER OPEN!!!! JUST MAKE SURE YOU'VE GOT LIFE INSURANCE! Since California decided to giv e Driver's Licenses to illegals, vehicle and Pedestrian hit and runs have skyrocketed!!!!

CBS Sacramento

Turlock Police searching for driver of Acura involved in a deadly hit-and-run

TURLOCK — The Turlock Police Department is searching for a person who killed a man on a busy city street corner.The suspect was driving a white Acura, and police are asking anyone with information to come forward."There's Walmart here, Food Max right here, it's right off the freeway, so it's going to be busy," says Turlock neighbor Anna Maria Cordero.Turlock neighbor Anna Maria Cordero doesn't trust the nearby intersection and always uses caution driving in the area."It's not sensored; it's just timed, which is hard when it's coming from different directions. It takes a long time you get irritated and...
TURLOCK, CA
FOX40

3 injured in 2 overnight shootings in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Three people received non-life-threatening injuries in overnight shootings in Stockton, the Stockton Police Department said. According to police, Around 9:18 p.m. on Wednesday a man, 25, and a woman, 21, were shot while sitting in their vehicle on Fox Sparrow Court. Police also said that a man was walking near South […]
STOCKTON, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Madera Police Officer borrows bike to stop suspects

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities say a Madera Police Officer chased down multiple suspects while riding a bike Monday. According to police, Officer Gaona responded to a call that multiple people were trying to pass a counterfeit $100 bill at a local business. Before the police arrived the suspects ran according to officials. Authorities say […]
MADERA, CA
Turlock, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Turlock, CA
City
Modesto, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
centralvalleytv.net

Pedestrian Killed in Turlock Vehicle Collision

TURLOCK – A pedestrian was killed during a collision involving a motor vehicle Tuesday afternoon, closing down a busy roadway. The collision happened at about 3:45pm on Fulkerth Road west of North Tully Road. Traffic was impacted while officers investigated the collision. Westbound Fulkerth Road between Tully Road and Countryside Drive.
TURLOCK, CA
KMPH.com

Driver caught going over 100 MPH near Hollister-Gilroy area

A driver was caught going 106 miles an hour near the Hollister- Gilroy area. According to CHP, the driver was pulled over on Monday. Officers say at that speed, even the smallest distraction could be deadly. Speedy drives like this one could help avoid a ticket or a crash by...
GILROY, CA
James Patrick

The Stockton California Police Department Is Asking the Public for Help in the case of a Serial Killer

Stockton Police Need the Publics Help in Finding this person of interest in a Serial Killing CaseStockton Police Department. A serial killer is in Stockton, Ca. The Stockton Police Department has released a video of a person of interest in the case of a confirmed serial killer. There is a $125,000 reward offered, and there are seven victims in total. The only surviving victim is a female. There were five murders in Stockton and one in Oakland.
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Man hurt in Stockton shooting

STOCKTON, Calif. — A shooting near a homeless encampment in Stockton injured a man and forced a school to go on a soft lockdown Wednesday. At 12:53 p.m., Stockton Police Department was called to the Mormon Slough at California Street on reports of a shooting. Officers said that when they got to the scene, they found a 56-year-old man with gunshot wounds.
STOCKTON, CA
mymotherlode.com

Deceased Identified In Officer Involved Shooting in Calaveras County

Jenny Lind, CA – The name of the shooter and new details have been released surrounding Sunday’s officer-involved shooting in the Jenny Lind area of Calaveras County. The deceased is 54-year-old David Arnold of Valley Springs. He was pronounced dead at the scene after a standoff with law enforcement where he exited a garage armed with a high-powered assault rifle and fired at deputies, according to Calaveras Sheriff’s spokesperson Lt. Greg Stark. He added, “The suspect was struck by at least one round.”
CALAVERAS COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Stabbing Victim Found Inside Vehicle on Freeway Shoulder in San Jose: Police

A man was found with stab wounds inside a vehicle on the side of a freeway in San Jose early Wednesday morning in an incident that originated miles away, according to police. At about 1:50 a.m., California Highway Patrol officers responded to a vehicle on the shoulder of southbound Highway 101 just south of Interstate 880 in San Jose, police said. A man suffering from stab wounds was inside the vehicle, but they did not reveal his condition.
SAN JOSE, CA
kion546.com

Woman dies in Hollister crash and the man behind the wheel is arrested

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV) A 30-year-old woman is dead after a Telsa veered off the road, hit a concrete cylinder and overturned along State Road 25 south of Briggs Road. The deadly accident happened at about 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to California High Patrol. The woman who was the passenger of the Telsa died at the scene, while the driver was taken to Natividad Medical Center.
HOLLISTER, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Madera Police witness alleged DUI driver

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)  – The Madera Police Department says they responded to nearly 500 calls for service over the weekend, including several enforcement stops. Madera Police say a 27-year-old driver nearly caused a traffic collision. The department says an officer who was in the area witnessed the alleged DUI driver hit a curb and stopped him. Officers say many enforcement […]
MADERA, CA
KRON4 News

Man on bicycle struck by two cars, dies in hit-and-run

SAN JOSE, Calif. (BCN) — A man riding a bicycle died after being struck by two vehicles in San Jose Sunday early morning, according to the San Jose police department. The collision was reported at 12:40 a.m. at Senter and Story Roads. One of the drivers fled in their vehicle. KRON On is streaming news […]
SAN JOSE, CA

