This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. When choosing your first programming language, one thing you should consider is the type of projects you want to work on, whether that’s web development or automation. But if you’re not sure which to specialize in, picking up a versatile language like Python can give you flexibility when exploring the fields you enjoy most.

CODING & PROGRAMMING ・ 1 DAY AGO