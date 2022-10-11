Read full article on original website
Related
Ars Technica
Webb captures truly strange set of rings built by massive stars
Today, Nature Astronomy released a paper that shows off the sorts of science the Webb Telescope was designed to produce. Early on, the new telescope was pointed at a system of two massive stars that orbit each other closely. Ground-based observations had detected a ring or two produced by the interactions of these giants; the Webb was able to determine that there are at least 17 concentric rings of material that have been put in place over the previous 130 years.
Engadget
Learn Python programming in 113 hours with this $40 bundle
This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. When choosing your first programming language, one thing you should consider is the type of projects you want to work on, whether that’s web development or automation. But if you’re not sure which to specialize in, picking up a versatile language like Python can give you flexibility when exploring the fields you enjoy most.
Annie Proulx's newest book is a non-fiction exploration of disappearing ecosystems
NPR's Leila Fadel speaks with writer Annie Proulx about her latest book: Fen, Bog and Swamp: A Short History of Peatland Destruction and Its Role in the Climate Crisis.
TechCrunch
Meta announces the $1,499 Quest Pro
The new device shares the Quest name but has little in common with the more mass market-geared headset, which Meta will continue to sell, albeit at the $399 starting price that it recently announced. With a much higher price point of $1,499, Meta is pitching the Quest Pro as a productivity device.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ars Technica
DART mission successfully shifted its target’s orbit
On Tuesday, NASA announced that its first test of a potential planetary defense system was a notable success. The Double Asteroid Redirect Test (DART) successfully smashed a spacecraft into an asteroid in late September, hoping to alter its orbit around a larger companion. Any changes in the orbit, however, would be difficult to pick up and potentially require months of follow-up observations. But the magnitude of the orbital shift was large enough that ground-based observatories picked it up already.
Comments / 0